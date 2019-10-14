Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/11/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/11/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Safehold (SAFE), and;

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);

Catalyst Pharm (CPRX), and;

YEXT (YEXT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Source Capital (SOR);

Syndax Pharm (SNDX);

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

Landec (LNDC);

Veeva Systems (VEEV);

Symantec (SYMC);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

Mercury Systems (MRCY);

Costco Wholesale (COST), and;

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

MaxLinear (MXL);

CorVel (CRVL), and;

Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $1,110,586 2 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $771,322 3 Goeddel David V BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $555,293 4 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $514,572 5 Romick Steven T VP Source Capital SOR B $234,721 6 George Whitney DIR,BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $210,613 7 Elliott Intl BO Roadrunner Trans RRTS B $72,366 8 Morrison Briggs CEO,DIR Syndax Pharm SNDX B $59,400 9 Obus Nelson DIR Landec LNDC B $48,350 10 O Keeffe Charles B DIR Catalyst Pharm CPRX B $46,950

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $6,462,677 2 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,800,420 3 Steinert Langley CEO,CB,BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,300,089 4 Moulton Paul G VP Costco Wholesale COST S $1,781,186 5 Aslett Mark CEO,DIR Mercury Systems MRCY AS $925,244 6 Clemons V Gordon CB,DIR CorVel CRVL AS $464,512 7 Lerman Howard CEO,DIR YEXT YEXT AS $463,707 8 Seendripu Kishore CB,CEO,BO MaxLinear MXL AS $460,522 9 Kapuria Samir VP,SEC Symantec SYMC AS $455,875 10 Zuppas Eleni Nitsa SO Veeva Systems VEEV AS $446,190

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

