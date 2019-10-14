Huntsman Corporation: The Weakness In The Polyurethane Segment Is Concerning

I am neutral on Huntsman Corporation (HUN). My primary concern is the sharp decline in revenue, particularly in the polyurethane segment. Also, the operating income margin is declining and its financial leverage is expanding. On a positive note, the dividend is sustainable and the company seems to be relatively undervalued.

My concerns on the company and a few potential tailwinds

The first concerning aspect from HUN is that revenue declined in Q2 2019 on a year-over-year basis. Net income also fell from $623 million to $118 million. Adjusted net income compressed by 40% to $146 million. Adjusted EBITDA also declined from $415 million to $318 million. The primary driver for the decrease in adjusted EBITDA was the polyurethane segment, followed by performance products.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

The revenue deceleration is highly concerning. The primary driver was a decline in revenue for the MDI urethanes segment. MTBE sales were relatively unchanged. To me, the decline in revenue signals fundamental problems with the demand for urethanes, mainly when local prices fall by 14% YOY. It seems that the demand for HUN’s MDI urethanes products is softening. Moreover, MDI margins are shrinking.

Image obtained from the 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Peter Huntsman, President, Chairman, and CEO, mentioned in the Q2 2019 earnings conference call that he is expecting the polyurethane division to start 2H 2019 in a weaker position compared to what they had expected at the beginning of the year. The company is seeing a softening demand in China due to the trade war uncertainty. Also, Peter claims that the demand in the European region remains fragile. Lastly, he sees limited growth in the Americas region. Since the polyurethane division represents half of HUN’s revenue, the weakening demand is hugely concerning.

A tailwind for HUN is that the company believes that customer inventories in Asia are at shallow levels due to trade uncertainty. Therefore, a trade agreement between the United States and China could give the company a substantial upside potential.

On a positive note for equity investors, Peter mentioned that he is still aiming at repurchasing shares. However, he said that management is going to make sure that they have plenty of dry powder to fund organic growth and internal operations before they repurchase shares.

In brief, I am highly concerned about the decrease in revenue, primarily from the polyurethane segment. Although the company could benefit from a trade war agreement between the USA and China, I am not sure when both parties will reach an agreement.

Now, I want to delve into HUN’s recent operational performance.

HUN’s recent operating performance

HUN’s past operational performance is not exciting. My preferred summary is the DuPont ROE analysis because it gives you a panoramic view of the company. The ROE metric itself is not very useful. It describes how efficiently the company produces net income from shareholders’ equity. However, the DuPont system allows you to pinpoint drivers for such efficiency. Companies also use the DuPont system to implement policies aiming towards improving these metrics, hence improving the operational performance. The DuPont system provides color on the company’s tax and income burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. The amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

At first glance, the ROE has been declining slightly. I urge you to take the number in Q4 2018 with a grain of salt due to a one-time tax adjustment. Now, I want to discuss each of the drivers and their implications.

The tax burden is the ratio of the income that the company keeps after paying taxes. In HUN’s case, looking at the tax burden is messy due to the one-time tax adjustment in Q4 2018. However, Since Q1 2019, the tax burden is stable at 0.65. I do not think that there is much to write home about.

The interest burden is the ratio of the operating income that HUN keeps after paying for the net interest expense. I am pleased to see a high interest burden coefficient. Ideally, you want to see a ratio close to 1.0, which indicates that the interest expense is small compared to EBIT. In Q2 2019, the company posted a ratio of 0.84. Also, the trailing twelve-month average is 0.91, which is good enough for me.

The operating income margin represents the percentage of revenue that the company keeps as operating income. I am concerned about the coefficient in HUN’s case. The metric has declined to 9.3% in Q2 2019 from 12.5% in Q2 2018. Similarly, in Q1 2019, the ratio dropped to 7.2% from 13.0% in Q1 2018. Going forward, I want to see an expanding operating income margin.

Asset turnover represents how efficiently the company uses assets to generate revenue. The asset turnover has trended higher over the past six quarters, which is good. In Q2 2019, HUN posted a coefficient of 0.26 compared to 0.22 a year ago. You want to see the trend continue.

Lastly, the equity multiplier ratio is a form of leverage. The coefficient has declined from 3.6 in Q2 2018 to 3.3 in Q2 2019. I think that management has the right strategy. Since the operating income margin is shrinking, the company should deleverage.

In brief, HUN’s operational performance is not exciting. The operating margin is shrinking, and its financial leverage is rising. In the following section, I want to delve further into the long-term debt.

HUN’s long-term debt

I want to determine whether HUN’s long-term debt is sustainable. My go-to coefficients are the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company funds interest expense from the operating income. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

Although the interest coverage ratio is above 3.0, my line in the sand, the coefficient is trending lower. In Q2 2019, the ratio declined to 7.0 from 10.4 on a YOY basis. The primary driver was a declining operating income from $301 million to $203 million.

The story from the debt-to-equity ratio perspective is not appealing either. While the long-term debt level is not concerning, the D/E has increased from 0.8 in Q2 2018 to 1.1 in Q2 2019. HUN’s long-term debt and capital leases have increased, while the shareholders' equity has decreased. Therefore, we see a double negative effect.

While I believe that the long-term debt is manageable, I think the company should focus on reducing its financial leverage, particularly after experiencing a sharp decline in revenue.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

HUN’s dividend sustainability

With the declining operating income margin, I want to determine whether the dividend is sustainable. My preferred metrics are the dividend coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations.

After adjusting for the one-time tax adjustment, the company funds dividends from net income with ease. HUN covered the dividends in Q2 2019 and Q1 2019 by almost three times. Good news for investors.

The story is also bullish from the cash flow from operations side. In Q2 2019, HUN reported CFO for $304 million. Meanwhile, the company posted $66 million in capital expenses and $38 million in dividends. I believe that the dividend is sustainable. Also, I think that there is room for dividend hikes.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

HUN’s relative valuation

You can look at several metrics for relative valuation. However, my go-to metric is the EV/EBITDA coefficient. One of the disadvantages of using the P/E ratio is that earnings can be negative. On the price-to-book ratio, the primary problem is that the real value of the assets is usually not accurately represented in the balance sheet. Therefore, EV/EBITDA is the first metric that I look at. When delving into the trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA, the company seems slightly undervalued compared to the median, according to the information gathered from Seeking Alpha. From a forward EV/EBITDA perspective, it also seems undervalued compared to its peers.

Image created by the author. Data gathered from Seeking Alpha

My conclusion

I am taking a neutral stance on HUN. My primary concern is that revenue has declined sharply on a year-over-year basis. HUN is experiencing a softening demand in the polyurethane division, which accounts for half of the company's revenue.

Further, the operating income margin is declining, and leverage is ticking higher. On a positive note, I believe that the dividend is sustainable and that the company is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. I think that avoiding a long exposure in the HUN makes sense, at least until we see a reversal in the revenue trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.