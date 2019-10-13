A Look At Smart Cities Of The Future And Some Companies To Benefit

A look at three key smart city sectors - Communications, energy, and transportation. A look at some companies to benefit from the move to more smart cities.

The global market for smart cities is expected to grow from $308 billion in 2018 and to reach $717.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.4%.

A smart city typically involves using technology to connect the city and improve the infrastructure and lives of the inhabitants.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on August 12, 2019; therefore all data is as of that date.

A smart city is defined as "a city that incorporates information and communication technologies to enhance the quality and performance of urban services such as energy, transportation and utilities in order to reduce resource consumption, wastage and overall costs."

In this article I focus on three key areas for future smart cities - Communications, energy and energy storage, and transportation.

A smart city concept - Smart communication, energy, and transport

Source: iiot-world.com

Smart city growth forecasts

IHS Technology: There will be at least 88 smart cities all over the world by 2025, up from 21 in 2013. And while the majority of these are likely to be located in Asia, Europe is expected to be home to more than thirty.

MarketsAndMarkets: The global market for smart cities is expected to grow from $308 billion in 2018 and to reach $717.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Communications

Smart future cities will be highly connected. The Internet of Things [IoTs] will mean that machines will communicate to other machines, and automation will become increasingly common.

To run all these communication networks 5G networks will be necessary. 5G growth is forecast to be an astronomical 96% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, noting it is coming from a tiny base in 2019.

5G will be a key enabler for smart cities

Source: PCmag.com

Whilst the backbone of the communication network in smart cities will be 5G and existing fiber networks they will be supported by all sorts of IoTs devices within the city. The key to the IoTs will be sensors and smart devices/machines enabled to communicate. Sensor companies will do extremely well. Some key names include Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicroelectronics (STM), IBM (IBM), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), Honeywell International (HON), Ericsson (ERIC), and InvenSense Inc. (INVN). Others semiconductor companies such as Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Samsung Electronics [XLON:SMSN] (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel (INTC) will also be key players. Adding to this will be machines (software systems) that can think or process data and they fall into the 'Artificial Intelligence' [AI] bucket.

Data centers will also play an important role. The more people choose to store data away from their device then the need for data centers grow. Social Media (think Facebook (FB), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) We Chat, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Youtube has ever growing needs to store social media, as does Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) for business and individuals data.

Online security companies (an ETF is HACK (HACK)), cloud computing (Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU), or First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)) including Software as a Service [SaaS] (see SaaS ETFs here), as well as other online services (shopping etc) will also be in great demand. In particular facial recognition (mostly for security) is becoming huge in China. Image sensor companies (cameras) such as the leaders Sony (SNE) and Omnivision (OVTI) will do well, as will facial recognition (SenseTime (private)) and other security software companies. You can read more here.

Fintech companies will also be huge winners as smart city occupants will embrace online purchases and banking (payments, transfers, loans, investing). The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) gives broad coverage. Facebook also has huge potential in this area due to their 2.7 billion subscribers and their recent move into Fintech via Libra.

Key stocks to benefit

Some key stocks to benefit from the smart city communications sector are the 5G leaders (Qualcomm (QCOM), Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), Huawei, Samsung Electronics, and in time the network operators such as in the US - AT&T (T), Verizon Communications (VZ), T Mobile (TMUS)/ Sprint (S) ), IoTs leaders (Skyworks Solutions, Samsung Electronics). Probably in time Apple (AAPL) will evolve in this segment as they are already a key trusted brand with services and communication devices. For robotics two popular ETFs are ROBO (ROBO) and BOTZ (BOTZ). For the IoTs an ETF is the Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR).

Energy and energy storage

Smart future cities will become increasing energy efficient and in some cases perhaps self-sufficient. The energy mix will move increasingly to renewable (green) energies - solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, tidal, bio-fuels (waste to fuel) etc.

Energy efficiency companies will have a very large role to play. Smart grids and energy efficient green buildings will become common. We have already seen how popular energy efficient light bulbs have become, yet this is just the beginning.

Energy storage to run our buildings as well as our vehicles will be a huge industry in future smart cities. Lithium-ion battery energy storage is the system of choice for now. There are several other viable choices such as vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs], and many others. You can read more energy storage types here.

Water, food, and waste are all other key issues that mega cities will need to address and can be topics for another article.

Key stocks to benefit

Some key stocks to benefit from the energy storage sector are Tesla (TSLA) (EVs, energy storage, solar, Li-ion batteries) and BYD Co [HK:1211] (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) (EVs, monorails, energy storage, solar, Li-ion batteries) due to their diversified exposure. Some energy ETFs include Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN). Some higher risk and higher reward stocks in the sector I am watching are Smartcool Systems Inc. [TSXV: SSC] (OTCPK:SSCFF) (reduces the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%), dynaCERT [TSXV: DYA] (OTCQB:DYFSF) (emissions control systems -- 10-15% increase in fuel economy, reduced emissions by over 50%), and Imex Systems Inc. [TSXV: IMEX] (government services platform for smart cities).

A BYD electric monorail

Source: SCMP.com

Transportation

As cities get more crowded future transportation will trend towards being electric, shared, and in some cases autonomous. Transportation will also need to be highly efficient and able to handle very large volumes of people. In most mega cities traffic congestion and pollution are the two key issues needed to be urgently addressed.

Electric vehicles [EVs] and mass people movers such as trains, monorails, and trams will become more commonplace, as will electric autonomous buses. Autonomous vehicles will most likely operate in their own separate lanes or closed circuits to boost safety. What will also be new is more flying vehicles such as electric Vertical take Off & Landing (EVTOL) vehicles.

An electric vertical take-off & landing (eVTOL) vehicle

Source: CleanTechnica.com

Between cities high speed trains, autonomous bus and truck fleets, and aircraft of all types will operate 24/7.

Future smart city transportation will involve:

Electric Vehicles with no pollution.

3 gateways of transport - Underground via tunnels, land based, air based transport (eVTOLs, e-planes, drones etc).

All types of electric vehicles and more (scooters, bikes, 3 wheelers, cars, trucks, buses, trains, boats/ferries/ships, flying cars, eVTOLs, helicopters, planes).

Uber's vision for a flying car or VTOL vehicle landing station

Uber VTOL vehicles landing on the roof off a shopping center

Source: CNET

Uber's concept:

By building skyports on top of existing roads and highways, passengers would be able to easily reach their nearest skyport using other modes of transport, while noise pollution would be less noticeable thanks to existing highway noise.

An Uber Skyport concept

Source: CNET

Key stocks to benefit

Some key stocks to benefit will be the EV leaders (Tesla, BYD, BAIC (OTC:BCCMY), SAIC, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Geely (OTCPK:GELYY), ride sharing app companies (Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Didi Chuxing, Grab Taxi, Ola, Gett, Mytaxi, and DriveNow), and the autonomous vehicle leaders (Google, Baidu (BIDU), Nvidia (NVDA), General Motors (GM), Tesla). Companies that can become leaders in the emerging eVTOL sector can also do very well.

Some other companies that may benefit from future smart cities

ABB [SWX:ABBN] (ABB), Accenture (ACN), AT&T (T), China Mobile (CHL), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deutsche Telekom [ETR:DTE] (OTCQX:DTEGY), General Electric (GE), Hitachi [TYO:6501] (OTCPK:HTHIY), Hewlett-Packard (HP), NTT Communications [TYO:9432] (NTT), Oracle (ORCL), Siemens [ETR: SIE] (OTCPK:SIEGY), Schneider Electric [EPA: SU](OTCPK:SBGSF), Softbank [TYO: 9984] (OTCPK:SFTBY), Toshiba [TYO: 6502] (OTCPK:TOSBF), Vodafone (VOD), Verizon Communications (VZ).

Top ten smart cities in the world

ECNmag.com lists the top ten global smart cities in order as New York (No 1), San Francisco, London, Paris, Stockholm, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Boston, Vienna, and Seoul.

Risks

We may move towards less centralized or country living and all work from homes in any locations. For now better infrastructure and more higher paying jobs being in the city is encouraging global mega-cities.

Pollution and crime may drive people away from mega-cities, especially if work is available locally or online.

Further reading

Conclusion

Smart cities are already being developed and to some degree exist today. For example Seoul was named the world’s first smart city in 2014, and Malaysia is going to create a USD $100b smart city from scratch.

I am still working towards deciding on a top 5 smart city stocks and may write an article on this next. For now I like Tesla and BYD (EVs, energy storage, batteries, innovator), leading communication providers, Uber (ride sharing, and innovative thinking), Samsung Electronics (5G infrastructure, memory, devices, electronics, IoTs), and some chip makers (Qualcomm and Skyworks Solutions).

I am always happy to get feedback on some other great names and particularly any that can make my top 5.

As usual all comments are welcome.

