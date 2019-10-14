CSX: Prepare For Dismal Q3 Results

Source: USA Today

CSX (CSX) reports quarterly earnings October 16th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.99 billion and EPS of $1.02. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Declining Rail Traffic

Industry rail traffic is in decline, which does not bode well for CSX. This likely explains why the company's revenue is expected to decline in Q3. U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 6.4% Y/Y for the month of September. Through the first 39 weeks of the year, combined U.S. traffic and intermodal units fell 3.9% Y/Y. Until total rail traffic picks up CSX could face further headwinds.

In Q2 2019, CSX generated revenue of $3.1 billion, down 1% Y/Y. Carloads fell 4% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 3%.

Agricultural revenue rose 7% on a 2% increase in volume and 5% increase in ASP. Agricultural represented 15% of total revenue and will likely be in focus over the next few quarters. The U.S. and China recently agreed to a limited trade deal that will involve China ramping up purchases of soybeans and pork:

Chinese concessions were relatively minor — essentially repackaging existing pledges made over the course of multiple rounds of talks. Beijing has agreed to some additional purchases of farm goods, particularly soyabeans and pork, to an annual value between $40bn and $50bn, more than double the levels before the trade war, according to Mr Trump.

The limited trade deal should brighten the outlook for the Agricultural sector, yet real gains may not occur until the first half of 2020. CSX's Industrial revenue fell 1% on flat volume and a 1% decline in ASP. The segment was hurt by falling shipments of metals in the construction markets. Industrial represented over 35% of total revenue and it could face headwinds unless factory activity rebounds. Coal revenue fell 2% as the sector is still facing competition from natural gas and alternative energy.

CSX's total volume was down 4% Y/Y. Agricultural, Construction and Coal volume all rose by low single-digits. Industrial volume was flat, while Intermodal fell 10%.

On a combined basis, Industrial and Intermodal represented over 60% of total volume. These segments were also the worst performers. Intermodal volume was off due to a rationalization of lower density lanes. I anticipate another quarter of volume declines in Q3.

CSX helped buffer the volume decline with price hikes. ASP increased 3% Y/Y. Agricultural ASP rose 5%, while the other segments were mixed. Can CSX continue to pass through price increases in an economy that appears to have peaked? At some point the company's pricing power could dissipate.

Efficiency Gains Could Be Baked In

The other way a railroad can improve its bottom line is through cost containment efforts. In 2017, CSX began cutting costs in earnest, making it an outlier among U.S. railroads. Its operating expense ratio had consistently been in the high 60% range. Cost cuts have since reduced CSX's expense ratio. It was 57% in Q2 2019, which I considered stellar. CSX can now compete with Canadian National (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP) in terms of efficiency.

The flip side is that most of the company's efficiency gains have been achieved and are likely baked into the share price. Additional cost cuts could come at the expense of employee morale or service levels. The one caveat is that rationalization of lower density lanes pursuant to Intermodal could reduce equipment expense; in Q2, equipment expense was about 3% of total freight revenue.

CSX's low expense ratio allowed it to grow EBITDA 2% Y/Y, despite the fact that revenue declined. EBITDA margin was 54% in Q2 2019 - a 200 basis point improvement versus that of the year-earlier period. If efficiency gains have run their course then EBITDA could move in lock step with revenue. That could portend flat to declining EBITDA going forward. CSX has an enterprise value of $71 billion and trades at 10.9x run-rate EBITDA (first-half 2019 annualized). In my opinion, the valuation is too robust for a company with limited ability to grow revenue and EBITDA.

Conclusion

CSX is down 1% Y/Y. Dismal Q3 results could drive the stock down further. Sell CSX.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.