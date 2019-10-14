DBB: The Worst Is Behind Us

As the positioning among speculators remains extremely negative, webelieve that tighter refined market conditions will force a wave ofshort-covering in the final quarter of the year.

Against a backdrop of tighter refined market conditions, 1)the slightimprovement in US-China trade dynamics and 2)the renewed weakness in the dollarcould elicit a strong short-covering wave across DBB’s metals.

However, our discussion with physical traders was technically-driven, not of fundamental nature. Demand conditions have notably improved so far in the second half of the year, especially in China.

Present fundamental dynamics have been undermined by an unexpectedly large increase in LME copper inventories at the start of October.

DBB appears to have bottomed out since early September. We believe that the worst is behind us.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB, which includes copper, aluminium, and zinc, appears to have bottomed out since September, reinforcing our view that the worst is now behind us.

Present fundamental dynamics have been undermined by an unexpectedly large increase in LME copper inventories at the start of October. However, our discussion with physical traders was technically-driven, not of fundamental nature. Demand conditions have notably improved so far in the second half of the year, especially in China where 50% of refined base metals demand is consumed. We therefore expect tighter refined market conditions.

The slight improvement in US-China trade dynamics, if sustained, could elicit a substantial wave of short-covering across the DBB’s metals, considering the extremely short positioning across the complex caused by the lingering US-China trade dispute and its negative economic repercussions this year.

In addition, the dollar is likely to have reached its high of the year as the noticeable deterioration is US economic conditions should be enough for the Fed to deliver a swifter policy response, which should therefore short-circuit the dollar advance. This would be another positive driver for DBB.

Against this, we retain our Q4-19 target of $16.30/share for DBB, marking a 9% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Price performance from a macro viewpoint

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

DBB’s metals have stabilized since they hit lows early in September, which has coincided with the end of the marked appreciation in the dollar. While LME zinc has strengthened by 9% since September, LME copper has firmed by nearly 3%. Aluminium is the weakest in the DBB Fund, with a negative performance of 2% since September.

The recent wave of upward pressure across DBB’s metals (LME copper +2%, LME zinc +5%, LME aluminium flat, week to date) is driven by a slight improvement in US-China trade dynamics (on apparent constructive trade talks this month).

Given the notable deterioration in US economic conditions, we believe that the Fed will be induced to adopt a swifter policy stance, which is incidentally what the market has already deduced. As a result, we expect further weakness in the dollar, which would be supportive of DBB in the near term.

The rebound in DBB’s metals since September could suggest that the 2019 low is behind us. This is moderately bullish.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The open interest for copper and zinc has decreased since September, suggesting that price strength has been primarily driven by short-covering.

However, the open interest for aluminium has increased since September, suggesting that the price weakness has been driven by fresh selling.

The lack of outright long positions across DBB’s metals points to a cautiously bullish sentiment.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The most negative aspect of this chart for DBB is the renewed increase in LME copper inventories so far this month (+11% MTD), after a significant one-off delivery into LME warehouses at the start of October. However, our discussions with traders indicate that the delivery was of technical nature, rather than a reflection of fundamental weakness. As refined copper demand conditions are brighter so far in the second half of the year, we expect more drawdown of exchange inventories by year-end.

Meanwhile, inventories in zinc and aluminium have continued to decline at a small pace, suggesting a mild tightening of present fundamental dynamics so far in Q4.

The recent fluctuations in exchange inventories for DBB’s metals are overall moderately bearish for DBB, due to the elevated weight of copper in the ETF.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The tightness at the front end of the curve is visible in LME zinc, for which the cash/three month spread is in backwardation of 5.5% (annualized). Copper and aluminium show a slight contango at the front end of their respective curve.

On net, nearby spreads across DBB’s metals are moderately bullish.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to the latest LME COT data, the speculative positioning across LME copper, aluminium, and zinc has deteriorated further since the start of October, remaining net short.

While this is indicative of a very bearish sentiment, this also suggests that most bearish news is already priced in. As such, this support our thesis for a short-covering wave in the final quarter of the year.

The net short spec positioning across DBB’s metals is, from a contrarian vantage point, bullish for DBB.

Conclusion

We believe that the worst is behind us. As refined market conditions tighten in the final quarter of the year, positive macro factors such as an improvement in US-China trade relations or a dollar weakness induced by a more dovish could trigger a strong wave of short-covering in DBB’s metals into year-end. The upside potential is significant, in our view, considering the extremely short positioning among the speculative community.

Our Q4-19 target for DBB is at $16.30/share for DBB, representing a 9% upside from here.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

