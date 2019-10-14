First Midwest Bancorp's Earnings To Stagnate

Its dividend too is likely to remain stable at $0.14/share every quarter in 2020. This estimate implies a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Earnings are likely to remain stable at $1.72 in 2020, as NIM reduction and a rise in non-interest expense will limit earnings growth.

First Midwest Bancorp's (FMBI) assets are expected to continue to grow on the back of management's efforts to expand its presence. The company is currently in the process of acquiring Bankmanagers Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Park Bank. Earnings, on the other hand, are likely to stagnate in 2020, as a squeeze in net interest margin and rise in non-interest expense will offset the positive effect of loan growth.

Loans to Increase Due to Expansionary Efforts

FMBI's loan portfolio surged in the second quarter of 2019 due to the Bridgeview merger. Around 70% of the $1 billion increase in loan book was driven by the merger of Bridgeview Bank, which suggests organic growth of 2.6% quarter over quarter in 2QFY19. The organic growth was driven by commercial and industrial loans, while payoffs in the commercial real estate segment eroded a part of the loan book.

I expect FMBI's loan growth to remain strong in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 as a result of management's apparent commitment to expansion. The company has announced to acquire Bankmanagers Corp., which will add around $700 million worth of loans. Further, during the second quarter of 2019, the company added two new lenders in Milwaukee and expanded its direct mortgage team, according to disclosures made in the 2QFY19 investor conference call. FMBI also continues to add lenders locally.

However, some downward pressure is expected from the overall slowdown in the economy. Moreover, lower interest rates will also accelerate re-finance activity, and unless FMBI offers competitive pricing, it might lose some of its borrowers.

The table below shows my estimates for FMBI's loans, other earning assets, and funding sources.

In the 2QFY19 conference call, management mentioned that they expect the loan portfolio to grow in the range of high-single to low-double digit rates in full year 2019. My estimate for 2019 is in line with this guidance.

Drop in Yields to Push NIM Down

I expect the bulk of the impact on yields from the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut in 2019 (till date) to be felt in the second half of 2019, with some lagged effect in the first half of 2020. This is because a majority of FMBI's loan book is floating-rate based, as the company's natural origination pattern leads to a 60-40 floating fixed spread, according to the 2QFY19 conference call. The target mix, however, is 50% floating and 50% fixed.

Decline in cost of funds due to lower interest rates is expected to partly offset the impact of a dip in yields. At the end of June 2019, a quarter of FMBI's total funds (deposits plus borrowings) were in non-interest bearing deposits, which will keep costs low in the future. I expect the decline in yields and funding cost to result in a dip in net interest margin, or NIM, of around 12bps in the second half of 2019. The table below shows my estimates for 2019 and 2020.

According to management's guidance given in the 2QFY19 conference call, a 25bps cut can have a 3bps to 5bps impact on NIM.

Earnings to Remain Stable in 2020

I'm expecting earnings to be mostly unchanged in 2020 compared to 2019, as the drivers are likely to cancel out the downward push on earnings from other factors. Loan growth and increase in fee, commission income are expected to drive up earnings, while NIM shrinkage and higher non-interest expense is expected to constrain the bottom line.

According to management's guidance, higher merger-related expenses are likely to be booked in the third and fourth quarters of 2019; hence, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to jump by 5% quarter on quarter in 3QFY19. Further, I'm expecting non-interest expense to decline in 1QFY20 after the completion of merger-related expenses booking.

The table below shows estimates for FMBI's key income statement items. I expect the company's earnings to remain stable at $1.72 per share in 2020.

FMBI Offering Decent Dividend Yield of 2.87%

I do not foresee any threats to FMBI's dividends, as the current level implies a comfortable payout ratio of 33% for 2020. Further, the bank is currently capitalized well enough to not require dividend cuts. FMBI's capital is expected to take a hit from the impact of CECL (current expected credit losses) implementation; however, the effect won't be material. According to disclosures made in the 2QFY19 conference call, the effect will consume only a quarter or two quarters' worth of excess earnings. Further, management called FMBI's Tier I ratio "essentially stable" in 2QFY19, which means it is are comfortable with the level and will not consider dividend cuts. The ratio was recorded at 10.11% at the end of June 2019, versus regulatory requirement of 8.50%.

Consequently, I expect FMBI to maintain quarterly dividends at $0.14/share through 2020. This leads to a full-year dividend estimate of $0.56 per share and a forward dividend yield of 2.87%.

Valuing at $24

I'm using FMBI's historical price-to-book multiple, or P/B, to value the stock. The bank has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.16 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Using the average multiple with the forecast book value per share of $20.7 gives a target price of $24 for December 2020. This price target implies a 23% upside from FMBI's market price.

Conclusion: Adopting A Bullish Stance

Combining the forward dividend yield with the potential price upside gives a total expected return of 25.9%. Based on the return, I'm adopting a bullish stance on FMBI and recommending to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.