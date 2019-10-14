Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/11/19

|
Includes: CPRX, FUND, RRTS, SAFE, YEXT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/11/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Safehold (SAFE), and;
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);
  • Catalyst Pharm (CPRX), and;
  • YEXT (YEXT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Source Capital (SOR);
  • Syndax Pharm (SNDX);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Landec (LNDC);
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV);
  • Symantec (SYMC);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Ralph Lauren (RL);
  • Mercury Systems (MRCY);
  • Costco Wholesale (COST), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • MaxLinear (MXL);
  • CorVel (CRVL), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$1,110,586

2

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$771,322

3

Goeddel David V

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$555,293

4

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$514,572

5

Romick Steven T

VP

Source Capital

SOR

B

$234,721

6

George Whitney

DIR,BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$210,613

7

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Trans

RRTS

B

$72,366

8

Morrison Briggs

CEO,DIR

Syndax Pharm

SNDX

B

$59,400

9

Obus Nelson

DIR

Landec

LNDC

B

$48,350

10

O Keeffe Charles B

DIR

Catalyst Pharm

CPRX

B

$46,950

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$6,462,677

2

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,800,420

3

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,300,089

4

Moulton Paul G

VP

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$1,781,186

5

Aslett Mark

CEO,DIR

Mercury Systems

MRCY

AS

$925,244

6

Clemons V Gordon

CB,DIR

CorVel

CRVL

AS

$464,512

7

Lerman Howard

CEO,DIR

YEXT

YEXT

AS

$463,707

8

Seendripu Kishore

CB,CEO,BO

MaxLinear

MXL

AS

$460,522

9

Kapuria Samir

VP,SEC

Symantec

SYMC

AS

$455,875

10

Zuppas Eleni Nitsa

SO

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$446,190

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.