Gold/Lumber Ratio As A Predictor Of The VIX

One of the more interesting leading indicators of market volatility is the ratio of gold (XAU) to lumber.

Traders can cause short-term volatility. In the long run, the market must revert to a sensible price/earnings multiple. - Ben Stein

There is a significant amount of literature in existence that focuses on the drivers of stock returns. However, the drivers of volatility are a less researched field. This is surprising given the evidence that volatility affects returns. The VIX, a measure of volatility, has itself been volatile over the past 3 years, experiencing 2 significant spikes and 5 lesser spikes. While some of these have been due to political factors, it could still be possible to predict future VIX movements. In turn, this would allow an investor to better allocate assets for the different market conditions that higher or lower volatility creates.

One of the more interesting leading indicators of market volatility is the ratio of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) to lumber. Lumber is highly sensitive to housing in the United States, and is, therefore, a reliable indicator of economic performance, whereas gold is a traditional, safe-haven asset, used by investors in times of uncertainty. Thus, when the gold/lumber ratio is high, it is a leading indicator that the economy is slowing down, or even contracting, and the market is becoming more risk-off, whereas the inverse suggests strong economic growth and the market being risk-on. By extension, one would expect that a high gold/lumber ratio would foreshadow future market volatility.

A quantitative approach is used to examine this. It can be seen that the VIX to the gold/lumber ratio reverts to the mean in the long term, which suggests that there is a possible long-run relationship present.

To ensure that there is a relationship between the two, the VIX and the gold/lumber ratio are tested to determine if they are cointegrated, a super-consistent relationship which is used to determine the long-run relationship between the two assets and how quickly this relationship returns to equilibrium. The estimated long-run relationship and the VIX are plotted below, with the y-axis logged.

It is clear that the long-run relationship follows the VIX fairly closely and seems to lead sharp movements in the VIX. To better understand this, the error-correction mechanism is estimated, allowing one to understand how quickly the relationship returns to equilibrium. It finds that 90% of the difference between the VIX and its predicted long-run relationship reverts within a month. A scatter of the expected vs. actual moves is plotted below.

The expected returns follow the actual returns one-for-one. While the predictive power (R2) may seem low, this is quite high for forecasting future market movements.

How can this quantitative approach be applied to the current market? Currently, the VIX is 9.3% below its expected long-run relationship. Using the findings of the error-correction mechanism, this implies that one should expect the VIX (VIXY) to increase by 8.4% within October. This signal of increased volatility is a cue that the market is becoming more risk-averse, leading to the conclusion that investors should move to defensive sectors such as utilities (XLU). However, as I have been referencing in the Lead-Lag Report, the weeks ahead could see a reversal given how old the signal is.

*Like this article? Hit the "Follow" button above!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.