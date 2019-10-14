Gulfport Energy: A Bargain, Low-Cost Natural Gas Producer

If you don't like exposure to commodity prices, you can hedge natural gas and be exposed only to company-specific risks.

This opportunity exists due to the decline in natural gas prices and bad capital allocation decisions by management which they are rectifying with a share repurchase plan.

In the past 5 years, natural gas prices have declined 38%; meanwhile, the share prices of natural gas companies have declined 46% to 95%, where GPOR has been the worst performer and is trading at one of the lowest multiples in the industry.

Initially, I was confused as I did not understand how the company with the highest margins and revenue growth could be the worst performer and be trading at 2.6x EBITDA.

That is until I saw the massive increase in share count. Most companies diluted shares in the period but GPOR has been the second-worst offender behind Chesapeake Energy (CHK) which exchanged 588m of senior debt for 250m shares.

In this article, I will argue why GPOR stock is an investment with an attractive risk-reward profile and a significant margin of safety.

Company

GPOR is an independent exploration and production company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas (~90%), natural gas liquids (~7%) and crude oil (~3%) in the United States. GPOR’s operation is focused on the Utica Shale and the SCOOP Woodford region but it also has other non-core assets.

While I would like insiders to own more of the company (the CEO owns less than 1%), I like that quality institutional investors have large stakes such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) (~29%), Vanguard (~11%) and Dimensional Fund (~19%). Vitruvian (~22%) is the previous owner of SCOOP. Firefly(~8%), a fund that requested changes in capital allocation (as detailed later in this article), is the fifth-largest shareholder.

I think the governance of GPOR is solid. Late 2018, it was discovered that the then-CEO, Michael Moore, used the corporate credit card and the aircraft for personal use. He was let go.

Source: Interactive Brokers

GPOR is a low-cost producer with a substantial cash flow generation capability.

In the last 5 years, the company has been expanding operations organically and inorganically, mainly through the acquisition of SCOOP. Those acquisitions were financed through capital increases causing the share count to increase from 76M to a peak of 180m by 2017.

However, the decline in natural gas prices has affected the sector significantly, putting in question what is the best capital allocation strategy moving forward. Even at natural gas prices of $2.50, the IRRs of wells in Utica and SCOOP are 30% and 44%, respectively. Those are definitely attractive returns, but repurchasing shares at the current stock prices offers IRRs higher than any will at the current gas prices as the book value as per 4Q18 was $20.88 per share.

Source: Gulfport Energy Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference, page 7

So a better strategy for GPOR would be to slow down capex expenditure and reallocate that cash to repurchase shares. That way, they would buy undervalued shares and keep the reserves underground that would be even more valuable once gas prices recover. Fortunately, a couple of large investors, such as Firefly Value Partners, have been pushing the company to do just this. GPOR replied with a 400m repurchase program and currently, the shares outstanding have declined from a peak of 180m shares to 166m.

Natural Gas

A bit about natural gas. Natural gas currently fuels almost a quarter of the global energy needs and is projected to grow 40% by 2040 according to the IEA, mainly as natural gas is a cleaner fuel than oil and coal. As the largest gas producer, the USA produces a fifth of global production.

According to the cost curve below, the marginal break-even cost is between $3 and $3.25. I couldn't find a 2019 cost-curve, but according to this report from BCG, the marginal cost in 2019 is just below $3. This suggests that unless cheaper natural gas is found and developed (unlikely), gas prices should increase in the medium term.

Source: East Texas Geological Society

Valuation

After discounting for taxes, the value of the proved reserves is 2.9billion USD.

Source: 10-k

Adding the value of the non-core assets and receivables is enough to pay in full all the liabilities and leaving around $4 per share for shareholders. Keep in mind that I wrote off any value that GPOR’s assets would have besides the proved reserves - a very conservative assumption.

Source: Author estimates, 2018 GPOR 10-k

If we go a bit further and value the shares based on an EV/EBITDA approach, the shares should be valued at $6.80. The multiple is at an all-time low.

The median multiple historically has been 8.8x but only 5.2x for the last five years.

Source: Author estimates, GPOR 10-Ks

And despite being among the lowest-cost producers, it has one of the lowest multiples among peers.

In a very conservative scenario of no growth, only maintenance capex and gas prices just above $3, I think GPOR shares could demand a multiple of 3.6x translating to a share price of $6.80.

Source: Author estimates

Finally, a DCF using the forward natural gas prices and a WACC of 9.9% would imply a share price of $8.30.

That being said, the NAV, EV/EBITDA approach and DCF are based on very conservative assumptions and I haven't valued any of the upsides from undeveloped reserves or resources.

Catalysts & Risks

One of the main catalysts and risks is the price of natural gas. However, we could hedge the gas prices and just be exposed to company-specific risks. I think the main catalyst would be the completion of the share repurchase program and reduction of capex. As we can appreciate from the graph below, the share count has been decreasing.

The main risk would be a maintenance or even an increase in capex deployment at current gas prices.

Conclusion

GPOR is one of the lowest-cost gas producers in the USA. At $2.75, the share price is offering a significant margin of safety to its adjusted NAV of $3.97. After a couple of quarters with decreasing shares outstanding, I believe that the stock should be trading closer to $7 to $9 based on the fair multiple and DCF model. My personal target price is based on the DCF, that is, $8.30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.