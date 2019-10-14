Platinum Weekly: All Eyes On South Africa

Consequently, we believe that the skew for PLTM is on the upside this month, leading to set our October high forecast at $10.00 per share - a 12% upside potential from its current level.

Nevertheless, supply disruption risk could take the baton, after the arbitration in wage negotiations between the largest workers’ union and two platinum producers moved to the CCMA on October 1.

The stabilization has been mainly macro-driven, evident in broad-based upward pressure across the precious metals space, stemming from renewed weakness in the dollar on more dovish Fed expectations.

PLTM has stabilized since the start of October (+2%), after an intense sell-off of 5% in September.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has stabilized since the start of October (+2%), after an intense sell-off of 5% in September.

PLTM almost reached our September high target of $10 per share last month by reaching a 2019 high of $9.75 per share on September 4. However, it undershot our monthly low target of $8.95 per share by reaching a low of $8.70 per share on September 30.

The stabilization in PLTM so far this month is mainly macro-driven, evident in broad-based upward pressure across the precious metals space, stemming from renewed weakness in the dollar on more dovish Fed expectations following domestic data weakness.

Nevertheless, supply disruption risk could take the baton, triggering stronger upward pressure in favour of PLTM after the arbitration in wage negotiations between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the two platinum miners, Anglo Platinum and Sibanye, moved to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on October 1. This means that a strike could be triggered after 30 days in case of a non-resolution.

Against this backdrop, we believe that the skew for PLTM is on the upside this month, leading to set our October high forecast at $10.00 per share - a 12% upside potential from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PPLT is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PPLT competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators, leaving their net long exposure broadly unchanged over the latest reporting period (October 1-8), have liquidated the equivalent of 405,250 oz of platinum over the past month, representing 10% of OI.

Still, the net spec length in Nymex platinum is up 717,850 oz in the year to date, the equivalent of 17% of OI.

While platinum’s speculative positioning is quite long, it is not stretched yet. At just 32% of OI as of October 8, the platinum’s net spec length is far below its historical high of 74% of OI established in August 2016.

This means that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in favor of Nymex platinum in Q4.

Implications for PLTM: Given the large room for further speculative buying in Nymex platinum in the months ahead, platinum prices could appreciate strongly in the final quarter of 2019, which in turn would lift the value of PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

While ETF investors have been quiet over the past week, they have accumulated around 34,000 oz of platinum over the past month, implying a bright investor sentiment toward the precious metal.

So far this year, platinum ETF holdings have surged by roughly 878,000 oz, representing 11% of annual physical demand. The 39% surge in platinum ETF holdings so far this year has markedly tightened the supply/demand picture, despite the weak autocatalyst demand outlook.

We expect ETF inflows into platinum to continue in Q4, driven by 1) momentum-driven strategies (most technical indicators are positive, stimulating ETF buying) and 2) discretionary strategies (supply uncertainty continues to grow in South Africa, eliciting ETF purchases on expectations for a tighter market in case of supply disruptions).

Implications for PLTM: The significant increase in investment demand for platinum so far this year has more than offset the weakness in demand from the auto sector, resulting in tighter market conditions. This should continue to push platinum spot prices higher in Q4, benefiting PLTM investors.

All eyes on South Africa

The risk of supply disruptions in South Africa (73% of global platinum output) have increased further this month. On October 1, the arbitration in wage negotiations between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the two platinum miners, Anglo Platinum and Sibanye, moved to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), after the Amcu rejected the wage offers.

While the CCMA will attempt to resolve the dispute within the required statutory period of 30 days, a strike could occur after this in case of a non-resolution.

As a reminder, the union led the longest-ever platinum strike in the country in 2014 (~five months), resulting in a drop of 16% in domestic platinum production.

Implications for PLTM: In case of meaningful supply disruptions, the platinum market could tighten more acutely, which would push platinum spot prices and PLTM higher.

Closing thoughts

While PLTM appears to have stabilized so far this month on the back of positive macro factors (read weaker dollar), upward pressure in PLTM could accelerate due to increased supply uncertainty in South Africa.

Should a strike emerge in Q4, the refined platinum market is likely to switch into a deficit, which would result in a strong appreciation in platinum spot prices and thus PLTM.

As the skew for PLTM is on the upside, we set our October high forecast at $10.00 per share, representing a 12% appreciation from its current level.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.