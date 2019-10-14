The EV Metal Miners' Downturn Looks To Have Bottomed Or Will Likely Bottom In 2019 Or Early 2020

The EV boom remains on track for now, and 2020 should be a good year as the mainstream car manufacturers add to the EV sales boom.

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on August 13, 2019; therefore, all data is as of that date.

It is mid-August 2019 and some of the electric vehicle [EV] metals are starting to show signs of bottoming, and perhaps recovering. The star for now is nickel, but cobalt is also recovering. Lithium is stabilizing and graphite remains weak.

In this article I consider if we have reached the EV metals bear market bottom, and when the recovery will take hold.

Lithium

Lithium prices have been falling slowly for over a year now and a bit longer if we include China's previously overpriced lithium market. Lithium hydroxide prices were flat the past week and look to have probably stabilized around USD 13,000/tonne. The cost curve suggests if oversupply continues then hydroxide prices could fall a bit further towards USD10,000/t. We should know by H1 2020 where the bottom is or was, and if EV demand is strong then 2020 onward should see prices continue to stabilize and possibly rise.

Lithium hydroxide price chart

Source: Fastmarkets

Just this past week lithium leader Albemarle (ALB) announced they will delay construction plans for 125,000 tons of lithium processing. Reuters reported "Albemarle said it expects lithium supply-demand dynamics to tighten in 2020, adding that it would add production capacity to meet demand."

This led to a small lithium miners' price bump upwards, and some hope the current mild oversupply issue will soon be back to being balanced. Spodumene does remain in oversupply and may still take the rest of 2019 and into 2020 to work off some excess supply.

So overall, the lithium price bottom is either here or will arrive by H1 2020. This means the next few months should be a good time to start buying some quality lithium miners (with some caution to higher cost or spodumene producers).

Bloomberg NEF 2019 Li-ion battery demand forecast

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

Cobalt

Cobalt prices have been falling steadily since mid-2018, however, looked to have now bottomed. The past week saw a nice bounce higher on the Glencore/Mutanda closure news.

Cobalt 5-year price chart

Source

Just last week Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF) announced its plans to put its massive DRC Mutanda copper-cobalt mine on care and maintenance at the end of 2019. This will result in about 25,000 tonnes pa of cobalt or about 20% of global supply temporarily leaving the market. As a result of this announcement cobalt prices moved about 8% higher from their recent lows.

Analysts are already reacting positively. CRU's George Heppel stated:

Even if Glencore brings Mutanda back on stream (the shutdown is for “care and maintenance”), and with the artisanal miners producing anything up to 40,000 tonnes a year, Mr Heppel believes it won’t be sufficient to meet demand. “There needs to be new supply of cobalt.

Source

Nickel

Nickel prices have been moving sideways since 2016; however, in the past month the prices have rallied about 27% higher.

Nickel price chart

Source

Recent news of a possible Indonesia ban of nickel has been responsible for the recent price surge. This may or may not eventuate nickel LME inventories have reached 7-year lows. Looking ahead, the EV boom should also boost nickel demand (especially Class 1 nickel); however, China and global stainless steel demand will remain the strongest demand driver.

Nickel demand v. supply

The chart below shows nickel is forecast to be in deficit after ~2020-2022 (or at least require new supply to come online).

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Note: Some others such as BMI have been forecasting a nickel surplus by 2020 due to increased Indonesian production (now in question) and reduced Asian demand.

As a reminder the November 2017 McKinsey report stated: "If annual electric vehicle [EV] production reaches 31 million vehicles by 2025 as expected then demand for high-purity class 1 nickel is likely to increase significantly from 33 Kt in 2017 to 570 Kt in 2025." That is a 17-fold increase in just 8 years, albeit only on Class 1 nickel.

Graphite

Graphite prices remain weak in 2019 as Syrah Resources [ASX: SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) has perhaps oversupplied the market. It is still a bit early to call a turnaround for graphite, but strong battery anode demand in 2020 and beyond should help re-balance the market.

Anode and flake graphite demand forecast to rise rapidly

Some EV metal demand forecast charts

EV sales

Global electric car sales were up 67% YoY in June (2nd best month ever), reaching 3.3% market share in June ( 2.4% YTD). The China subsidy cut may cause a poor result for July, but as we move into the final quarter of 2019, EV sales are usually at their strongest. For now my view is that global 2019 electric car sales will end at ~3.0% market share (~2.8m sales) and be up about 40% on 2018. Not bad given the trade war and that conventional new car sales are struggling.

Tesla's China Gigafactory is nearing completion

Source

EV waiting lists grow longer and larger

Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 - US Model 3 waiting list figures are no longer released. China made Model 3 reservation numbers maybe huge but are not yet known. According to InsideEVs, the Tesla China website 'was overwhelmed by Model 3 orders'. They quote: "From #Tesla China officially Weibo: “The first order completed within 3 mins of the reservation opening. Due to extreme high demand of the Chinese-made Model 3 on the official website of Tesla, the traffic is too large, please be patient. Or plz visit stores”." China production is initially forecast to reach 3,000 per week, then ramp to 5,000 per week.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) fully electric 2020 Mini Cooper SE - 45,000.

Porsche Taycan - 30,000

Audi e-tron electric SUV - Over 20,000.

2020 Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) ID.3 - 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours. There will also be the 2020 Volkswagen ID Cross.

Tesla Model 3 soon to be made and sold in China (starting late 2019/early 2020)

Source

Porsche Taycan - 30,000+ waiting list

Source

The fully electric BMW Mini Cooper SE - 45,000 pre-orders

Source

Lithium ion megafactories build-out continues

According to Benchmark Minerals, we are now at 96 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline to 2028, totaling 2.03TWh.

Risks

China reduced electric car subsidies on June 25, 2019, so the impact will soon be seen when July China electric car sales are announced. China electric car sales are ~50% of the market, so any large China e-car sales collapse from here will hurt demand for the EV metal miners.

The US-China trade war has been getting worse. The trade war has been depressing all things China-related, therefore any deterioration will not help the EV metal miners and sentiment.

Technology change. Any changes to battery chemistry can impact demand of certain EV metals. The main threat to cobalt can be some solid-state batteries, but for now these are still many years away from being used in regular priced mass production electric cars. Graphite use may be reduced somewhat by silicon use in anodes, but this appears to be not significant.

Conclusion

The main EV metal miners (lithium, cobalt, nickel & graphite) have suffered a severe downturn in 2018 and 2019; after a spectacular rise in 2016 and 2017.

Risk still lies in some short-term oversupply (especially in lithium spodumene, and flake graphite); however the supply side of the EV metal miners now mostly appear to have taken significant action to arrest the past year's slide in prices. Industry leaders such as Albemarle (delayed lithium expansion), SQM (SQM) (holding back some lithium inventory), Glencore (reducing DRC cobalt output) and others (ERG, DRC artisanal miners, etc.) have acted to stem any short-term oversupply.

Looking ahead, it appears the bottom for EV metal miners and their metal prices maybe in, or at least will bottom sometime in 2019 or early 2020. The large conventional car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche will start to make an impact in 2020 with new electric models released and production volumes ramping rapidly by 2021. Even Toyota (NYSE:TM) announced last month serious plans (US$2b) to catch up in electric vehicles, but that won't impact for ~2-3 years. By 2020, Tesla will be manufacturing on two continents and their Model 3 sales should grow substantially in 2020 as they could do very well in China despite the trade war (a big unknown for now). Finally, the Chinese electric car sales should perform very well in 2020 provided the economy holds up.

The outlook for 2020-22 and beyond looks much brighter, especially if electric car sales continue to grow strongly (30-50%+pa), and the US-China trade war does not wreck everything. As a result, I plan to follow up in the next months with my top 5 miners in each category, so investors can be well placed for the main event, starting in my view in 2022, when electric cars become cheaper than conventional cars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQM, TSLA, GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.