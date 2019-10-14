Anaplan: Accelerating Growth Could Drive This Stock Higher

The stock is expensive, but has some upside potential. Although the company’s losses may weigh down valuation, as the former gets bigger over the next quarters.

Shares of Anaplan (PLAN) have been suffering along with other SaaS stocks. They have been trading lower since July, and there is no sign of recovery. It seems like global economic uncertainty, and supposedly high valuations may be weighing on this.

The company’s platform has a competitive advantage among peers, and is the leader of the Connected Planning cloud category. The fundamentals are enjoying a strong momentum, as the growth rates of subscription revenue, remaining performance obligations (RPO), and the number of customers, have been accelerating over the recent quarters.

The company has profitability issues, and may need to go to the market to keep the growth story alive.

The stock is expensive, but has some upside potential. The company’s losses may weigh down valuation, as the former gets bigger over the next quarters.

(IPO Prospectus)

Business Overview

Anaplan, Inc. is a San Francisco-based provider of planning software that aims to disrupt the way organizations plan their future. Its platform, which is powered by its proprietary Hyperblock technology, enables specific lines of business, including finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations, to centralize their planning efforts on the cloud. With this, organizations can plan in real time, and test different scenarios, faster than with traditional approaches.

According to PLAN’s latest 10-K filing, the market opportunity for performance management and analytic applications software is expected to top $21 billion across the world in 2021, from $17 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.3% for the period.

The TAM for PLAN seems to be lower than that, because the connected planning market is just a subset of the aforementioned larger market. Still, the company sees the potential for 72 million domestic and international workers to be users of its platform.

PLAN seems to be the leader of the cloud category of Connected Planning. Its platform competes with other on-premises and cloud solutions, but mostly with manual spreadsheet-driven approaches.

Software vendors that compete with PLAN include Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM), SAP (SAP) - through Callidus Software - and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) - through Adaptive Insights. None of them matches the value proposition of PLAN.

Callidus and Adaptive, which are the closest competitors of PLAN, were both acquired last year, and the information from their latest SEC filings (source and source) suggests that they were at a disadvantage to PLAN.

Adaptive is significantly smaller than PLAN, based on revenues, but was not able to grow its top line as fast as PLAN is doing now, and its growth pace was decreasing. Also, it had a gross margin comparable to PLAN’s, and a less efficient sales organization. While Callidus was almost twice the size of PLAN (based on revenues as well), it was growing at half the pace. Its gross margin was quite lower than PLAN’s, and it was not as efficient with its sales efforts as well.

Look at this table for more color on this matter:

Revenue (Proxy for CY2017) Growth Gross Margin S&M Efficiency (*) Anaplan $168M 40% 69% 65% Adaptive $106M 30% 74% 38% Callidus $253M 22% 61% 59%

(Data from Latest SEC filings)

Note: As of the quarter ending July 31, 2019, PLAN has TTM revenue in excess of $290 million, more than 45% of revenue growth, and more than 72% of gross margin. Seems like the numbers get better, as the company grows bigger.

* S&M Efficiency: (Revenue of period – Revenue of previous period)/S&M expenses of previous period.

These metrics are important, but which I believe has been a differentiator between PLAN and the competition is the stickiness and scalability of its platform. Per the latest available SEC filings, Adaptive was charging near $30,000 in ARR per customer, with 3,840 of them as of April 30, 2018, and Callidus was surprisingly close to that figure, with 6,400 customers at year-end 2017.

But PLAN, with only 1,250 customers, is doing more than $200,000 per each. The company’s platform contains much more features than its closest competitors, and existing customers are expanding phenomenally into new use cases. PLAN has been able to multiply the ARR from its top 25 customers by more than nine times, in less than eight years of operations.

As PLAN’s platform has many use cases, it may coexist with competitors within an organization. And it gets better. These organizations will probably increase their usage of PLAN, which would lead to replace the competition’s products to enhance the integration of their planning activities.

Financials

PLAN is a fast-growing company, with a compounded annual revenue growth for the last four fiscal years of 50%. The revenue growth sank in 2018 at almost 40%, but ever since, it has been recovering and is currently above 45%, with subscription revenue approaching 50% growth.

Investors should closely watch the performance of subscription revenue, which seems to be rebounding from its lows of FY2019 to more than 50% in the next quarters. This momentum looks strong. It is accompanied by a strong growth in the number of customers, a solid net retention rate, and an accelerating growth of RPO.

The number of customers increased by 100 during FQ2, or twice the increase of FQ1, with a Y/Y growth of ~27%. The net retention rate was at 121% for the last twelve months, down from 123% in FQ1 and FQ4’19, but still above the 120% level that the company targets. And the growth in RPO was 56% (300 bps higher than in FQ1, and a record growth for the company), reflecting the momentum in customer acquisition.

You should understand that if PLAN is able to keep such high customer growth and net retention rates, subscription revenue should easily grow above the 50% threshold.

And, as the management is working on passing the professional services load to its partners, total revenue growth should mirror subscription revenue growth in the quarters to follow. Although I expect revenue growth acceleration to temporarily stop, as the professional services revenue line goes down to zero.

Moving on with financials, we can see that the gross margin has been growing from 57.3% in 2016 to 72.5% in FH1’2020, as a result of subscription revenue (has more than 80% of gross margin) increasing its share of total revenue. Unfortunately, the subscription gross margin has been trending lower, from ~90% in 2017 to ~83% in FH1’2020, though it seems to stay at the 82-84% level going forward.

Unlike other highly valued SaaS stocks, PLAN is not profitable or near to break-even (it is barely cash-flow positive). In fact, the path to profitability isn’t clear, and you should not expect a profit, should the company keep growing at 40-50% rates going forward. Keep in mind that PLAN needs to spend 60-80% of revenues on sales and marketing to achieve such a level of growth.

If you add that margin to the +40% spent on research and development, and general and administrative expenses, together, you have constant operating expenditures of at least 100% of revenues. On top of this, you have to consider a gross margin of ~72% that should slowly grow until the low 80%, so be ready for profit (loss) margins between -20% and -50% for some years, and secondary offerings to keep the pace (unless revenue growth slows down to 30% with the same level of sales efficiency).

Financial results for the last four fiscal years:

(Latest 10-K Filing)

Financial results for the last fiscal quarter:

(FQ2 2020 Earnings Release)

To end this section, I’d like to point out that the Rule of 40 of PLAN is not very appealing. Remember that this metric is used to measure the balance between growth and profitability, and assess the financial health of growing software companies. The rule states that the sum of the revenue growth (ARR growth when possible) and the free cash flow margin (or EBITDA margin) should not be less than 40%.

In this case, with a TTM revenue growth of 45.5% and FCF margin of -13.9%, we obtain a Rule of 40 of 31.6%. This suggests that the deep losses of PLAN don’t balance the revenue growth it features. I must say that this result is not the worst in the market, but it lags those of other highly valued SaaS stocks.

Valuation

(Finviz)

Valuing SaaS stocks is difficult at times when sentiment is highly uncertain. As of October 11, the technicals of the major market indices are fragile, and so are those of PLAN (see the chart above), and its software peers. In fact, the tape has been mostly red on cloud stocks since late July.

Adding to this bearish trend, still there are abnormally high valuations in the space. Check these names: Alteryx (AYX), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), MongoDB (MDB), Okta (OKTA), Shopify (SHOP), Atlassian (TEAM), Slack (WORK), Zoom Video (ZM), Zscaler (ZS). All of them are trading at 20+ times their TTM revenues. Some analysts argue that with such high valuations, the bear market is likely to continue, and they have a point.

In my opinion, the SaaS business model is superior in many aspects than most traditional models; thus, I believe that SaaS stocks deserve higher multiples than those of other sectors or industries.

With PLAN, I see a remarkable product, with little competition, and many years of rapid adoption and expansion on a global scale. But the management needs to increase the efficiency of its sales organization, or dilute shareholders’ equity (it is silently doing it with share-based compensation), which shouldn’t have a large impact on share count, should the stock keep its high multiple.

High multiple?

Yes, PLAN is another SaaS stock that after having lost more than 15% since its July high, still commands a 20+ revenue multiple. The analysts’ estimate for revenue for the next four fiscal quarters is $393 million, or a 34.6% growth from the $292 million, generated during the last four quarters. Also, the average target price is $63.53 per share, implying an upside potential of 27.1%, and an expected valuation of 20.9 times forward revenues.

Assuming that PLAN would be able to accelerate revenue growth (as I discussed before) to 48%, for the next four quarters (from 45.5% for the last four quarters), the forward annual revenue would be $431 million. The impressive growth in customers, the net retention rate, and the growth in RPO, suggest that it could grow faster.

With that assumption, the stock is trading at 15 times forward revenues. Putting this multiple in context, we see that the consensus expected multiple is 20.9 times forward revenues, leaving space for a 39.1% upside potential.

If the management is able to accelerate the top line as I expect, still there is the risk that investors may get wary of the negative bottom-line margins and the larger net losses.

The IPO market has changed since Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and more recently, Peloton (PTON) and the WeWork fiasco. The taste of investors for high growth at the expense of deep losses and high cash-burning rates, is reaching a limit, and PLAN could be hurt by this trend as it gets bigger and investors start to see larger net losses.

Having said this, common sense would be to wait for a better entry point, more like below $40 a share. But the chart above suggests that the price has found some support around the mid-$40 level, and it may even rally from this point.

Speaking of technicals, I see that the price is close to a support line (upward blue line), and is about to get out of a triangle pattern. The price tried to break down from the triangle, but found support on the $45 level, and jumped back into the triangle. As the triangle gets narrower, and the price failed to break to the downside, I think that maybe time for a rally.

So, instead of waiting for the price to be below $40, I’m buying now, before it rallies above $50, and the opportunity is lost.

Takeaway

Anaplan has a very competitive, sticky, and expandable product, with many use cases across organizations. The fundamentals are gaining momentum, with accelerating growth rates of revenue, RPO and customers.

On the other side, it has an average sales organization, and high sales and marketing margins, which is making the bottom line to have margins of -20% to -50%.

The stock is quite expensive, but seems to have some upside potential, with the risk that growing losses could drive down valuation. Investors seem to be tiring of loss-making, cash-burning companies.

Also, a difficult environment with global economic uncertainty that is making investors to turn defensive may not favor risky stocks.

As the chart suggests, the stock may not lose much value going forward, so I’m buying now before it rallies and the opportunity is lost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.