Lowe's Rising Inventory And Debt Levels Make It A Risky Late Cycle Investment

Through significant share repurchases financed in part by debt, Lowe's was able to post much higher EPS growth rates compared to its organic growth.

In a lot of ways, Lowe's Companies (LOW) has been a good parallel for the US economy. Its core home improvement business has benefited from the growth of US GDP in the past decade following the Financial Crisis of 2008. As a more mature business with stiff competition from a larger competitor, Lowe's has not grown organically much faster than the US expanded. Lowe's will likely face growth headwinds as the global economy slows and the company's ability to financially engineer shareholder earnings diminishes in scale.

Organic Growth

In the past decade Lowe's revenues has grown from $48.23 billion in 2008 to $71.31 billion in 2018. This represented 47.9% revenue growth in the past decade, or 3.97% CAGR.

This compares to US GDP growth of 42.6% for the same period, or 3.62% CAGR. In other words, Lowe's hasn't been able to grow its business much faster than the entire US economy as a whole despite its global and online initiatives.

Adjusted pretax net income (GAAP net income less impairment charges mostly occurring in the past couple of years) grew at a slightly faster clip of 56.3%. Lowe's was able to grow its operating income faster due to economies of scale which lowered the company's operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from 26.4% in 2008 to 23.6% last year. Compounded same store sales increases during the past decade also contributed to operational improvements that improved margins.

(Data from Lowe's annual reports. All dollar figures in millions of dollars.)

Earnings-Per-Share Growth

In contrast to Lowe's tepid organic revenue and operating income growth in the past decade, earnings on a per share basis skyrocketed from GAAP $1.49 EPS in 2008 to an adjusted EPS (excluding impairment charges) of $5.11 in 2018. As a result, its stock rallied nine-fold since bottoming in 2009 to its recent highs in 2019.

Like many large mature US corporations, Lowe's repurchased a tremendous amount of stock since the last economic downturn in 2008. The company's fully diluted share count declined from 1468 million shares in 2008 to 812 million shares in 2018. This represented a whopping 44.7% share count reduction which magnified Lowe's 56.3% adjusted pretax earnings growth in the past decade to a 243% adjusted EPS growth. US corporate tax rate reduction in 2018 also contributed to a large chunk of the company's EPS growth.

The one caveat to Lowe's extraordinary EPS growth during this period is it was not entirely financed by the company's operations. Long term debt rose from $5.04 billion in 2008 to $16.54 billion in its latest quarter. The chart below shows how the company's increase in long-term debt mirrors adjusted EPS growth.

(Data from Lowe's annual reports. All dollar figures in millions of dollars. 2019 estimated debt levels based on Q2 2019 ending levels. 2019 estimated adjusted EPS based on midpoint company guidance.)

Early Signs Of Growth Fatigue

With the average business cycle lasting 4.7 years, the over decade-long US expansion is fairly extended historically. The global economy already saw slowing growth rates last year and some major European countries are on the brink of recession currently. These global macro headwinds in part contributed to Lowe's slowing 3.9% annual revenue growth in 2018 and a continued slowdown in 2019 as revenue growth is expected to only grow by 2% over last year.

Adjusted pretax net income also declined last year by 7.5% despite the company's revenue increase. In addition to a gross margin decline of almost 200 basis points in 2018, Lowe's also took $2.1 billion in impairment charges as non-core business ventures underperformed. With these charges included, Lowe's GAAP EPS declined by 30.6% last year.

From the company's second quarter earnings conference call, 2019 revenues are expected to rise by 2% with adjusted EPS growth of 8.6% at the midpoint of guidance. As with Lowe's decade-long EPS growth, its 2019 EPS growth also comes with a caveat.

Management has already bought back $2.8 billion in stock so far in the first half of the year and is committed to buy back a total of $4 billion this year. This will further lower the company's fully diluted share count from 812 million last year to approximately 770 million by the end of 2019. While the forecast 8.6% annual EPS growth may seem fairly strong for a mature company given the current global macroeconomic environment, organic net income growth excluding the effects of share count reduction would only be 3%.

Longevity Of Controlled EPS Growth

As long as the US economy doesn't enter into a recession in the near future, 2-3% revenue growth should be an achievable goal. If share repurchases can continue at current levels, EPS growth could be as high as 9-10%. The potential limitation to recent share repurchases is the company's rising debt level.

Just in the first half of 2019, long term debt has already increased by 15% to $16.54 billion. This has occurred because Lowe's share repurchases and dividend payouts have exceeded the company's free cash flow. According to its second quarter conference call, management guided for 2019 free cash flow to be about $3 billion. With annual dividend payouts around $1.5 billion, the company would need to generate another $2.5 billion through financial avenues in order to complete its $4 billion annual share repurchasing target. As a result, year end long term debt levels could reach $17 billion.

Obviously if the company can continue to borrow money, share count could continually decline and result in potentially double digit EPS growth despite low single digit revenue growth. However it's fair to conclude this kind of financial engineering isn't sustainable forever. 2019 free cash flow forecast of $3 billion is already below the company's $4 billion average over the past five years. Even if forward annual free cash flow returned to recent averages, Lowe's would need to add up to $1.5 billion in annual debt to hit Wall Street EPS growth expectations of 10.8%, 17.3%, and 14.3% in 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively. Operational improvements alone on 2-3% annual revenue growth could not generate those levels of EPS growth without significant share repurchases.

The longer the current US economic expansion continues and the more debt Lowe's accumulates will only likely decrease the odds the company can keep up with Wall Street expectations. At about 20x 2019 adjusted earnings, Lowe's is clearly trading at a high premium over growth. The combination of macroeconomic, company specific financial, and valuation headwinds should lower the odds of LOW's dramatic decade long stock appreciation continuing at recent rates.

Technical Picture

LOW is still clearly in a long term uptrend (purple line) as the weekly chart below shows. However the stock has also stagnated and gone sideways after peaking at around $118 last year. Similar to the company's business momentum, the stock's technical momentum has also shown signs of weakening represented by the declining slope (green line) of MACD and PMO.

(LOW weekly chart with 50 and 200 week moving average represented by green and red lines, respectively. The first below chart indicator is MACD followed by PMO.)

LOW also put in two divergent highs for both MACD and PMO in the past year. While divergent momentum highs are not sell signals, they do increase the odds as well as the potential magnitude of a sell off should other technical indicators turn bearish. From the current trading channel, short opportunities exist towards above $113 with buying opportunities below $100 and towards the long term uptrend line around $95 currently.

Given the intermediate term bearish momentum divergences combined with potential macroeconomic and company specific financial headwinds detailed above, it would be more likely the $118 resistance line holds while the long term uptrend line eventually breaking to the downside. Shorter term focused traders should wait for a break of this long term trend line before aggressively shorting LOW, although short term shorting opportunities do exist above $115.

Final Thoughts

Relative to the overall US economy and large corporate peers, Lowe's has performed well especially given it has a much larger competitor in Home Depot (HD). However, investors need to take into consideration the US has been in a very prolonged economic expansion and at some point another recession will occur. As a mature home improvement retailer, Lowe's should clearly be vulnerable to any economic slowdown.

In 2008 downturn, Lowe's net income dropped by 21.9% which further declined by another 19% in 2009. At its 2009 lows, LOW traded at 11x earnings. Thus at current valuations, the downside could be significant should an economic slowdown cause a reduction in the company's revenues and/or net income. Recent gross margin declines combined with potentially concerning inventory builds could compound any negative financial impacts of a macroeconomic slowdown. Although Lowe's is much larger than most peers, it is still second fiddle to Home Depot. Economic downturns typically hit lower tier industry players harder than the industry leader.

These factors make LOW a higher-risk, lower-return investment in today's market environment, and it should be avoided by risk adverse long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.