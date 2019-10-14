Luby's: No Signs Of A Turnaround Yet

The Restaurant Sector has long been divided between the haves and the have-nots, with many names thriving, and several others seeing their share prices diving. Shake Shack (SHAK) and Wingstop (WING) have been the two leaders in the space this year, with too many laggards to count. One of the names which is less talked about given its lower market capitalization is Luby's (LUB). The company is a multi-branded food service company, operating 130 stores nationally in the retail-restaurant and contract service space. The stock has been one of the worst performers in the restaurant industry, down 80% since 2015, and 55% last year. The stock's fortunes have changed dramatically in 2019, as the stock has posted a year-to-date return of over 70% heading into Q4. However, this significant jump in the share price is void of any material change in the fundamentals. The company continues to operate at a net loss, with revenue growth rates declining materially year over year. I believe that this 100% rally is an opportunity for investors to cash out, given that there are still no signs of a turnaround yet in the company.

Luby's has had a challenging few years for share-price performance, with the seemingly never-ending selling pressure finally coming to a halt in 2019. The stock has managed to put up a 70% year-to-date return, and Carlos Sava, CFA, was undoubtedly correct about a bottom in his January article. While this surge in the share price has been a welcome sign for shareholders, I do not believe that it has occurred on the back of any material change in the fundamentals. The company's two leading brands are Fuddruckers and Luby's Cafeterias, with Fuddruckers seeing a material drop in same-store-sales of 3.6% for FY-2018. FY-2019 has not been any kinder to either restaurant, with an 8.0% drop in same-store sales for YTD 2019, and a shift to negative same-store sales of 2.8%, from positive 1.5% in FY-2018. Given that the company's two main brands are not seeing any traction in the sales department, it's hard to cheer for the possibility of a turnaround just yet. This makes this rally in the stock less sustainable and more likely to cave in eventually.

Fiscal Q3 2019 revenue came in at $74.8 million, a new 10-quarter low for the company, and a 13% drop year over year. This was also the worst year-over-year drop in revenue growth rates since FY-2017. The first sign of a turnaround in a retailer typically comes with a surge in revenue growth rates, and this tends to later translate to earnings-per-share growth. However, without at least two quarters of double-digit quarterly revenue growth, it is far too early even to begin to entertain a turnaround. This is especially true of a company operating at net losses. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics, or lack thereof, below:

Taking a look at annual earnings per share [EPS], we can see that the company had positive earnings per share from 2012 through 2014, but has seen net losses since FY-2015. Worse, these net losses have widened since FY-2015, down from (-) $0.11 per share in FY-2015 to (-) $0.58 per share in FY-2018. While there are no estimates available for fiscal FY-2019 earnings, we will likely see further net losses in FY-2019. Heading into fiscal Q4, earnings per share currently sit at (-) $0.21.

While earnings per share are not a great determinant of a turnaround for retail names as it comes later, the fact that the company continues to see net losses is not ideal. My first metric for whether I will invest in companies is a minimum of 15% growth in annual EPS. Luby's extensive net losses make the company uninvestable for my own criteria, with losses in earnings per share the past four years. I have absolutely no interest in turnaround stories unless there is at least a positive EPS trend to work with.

Moving over to quarterly revenue growth, this is a much better indicator of whether a turnaround is taking place. When it comes to revenue growth rates for Luby's, there's very little to be excited about here. Revenue growth rates continue to remain in a downtrend, with revenue growth rates hitting a new 10-quarter low in fiscal Q3 at negative 13% year over year. The minimum metric I watch for a turnaround is two consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, and we are a country mile off of this currently with Luby's. The company is still seeing year-over-year decreases in the high single-digit to the low double-digit range, a sign that there are zero improvements here.

While one can make an argument that this isn't a useful metric given the store closures the past year and a half, the next way to measure traction would be same-store sales growth. As we can see in the below table, same-store sales growth is currently tracking at negative 4.4% year-to-date across all restaurants, and a whopping 8% contraction for the company's Fuddruckers brand. This is significant, and not at all what we would expect from a turnaround materializing.

On a positive note for Luby's, there is one area where the company is seeing some traction. Culinary contract services reported revenue of $24.6 million year-to-date in 2019, up from $19.4 million in the same period of 2018. This represents growth of 25% year over year and is a minor silver lining. The only issue here is that culinary contract services represent less than 10% of total sales, at $24.6 million of a total $252 million in sales year-to-date. Besides, the segment has less than a 6% operating margin, which barely moves the needle for the company. For this reason, while encouraging, it's not enough to get excited about.

To summarize, there are absolutely no signs of a turnaround in Luby's, and this 100% bounce has occurred on zero change in the fundamentals. The company continues to see net losses from an EPS standpoint, has negative year-over-growth that is worsening, and same-store sales are taking an additional hit in FY-2019. While Luby's Cafeteria same-store sales saw a single-digit gain in FY-2018, they've also swung negative for FY-2019. Until the company can string together two quarters of double-digit quarterly revenue growth, I see no reason to entertain the possibility of a turnaround here.

So does the technical picture inspire any confidence? Let's take a look:

As we can see from the below weekly chart of Luby's, this 100% rally barely registers as a blip on the long-term chart. The stock remains in its pattern of lower lows and lower highs and is still in a sharp intermediate downtrend. For a real turnaround to take place, the stock would need to take out the $3.80 level on a monthly close. This would be the bare minimum to suggest the stock's downtrend is finally over.

The daily chart for Luby's is not any better. The stock has strong resistance at $2.10, and the next support level is more than 20% lower at $1.55. If this is a real turnaround in the stock, the bulls should defend the $1.55 level on a weekly close. This represents a breakaway gap area for the stock, and breakaway gaps should not be filled if they are real. If this breakaway were to fill on a weekly close below $1.55, this entire rally would then be in jeopardy of unraveling. Given that the stock is sitting right at strong daily resistance and 25% above the next support level, the reward to risk here for the bulls is poor. For this reason, I see the stock as a sell above $2.00 per share.

Luby's has seen an astonishing performance this year, outperforming its benchmark and the S&P 500 (SPY), but this rally has come on the back of no change in the fundamentals. When a stock soars for no particular reason other than the fact it's oversold, it's typically time to take one's profits and run. I see this as the best course of action currently on Luby's, as there is no indication of a turnaround yet in the fundamentals. I expect Luby's net losses to continue, and would not consider the stock for purchase until we see two consecutive quarters of double-digit quarterly revenue growth. While this would likely occur at a higher share price, it would at least de-risk the stock from an investment standpoint. This is because there would be some indication that a turnaround is in the works. Until we see signs of a significant shift in sales growth to positive, I see the stock as an Avoid and a sell into strength.

