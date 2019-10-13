Pacific Premier Bancorp: Cheap With Decent Dividend Yield

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) has started paying dividends this year, with three quarterly dividends of $0.22 per share announced each quarter. I expect the dividend payout to continue at the current level through 2020 despite prospects of earnings decline. The dividend is expected to be maintained because the payout ratio is low, and the company is well-capitalized.

Funding Cost Decline to Partly Offset Dip in Yields

PPBI's yields are expected to dip in the second half of 2019 and in 2020 due to the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut in 2019 till date. Moreover, heightening of competition between banks for loans is likely to keep yields under pressure.

Similar to yields, funding cost is expected to trend downwards due to the Fed Funds rate cut. Further, the management mentioned in the 2QFY19 conference call that utilization of higher cost funding sources will diminish in the future, which will reduce overall cost of funds. Moreover, the management is looking to further improve its deposit mix, which is already in a very favorable position. Non-interest bearing expenses make up around 40% of PPBI's total deposits, which is higher than peers'. Due to the above-mentioned factors, I expect funding cost to decline by around 12bps in the remainder of 2019, offsetting part of the impact of a decline in yields. As a result, I expect net interest margin to decline by 10bps in the second half of 2019, and then by 12bps in 2020.

The table below shows my estimates for PPBI's yields, costs, and margins. Please note that funding cost had jumped up in the second quarter of 2019 due to the issuance of subordinated debt and pricing pressure, which is why cost appears high for the full year despite my expectation of a decline in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

As per management's guidance, a 25bps Fed Funds rate cut should lead to a 4-5bps decline in margin.

Low Loan Growth Expected for 2020

According to the management, PPBI's ability to grow the loan book depends on deposit growth, and there is incremental room to increase production in the second half. Considering this guidance, I'm expecting PPBI's loan portfolio to increase by 0.25% quarter over quarter in both 3Q and 4Q of 2019. For 2020, I'm expecting loans to grow by 0.5% each quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The table below shows estimates for loan portfolio and other key balance sheet items.

I'm expecting lower loan growth in 2020 than in previous years because PPBI has historically grown through merger and acquisition activity, and I'm assuming no such activity in 2020. Further, the nation's economy, especially the manufacturing sector, is showing signs of slowing down, which will negatively affect demand for credit products.

Earnings to Decline in 2020

I expect PPBI's earnings to decline by 6% year on year in 2020, partly due to lower net interest income. Dip in net interest margin is likely to undermine loan growth, resulting in a decline in net interest income for next year. Higher non-interest expense is also likely to contribute to earnings decline. Non-interest expense is expected to continue to rise due to higher staffing, incentive and insurance costs, as mentioned in the 2QFY19 investor conference call. The table below summarizes estimates for key income statement items.

Expecting Dividends of $0.22 Per Quarter

This is the first year that PPBI has paid out dividends, so there is no precedent for the company's payout trend. I'm assuming that PPBI will continue to pay $0.22 each quarter, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 2.95%. The company is also in the process of buying back shares, but this is unlikely to negatively affect PPBI's ability to pay dividends as the management believes there is plenty of room to buy back shares. Further, the projected dividends for 2020 imply a payout ratio of 38%, which is manageable. Moreover, PPBI's Tier I capital ratio was at a comfortable level of 11.07% in June 2019 as opposed to regulatory requirement of 8.50%.

PPBI Offering 18% Potential Price Upside

I'm using PPBI's historical price to tangible book value multiple, P/TBV, to value the company. Due to the high amount of goodwill on PPBI's books, I'm using the company's tangible book value per share (TBVPS) instead of the overall book value per share. PPBI has traded at an average P/TBV ratio of 1.65 in the past.

Multiplying the average P/TBV with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.3 gives a target price of $35.2 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 18% from PPBI's October 9, 2019, closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Adding the forward dividend yield of 2.95% to the potential price upside (18%) gives a total expected return of 21%. Due to the high return, I'm adopting a bullish stance on PPBI and recommending to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.