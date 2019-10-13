HP: Transformation Underway

HP Inc. (HPQ) unveiled its latest medium-term strategy in the recently concluded Securities Analyst Meeting. In particular, management detailed its latest major change in its printing business model – moving away from the traditional “razor/razor blade” approach towards a focus on “system” profitability that better monetizes the hardware installed base and its related services. Along these lines, the company disclosed a new $1 billion restructuring plan to limit the negative impact of the shift in the printing business model, and help channel cash flows to long-term opportunities such as 3D printing. Further, the company laid out its PC strategy to capture market share in under-indexed but highly profitable segments.

HP's latest business model transition will put pressure on near to medium-term EPS and cash flows, potentially dissuading investors from paying up for HPQ shares. I believe the uncertainties surrounding HPQ’s future create an opportunity to buy into a solid company at a historically low multiple (~7X FY 2020 P/E vs. 5-year historical P/E of ~11X). My estimated fair value of HPQ at $24.36 per share suggests an upside of 51.9% from current levels.

Printing Business Model Shift

At the analyst meeting, HPQ delved into the new way it will approach its printing business, representing the second business model shift in 3 years. One key shift is that HP will start to selectively increase prices on its printers, generating profits upfront without relying on ongoing sales of supplies. This is in contrast to the old model of taking the printer hardware at a loss and then recouping the losses from sales of supplies over time.

Source: Pg 16 of Printing Business Presentation

The strategy pivot is a direct response to the increasing competition from supplier manufacturers and the growing market of counterfeit products. Going forward, it will offer its customers the following options: buying the HP printer hardware at a premium but with the flexibility to choose their suppliers, or purchasing a bundle of HP printer hardware and supplies at a lower cost but with an attachment to HP supplies.

Source: Pg 15 of Printing Business Presentation

HP plans to roll out new printers over the next few years, starting with emerging markets, to test the effectiveness of this strategy. While printing supplies revenues is expected to decline over a multi-year period, management argued that 20% of customers do not use enough HP supplies for a positive customer lifetime, and testing the strategy in China has yielded positive results so far.

Although I do believe the move is the appropriate strategy to thwart ongoing declines in physical printing, this change will likely take years to play out and carries substantial execution risk since management does not know exactly how competitors and customers will react to this change in the business model. Also, the transition could be disruptive in the short-term, adding to EPS and free cash flows variability for the company and, ultimately, its share price performance.

Restructuring to Ease Cost Structure Amid Transition

HPQ disclosed a restructuring plan that will result in $1 billion cost savings by the end of FY 2020. The various cost savings initiatives include a simplification of its operating model ($275 million), business unit reorganization and optimization ($275 million), enhancement in services and commercial excellence ($150 million), pivot towards digitization ($100 million), and the rationalization of corporate functions ($200 million).

Source: Pg 14 of CFO Presentation

The potential for HPQ to become a more streamlined organization is imminent, but these cost savings will likely be canceled out by near-term pressures in the printing business and higher spending on longer-term investment opportunities. Management plans to cut 7K to 9K people over the three years – or 13%-16% of its workforce – which could increase execution risks.

Update on the PC Strategy & 3D Printing Progress

The company also highlighted its PC strategy to gain market share in areas of the PC market that are currently under-indexed including the gaming, retail point-of-sale, and premium segments. Management seems confident that the Windows 10 refresh cycle will not limit the possibility of PC market upside and sees impending value creation in the market despite fears of a cyclical downturn in FY 2020.

Source: Pg 7 of Personal Systems Presentation

These predictions might hold water. In the second quarter of 2019, the global PC market grew 1.5% following two quarters of decline, driven by the demand from the Windows 10 refresh in the business market. In addition, the Intel CPU shortage is easing, lifting a key overhang which has taken a toll over the last 18 months. Despite this, HP's overall PC units are likely to decline in general, though it expects to grab market share by focusing on under-indexed yet highly profitable segments to expand the addressable market.

Source: Pg 6 of Personal Systems Presentation

For instance, with a massive ~700 million under-monetized installed base, HP could unlock further value via enhanced services in the security and device management and new software offerings.

Source: Pg 8 of Personal Systems Presentation

HPQ likewise mentioned its strong progress in the 3D printing space. Per management, materials growth has been in the double-digits with over 5 million parts produced on HP Systems as of Q3 2019.

Source: Pg 6 of Digital Manufacturing Presentation

The 3D Print and Graphics segment is mainly focused on accelerating the shift to digital manufacturing through new applications that could disrupt the $12 trillion manufacturing market. Though the segment is not yet commercially viable, the option value for HP from emerging technologies such as 3D printing is significant.

Source: Pg 8 of Digital Manufacturing Presentation

Financial Guidance and Valuation

HPQ guided to non-GAAP EPS of $2.22-$2.32 per share in FY 2020, representing 3%-5% growth from FY 2019 levels, mostly from share buybacks. In terms of cash flows, the company expects to generate around $3 billion in FCF (below consensus FCF of $3.7 billion) in FY 2020, a 19% decline from FY 2019 figures. The decline is attributable to cash restructuring costs, as well as an incremental $300 million in costs from an increased cash tax rate and other one-time items.

The company plans to return at least 75% of their FCF to shareholders in FY 2020 both through buybacks (with Board authorization to buyback $5 billion in additional share) and an approved 10% hike in dividends.

Source: Pg 7 of CFO Presentation

Applying an ~11X P/E multiple on the upper end of non-GAAP EPS guidance of $2.22, HPQ’s fair value comes to $24.36 per share – an upside of 51.9% from current share price levels. The assigned multiple of ~11X is based on HPQ’s 5-year P/E, and is a slight discount to the IT hardware industry’s average of 11.4X P/E. Investors’ expectations on HPQ, however, appear low, with shares trading at only ~7X FY 2020 EPS, which seems unreasonable given the company’s market leadership and strong cash flow generation.

In sum, HPQ is embarking on an exciting, transitional shift in their printing business, with plenty of further value to be unlocked. A $1 billion new restructuring program, for instance, will drive cost savings that will be utilized to finance long-term opportunities such as 3D printing and offset weakness in supplies. Despite the headwinds in its PC segment, HPQ's attractive multiple and the potential for further cash return (through buybacks and dividends) makes shares a value buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.