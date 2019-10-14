The Wait Gets Longer Before WESCO International Rebounds

The Pressure On The Stock May Continue

WESCO International (WCC) distributes products and provides logistics services and advanced supply chain management to construction, industrial, utility, and commercial, institutional, and government customers. Given the mixed signals from the industry indicators and the current value drivers, I expect the stock price to move sideways or decline slightly in the short term and generate positive returns in the medium-to-long term.

While there is a deceleration in trade and manufacturing, we notice improving housing and utility sector sales. The company’s outlook on the end markets, however, is steady for the rest of the year. The LED light bulb business can turn out to be the growth catalyst WESCO is seeking. Keeping in view the long-term objectives, the company may look for further M&A activities, particularly in the distribution space. Its cash flow turned negative in 1H 2019, which can lead to increased near-term financial risks.

Industry Indicators: An Analysis

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve Statistical Release in September 2019, the industrial production growth has been decelerating in 2019, although it did show signs of improvement in August compared to the previous month. Month over month, the industrial production was up by 0.6% in August. While the business equipment and mining sectors were relatively stable in August, the indexes for consumer and manufacturing were muted (0.2% and 0.5% up, respectively).

According to Trading Economics, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 49.1 as of August 2019, compared to 51.2 in July, which can be particularly concerning because this is the first time since January 2016 that the manufacturing index points to a contraction in activities. The deceleration was the most noticeable in trades, which was adversely affected by adjustments in the supply chain as a result of moving manufacturing activities from China.

Construction Activity Rise In August

The growth in non-residential construction projects has seen a spike in recent times. According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, from August 2018 until August 2019 (latest reports available), the new privately owned housing units increased by 12% in the U.S. However, the forecast for the segment is not bright. According to EdZarenski.com, residential construction spending is expected to decline by 5% in 2019 and then improve to a 1% growth in the next year. Non-residential construction spending can increase by 10% in 2020, while the pace is likely to slow down in 2021 (up by 6%).

The company’s growth in sales in the Commercial, Institutional, and Government (or CIG) segment (19%) exceeded the number of new units growth in Q2 2019 compared to a quarter ago. The increase was driven by government spending rebound following the federal government shutdown and many small and medium-sized project wins.

In Q2 2019, the company’s revenues from the U.S. increased by 10.6% quarter over quarter, while revenues from Canada increased by 8% during the same period. In Canada, the energy activity seems to be picking up, as evidenced by a rig count movement in the past couple of quarters. Although the Q2 revenue growth was impressive, it was still below the company’s guidance as released in Q1 2019. What benefited the Q2 financial results was better pricing for the company’s offerings, which led to a 2% increase in revenues. In Canada, the company’s end-market witnessed high-single digit growth, although contract non-renewals in the utility business did pull back some of the positive effects. In the international market, however, the utility business was robust. On a two-year stack basis, it increased by 20% in Q2 in markets outside of Canada. During Q2, the company received a new three-year contract with a medical device manufacturer in the U.S. and Mexico to provide integrated supply solutions for OEM and MRO materials operations. The estimated revenue from the contract is $30 million.

Understanding The Current Strategies

As the avenues for organic growth narrow up due to the uncertainty in the economy, WCC now plans to invest in merger & acquisition activities. It can buy core electrical distributors that will add to its strategic capability. In March 2019, the company acquired the assets of Sylvania Lighting Services, which deals with an energy-efficient lighting upgrade. Sylvania may add $100 million in revenues annually. Earlier, in 2016, it acquired Atlanta Electrical Distributors for ~$51 million.

There is also a question on its financial capability. Although the company has sufficient liquidity as of this date, it also has a significant debt repayment load hanging over its head by the end of 2020, unless refinanced. So, WCC has to make a careful choice, and I think it is unlikely to go for a large-ticket purchase at this point. Going for smaller-ticker purchases would also jibe with the company’s strategy of keeping its debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 2x and 3.5x. As of now, it hovers around 3.4x. So, there is not much room for debt to go up, either.

Also, as is happening with many oilfield services companies, WCC’s management, too, plans to focus on increasing shareholder returns. Along with the ongoing share repurchase program, it may look to add dividends, although that is unlikely to happen in the short term.

Gross Margin Weakens

WCC’s gross margin was 19.0% in Q2 2019, which was unchanged from a year ago but down versus a quarter ago. The company was witnessing an uptrend since the end of 2018. The company’s productivity has benefited from the use of LEAN continuous improvement initiatives. It has extended its LEAN efforts and project management expertise to capitalize on new non-residential construction opportunities. However, in Q2, the trend reversed due to an adverse mix in produce. Higher sales in the utility sector, which is typically low-margin, contributed to the lower gross margin.

In March 2019, WCC acquired certain assets of Sylvania, which deals with the LED lighting business. The Q2 margin benefited from the improved gross margin in the SLS acquisition. The LED lighting is its priority category, which presents a significant growth opportunity. According to the company’s estimates, the LED bulb business is estimated to be ~$300 billion, plus the business opportunity for the base installation.

2019 Guidance

In FY2019, WCC’s management expects revenues to increase by 1% to 4% compared to FY2018. The operating margin can vary between 4.2% and 4.5% in FY2019. Compared to a year ago, diluted EPS can increase by 10% to a range between $5.00 and $5.60. In effect, the company lowered its guidance compared to the previous guidance because management now expects weaker economic data coming from the end market to affect its financial results adversely. Let us see how management expects the end markets to perform. The industrial, construction, utility, and CIG end markets can rise by low single digits in 2019. Geographically, too, the company expects sales from the U.S. and Canada to increase by low single digits during the year.

WCC’s management also expects the Q3 2019 results to improve compared to Q2. While the quarterly revenues are expected to increase by 3-5%, the operating margin may range between 4.3% and 4.7%. The third quarter of 2019 started strongly for WCC, as July sales increased by mid-single digits compared to June.

Finance Is Getting Tight

In 1H 2019, WCC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to ~$87 million CFO a year ago. Despite steady revenues year over year, an increase in accounts receivable from an increase in sales volume and slow payment by a few large public companies led to the CFO deterioration in 1H 2019. However, in 2H 2019, the company expects working capital needs to lessen. Its free cash flow (or FCF) deteriorated in 1H 2019 compared to a year ago, not only because of lower CFO but also due to an increase in capex.

WCC's liquidity totaled $586.7 million as of June 30. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.66x) is lower than that of its competitors (0.79x), including DXP Enterprises (DXPE), Fastenal Company (FAST), and HD Supply Holdings (HDS).

In October 2018, the company initiated a $400 million share repurchase program that is set to expire in 2020. In May, $150 million of this was put under an accelerated share repurchase transaction. WCC’s contractual obligation involves repaying $826 million of debt between 2019 and 2020, followed by another $350 million in 2023 and after. At the current cash flow generation run rate and with the available liquidity, it can face a tight situation in managing the capex and share repurchase programs.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

WCC is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~8.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower, which implies a slightly higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.4x. So, the company is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

Its forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than that of peers because the sell-side analysts expect WCC’s EBITDA to improve less sharply than the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters, which would typically result in lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and FAST) average of 11.5x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated WCC a “Buy” in October (includes “outperform”), while 12 of the analysts rated it a “Hold.” None of the analysts rated it a “Sell.” The consensus target price is $56.5, which, at its current price, yields ~26% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its rating is high on value, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, momentum, EPS revisions, and profitability. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s rating on value because the stock’s valuation can be reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article. I also agree with the assertion on growth and profitability because the company’s revenue and profit growth rate has been lower than many of its peers.

What’s The Take On WCC?

WCC has been buoyant in a backdrop where the economic trends have been mixed so far in 2019. While there is a deceleration in trade and manufacturing, we notice an improvement in housing and utility sector sales. The company’s outlook on the end markets, however, is steady for the rest of the year. The LED light bulb business across the world can prove to be the growth catalyst the company is seeking. In 1H 2019, it acquired the assets of a company which offers lighting upgrade, retrofit, and renovation solutions. Keeping in view the long-term objectives, the company may look for further M&A activities, particularly in the distribution space.

WCC’s cash flow turned negative in 1H 2019, which leads to increased near-term financial risks. The company’s long-term growth drivers are still robust. Expect the stock price to move sideways in the short term and positive returns in the medium-to-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.