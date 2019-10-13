Income Is Important But It's Not Everything

Different sectors, however, have varying but historically consistent and predictable price return drags that act as a "tax" on the sector's income.

"Income is the only thing that matters" is a common refrain, particularly for investors interested in financing their retirement with distributions from their portfolios. This focus on income makes sense on two fronts: first, diversified income portfolios tend to do a better job of capital preservation than growth assets and secondly, income assets tend to be more consistent in providing income than growth assets are at providing growth.

Unless the source of income is cash, however, an income investment buys you a lot more than income. In this article we review what other sources of return come along for the ride and how much impact they make on overall investor wealth.

Our key takeaway is that income typically comes along with a number of other risks. These additional risks are consistent, sizable and variable across fixed-income sectors. Some of these risks, such as duration, are symmetric - they can push total returns higher or lower but others, like defaults or loan refinancings are strictly negative. We think it is these strictly negative "return drags" that investors should be well aware of. These drags do not show up in current income but instead gradually and predictably erode the investment capital base. This diminishes not only total wealth but potentially future income as well. Just as investors consider the tax consequences of their investments, they should equally pay attention to these return drags.

Our main findings are that, agency MBS and investment-grade sectors feature the lowest return drags due to their strong credit quality and a low number of callable bonds while loans, high-yield munis and corporates, emerging market bonds and preferred stocks, feature similar price return drags on the order of 0.5-1% per annum.

This dynamic points to another key finding - that the total return dispersion is smaller than income return dispersion. In other words, higher-income sectors pay a larger "tax" via principal losses. This means that once we adjust for expected return drags, higher-income sectors offer less pick-up over lower-income sectors. We think investors should focus on this post expected-loss income rather than the headline yields they see on various investments.

We Need To Talk About Total Return

We often find that candid discussions around income and total return are difficult to have. This is often because investors put themselves in opposition with some focusing only on income and others solely on total return. This attachment often has a religious quality where opposing investors are viewed as heathens who need to hear the gospel.

Investors who favor income often view total return with suspicion and vice-versa. The arguments income investors often use is that anything but income is unreliable and probably mean-reverting so it's best to focus on cold, hard cash. Total return investors often point to rear-view mirror anecdotes like when they bought Amazon 20 years ago and held tight.

We want to have a different conversation. The type of total return we focus on in this article is negative rather than symmetric and trending rather than mean-reverting. A good example of this is corporate defaults. The high-yield corporate default rate has averaged around 4% over the last 40-odd years. With average corporate recovery rate around 40% it follows that the average high-yield bond portfolio lost around 2.4% of its value per annum.

This means that investors who are evaluating high-yield bonds as one of the options for their income allocation need to take the current average yield of junk bonds of just over 5.82% in the context of historic annual losses of 2.4%. It is this post expected-loss income rather than the headline yield that should be at the forefront of their decision-making process.

How Much Does It Really Matter?

To motivate the discussion, let's see what this looks like in real life. In the chart below we plot cumulative income and price (ex-income) returns for the high-yield bond ETF benchmark HYG. The annual income return works out to be about 6.8% and the price return drag of around -1.5%. This works out to a "tax" of just over 20% of the income provided by the asset class. About a third of this is the fee of the fund, which is accrued against the fund price with the remaining bulk due to losses on defaults and call price action. This is all despite the fact that junk yields are lower now than they were at fund inception as valuation changes have actually provided a boost since then.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Buy Income, Get Return Drag For Free

In this article we discuss a number of fixed-income sectors that are popular with income investors and that also share some key risks and returns. For clarity, it's useful to think of returns split between income and 'everything else' which we call 'price return'. We summarize this in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Returns that tend to be consistently positive are marked green and those that tend to be consistently negative are marked with red. Of course, there can be unusual instances of, say, a default, providing a net positive return if a distressed bond was bought at a lower price than its eventual recovery, however, on net defaults tend to provide negative returns, particularly for passive fund vehicles.

The distinction between income and price return is also fuzzier than we present here. On the fund side, for example, many closed-end funds overdistribute which means they are effectively borrowing price returns to pay for income returns. For another example having to do with an individual security consider a 1-year bond that was bought for $101 that has a 3% yield (its coupon is around 4%). When the bond matures at par, it will have generated an income of 4% and a price return of -1%. A similar bond with a coupon of 2% (and therefore trading around a price of 99) would have generated an income of 2% and a price return of 1%. So we have a situation with identical total returns but different income and price returns. It's worth keeping in mind that this dynamic does contribute a bit of noise to the discussion below but does not substantially affect it.

We discuss these sources of return in more detail below:

Income Return Distributions : coupon payments on bonds or dividends on stocks Reinvested Distributions : compounded returns from distribution reinvestments.

Price Return Defaults : typical events like bankruptcies which lead to losses on corporate bonds and stocks that also include non-payments on non-cumulative preferred stock. Yield / Roll : changes in the level of yield, yield curve as well as changes in price due to roll-down of the yield curve. Roll returns are usually positive as the yield demanded for shorter-maturity securities is lower in a normal upward-sloping yield curve environment. Yield curve changes can be positive or negative depending on whether yields move up or down. Credit Spread : changes in credit spreads of such assets like preferred stock, municipal and corporate bonds and loans. Credit spread changes can be positive or negative for price returns. Calls / Refinance : relevant for assets with embedded calls like high yield bonds, municipal bonds or preferred stock. This also includes refinancings which provide an ability to the borrower to reprice their loans to tighter spreads. Call and refinance activity is typically negative for price returns. Calls for $25-par preferred stock is often negative given the negative yield-to-call of many securities while loan refinancing events are negative because the lender is left holding a loan with a lower coupon. Index Changes / Active Management : For passive funds index changes can lead to lower price returns. For the investment grade sector, for example, these returns are usually negative as passive funds are forced sellers of bonds that have been downgraded to junk. Actively managed funds, on the other hand, can take advantage of relative value and arbitrage opportunities. Fees : Much like death and taxes, fees, are difficult to avoid. Investors who pursue their allocation via funds will necessarily pay management fees. Direct purchase of securities is not always straightforward and some areas of the market such as MBS or institutional preferred stock can be difficult to access directly. Somewhat confusingly, CEFs and ETFs often treat fees differently. While many CEFs tend to make distributions net of fees, ETFs typically pass on all underlying distribution. Both types of funds tend to accrue fees against the fund NAV.



Taking a Look Across Sectors

In this article we review how various fixed-income asset classes have behaved in total return terms since the financial crisis. The period selected for each asset class is different in order to neutralize for valuation changes but range from about 5-7 years. In other words, the period for each asset class is chosen so that starting and ending sector yields are about the same. This ensures that the only driver of price return is composed of price drags rather than changes in valuation.

We use these ETF benchmarks as proxies for asset class returns.

(MBB): iShares MBS ETF

(LQD): iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(HYMB): SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

(PFF): iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

(BKLN): Invesco Senior Loan ETF

(HYG): iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(EMB): iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

We plot income returns and total returns for each fund in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

As far as income returns, there is little surprise - higher-quality sectors like agency MBS, munis and investment-grade bonds are on the lower end, while high-yield bonds and preferred stocks are at the higher end.

What is interesting, however, is that total returns have only a weak relationship to income returns, despite adjusting for valuation differences. For example, the total return of the investment-grade bond ETF is similar to loans, high-yield munis and EM bond ETFs despite the stronger quality of the investment-grade sector. Our view is that this is not a coincidence and that failing to consider the return drags of various sectors can result not only in lower total wealth but also lower future income as well. As we will see below, the reason why these four asset classes have delivered similar total returns has to do with both higher fees on the higher-income sector ETFs as well as their higher return drags.

While we find some of these results surprising, particularly for the loan and preferred sectors, it is clear that they are not due to chance. The components underlying these results are consistent and predictable, even if they vary somewhat year to year. We discuss these in more detail in sector-specific sections below.

Sector-Level Price Return Drags

We present the same information as in the chart above slightly differently - splitting out the fee and stacking the price and income returns together so it's easier to see their relative sizes. The chart is sorted by income return.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

This chart tells us the following things:

MBS and investment-grade price returns are significantly more contained than the return drags of other sectors.

Four of the sectors have broadly similar price return drags: loans, high-yield munis, emerging market bonds and high-yield corporate bonds.

Higher income sectors tend to feature larger return drags.

The above statement points to the fact that total returns are significantly closer to each other than income returns. This means that investors acting on the basis of income alone may be overstating the case for higher-income sectors. In other words the opportunity cost for investing in safer sectors is less than many investors may believe, particularly for taxable accounts.

Not surprisingly, fees matter - for example, the higher fee of the loan benchmark ETF wipes out a sizable amount of the additional income it provides over and above the investment-grade ETF.

In the sections below we review the drivers of return drags of individual sectors.

Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities

The MBS return drag depends in large part on the refinancing behavior of mortgage holders. When rates are rising, MBS durations extend as holders have little incentive to refinance and vice-versa. This means that MBS owners effectively lose their duration gains as interest rates fall and add to their duration exposure as interest rates rise, resulting in an undesirable negatively convex investment profile.

Investment-Grade Bonds

Investment-grade bonds are not affected as much as other sectors by either losses from defaults or by issuer calls. This is because, with a few exceptions, investment-grade bonds are typically downgraded to high-yield prior to defaulting and embedded calls are much more prominent in high-yield rather than investment grade bonds. One source of losses for investment-grade bonds is forced selling upon downgrades. A potential risk that investors should consider is the large amount of BBB-rated bonds which can lead to significant selling and locked-in losses by investment-grade funds on a wave of future downgrades. We are less worried about this dynamic than other commentators in large part because a bulk of current BBB bonds have been recently upgraded from high-yield rather than downgraded to BBB. Another reason for a historically contained level of price losses for LQD is partly due to significantly lower fees for this ETF relative to other ETFs.

Municipal Bonds

We use the fund HYMB as the proxy for municipal bonds. This fund has a much larger high-yield allocation than the average municipal bond ETF. That said, a third of the fund is in investment-grade securities. We also use this ETF because we think it is more in line with muni CEFs many of which have a significant high-yield bucket (regardless of whether or not they are in the 'high-yield' sector according to CEF Connect).

Municipal bonds have return drags from both defaults as well as calls given their embedded call structure. Embedded calls create a negatively-convex price profile where higher yields lead to lower prices but lower yields lead to stable prices given the increased likelihood of bonds being called by the issuer. One indicator of the value of the embedded call option is the differential between yield-to-maturity and yield-to-worst of the S&P Municipal Yield Index which stands at around 1%. This is roughly the amount of slippage that investors allocated evenly to investment-grade and high-yield municipal bonds will suffer relative to the standard yield of their portfolio.

Municipal default rates have been very low and much lower than corporate bonds at the same rating. According to Nuveen, the 10-year average cumulative default rate for investment grade municipal bonds up to 2017 totaled only 1.23%, compared to corporate bonds at 7.10%. AAA corporate bonds defaulted at a similar rate to BBB municipal debt, at 0.81% and 1.15%, respectively.

Leveraged Loans

The loan data is one sector which surprised us - we did not expect the above 1% price return drag - a figure which is very similar to the high-yield sector despite loans having lower all-in yields. What's going on?

The price drag on the loan sector due to defaults is significantly lower than for high-yield bonds. This is the case for two reasons: a lower default rate and higher recoveries.

Source: Guggenheim

The loan ETF in our sample does have a higher fee by 0.16% which partially offsets the lower drag from default losses, however the impact is fairly small.

What we think is really going on is the impact of refinancings. Leveraged loans borrowers have an option to refinance the loan at tighter spreads if credit spreads rally. This is akin to homeowners being more willing to refinance their mortgages if mortgage rates fall. In fact, the last few years have seen a wave of refinancings due to a persistently low credit spread environment and high risk appetite for credit product by CLOs and other buyers. In 2017 alone, half of outstanding loans were refinanced. This creates a drag for loan holders and in fact is a double whammy - if spreads tighten, the loan gets refinanced at a lower coupon and if credit spreads widen the loan price falls.

Emerging Market Bonds

Emerging market USD-denominated bonds issued by sovereigns and corporates offer diversification as well as higher spread for equivalent ratings relative to US corporate bonds. According to Ashmore, the average annual default rate for the benchmark emerging market bond index was 0.7% between 1998 and 2017 with average recovery of 50%. This compares favorably to the US high-yield bond market.

Source: Ashmore

The EMB ETF we have chosen for this comparison has a competitive expense ratio and the relatively low default rate means that there are other more significant drivers that make up the 1%+ overall annual drag. We think the fund may face additional costs from tracking the index, perhaps from acquiring less liquid securities with higher transaction costs or locking in losses from securities that have had to exit the index for one reason or another.

High Yield Bonds

In our sample period, HYG has realized about a 1.2% price return drag per annum. This is on par with loans and emerging market bonds. About a third of this was due to fees and bulk of the rest due to realized losses from defaults.

High yield bond price returns are affected to a larger extent than other sectors by losses from defaults as well as issuer embedded calls. The default rate for junk bonds over the last 40-odd years has been about 4% which works out to roughly a 2.4% annual loss rate. Current expected default rate is substantially lower than the historic rate owing to demand for corporate risk by investors as well as high corporate margins and high interest rate coverage. Moody's forecasts that the U.S.' trailing 12-month high-yield default rate will dip to 2.4% which works out to about a 1.5% drag on income for the entire sector assuming recoveries remain in line with the historic average. Losses from the bonds that are likely to default in the coming year were realized in earlier years as bonds do not typically default from par, however that will be made up by other bonds that will drop in price on their way to default.

Source: Moody's

Preferred Stocks

Preferred stock price return drags are similar to those of loans, high-yield and emerging market bonds, which perhaps should not be a surprise given their cross-over / high-yield rating profile.

This return drag, however, was less due to defaults and more due to issuers calling back stock, some of which, particularly in the 25-par retail market, can trade at negative yield-to-call. This dynamic is much more likely in passive preferred stock vehicles like ETFs ((FPE), being the exception) that primarily invest in the retail market. This finding argues for an active approach to the preferred stock market.

Defaults in the preferred securities market are somewhat greater than those found in the investment grade corporate bond market, yet significantly below those found in the high-yield corporate bond market. While there are companies that have failed to pay on their preferreds, many have done so only when they have filed for bankruptcy and also defaulted on their senior bonds and loans.

The Dynamics of Price Drags

While historic asset class price drags are decent guides for future performance, it is also true that price drags are driven by the current macro and market environment. So how can investors gauge asset class price drags in real time?

For sector price drags that are driven primarily by embedded calls, we favor looking at the differential between yield-to-maturity and yield-to-worst. For example, this is what the two yields look like for the S&P Municipal Index.

Source: S&P

The differential between the two is close to the decade low and the current figure means that investors are giving up nearly 1% of the headline yield on their municipal bonds, which is already quite low to begin with.

The situation is even worse in the 25-par preferred space which we follow actively on Systematic Income. This means that passive index investing in preferreds will likely result in underwhelming returns. For this reason, we think active individual stock selection or active fund allocation is the way to go in preferred stocks.

In the corporate and sovereign credit space, we like to follow leading indicators such as liquidity, rating migration trends and loan standards all of which have done a decent job in forecasting medium-term default rates.

Source: Moody's

Takeaways

In this article we reviewed a number of fixed-income sectors and the price drags that act as a "tax" on the sector's ability to generate its level of income. Our big picture takeaway is that higher-income sectors tend to have higher price return drags. This means that headline sector yields overstate total sustainable sector returns and the opportunity cost of allocating to lower-risk sectors may be lower than the headline yield differential may suggest. We think investors should consider these price drags in their allocation decisions.

