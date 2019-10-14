Union Pacific: Attractive After Recent Sell-Off

Recently, I’ve had a hard time finding attractive value in the market. There are the chronically underpriced dogs such as AbbVie (ABBV), Altria (MO), AT&T (T), Bristol-Myers (BMY) that I’ve written about so much lately. I’ve had my eye on the healthcare space, which has been beaten up due to legislative fears, and on industrial names that have been trading poorly because of geopolitical/trade war concerns such as 3M Company (MMM), CSX Corp. (CSX) and FedEx (FDX). The problem is, I’m now overweight many of these names because of the uniquely attractive values that they offer in today’s market. Because of my overweight exposure, I’m not interested in buying too many more of these shares. I’ve been allowing my dividends to augment my cash position for a couple of months now. I haven’t been opposed to building my cash because the market has been hovering near all-time highs, valuations are high, and there are plenty of potentially significant headwinds looming on the horizon. In short, it’s been a while since I’ve had a compelling reason to put new cash to work. But the sell-off that disappointing economic news sparked this week is starting to create some interesting buying opportunities. One of them is Union Pacific (UNP), another transport name that has held up relatively well until now.

My UNP History

I’ve owned UNP before. I’ve long viewed this company as the best-in-breed name in the railroad industry. It doesn’t get much better than owning a blue chip name with history of strong, double-digit dividend increases. However, even the highest-quality stocks have appropriate valuations.

I’ve done my best throughout my investing career to buy low and sell high (if I’m going to sell at all). And when I say “low” and “high”, I don’t simply mean share prices, but instead, the multiples placed upon the company’s underlying fundamentals that its valuations are based upon. For the most part, I’ve had success buying stocks that I believed to be cheap and selling others that I believed to be expensive. Yet, no one gets them all right, and that’s certainly the case here with me and UNP.

I bought UNP in July 2017 for $101.30. At the time, shares were down roughly double digits from recent highs, and I thought that the ~18x multiple that the market was applying to them signified fair value. Since UNP is such a high-quality name, I didn’t feel the need to wait for a wider margin of safety to make my initial purchase. My plan was to average down from my $101 cost basis, widening my margin of safety as I increased my exposure with cheaper shares.

Yet, I never had that opportunity. I pinpointed the bottom of the company’s 2017 dip fairly well, and it wasn’t long before my shares were rallying. By the end of the year, UNP was trading for ~22x earnings, well above my proposed fair value estimate in the 18x area, and I decided to sell my shares for $127.60 in December 2017, locking in profits of nearly 26% in about 5 months’ time. At the time, I wrote a piece highlighting my decision to sell. Here’s a couple of paragraphs that summed up my feelings:

“Although I recently sold my shares, I don't know if I'd go as far as to say that I've turned bearish on UNP. I think that UNP could produce strong results over the next couple of years and I wouldn't be totally surprised if I ended up leaving some chips on the table, having sold too early. Analysts are expecting to see double digit EPS growth for UNP in 2018 and 2019; if the company is able to hit these marks I may end up regretting my recent decision.



However, this regret would be based in greed, which is entirely what I'm hoping to avoid at the moment. UNP currently trades for ~22x earnings and looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph above, you'll see that the company has only traded at these levels 3 times during the past 10 years. The previous two have led to 40-50% declines in share price. I don't have a crystal ball and I have no way of knowing if another large decline is on the horizon, but locking in profits now and waiting for a more attractive entry point seems like a prudent, capital preservation based decision to me.”

Well, as it turns out, the company did continue to post double-digit earnings growth. More than that, in 2018, it posted its best earnings growth year since 2010, with 37% bottom line growth. The railroads have been major beneficiaries of the Trump administration’s policies, and I certainly didn’t foresee tax reforms and deregulation coming to this extent. With such wonderful EPS growth under its belt, UNP roared for much of 2018. Bolstered by such strong bottom line results, shares continued to trade in the 21x-23x range.

Honestly, I couldn’t blame the market for placing such a high premium on the shares. Cyclical company or not, 37% EPS growth is fantastic and certainly deserves a premium price. But all good things must come to an end, and eventually, I know I’d have a chance to buy UNP at an attractive valuation again.

Historically speaking, I’ve learned that I have trouble holding cyclical, industrial names throughout the earnings volatility that they present. UNP’s historical earnings aren’t quite as jumpy as other well-known DGI names such as Deere (DE) or Caterpillar (CAT), but I still worry about the company’s ability to maintain its dividend throughout a recession because of the expected volatility on the bottom line. UNP has a 13-year dividend increase streak. This means that the company was able to maintain its dividend growth throughout the Great Recession, which is an impressive feat (many economically sensitive stocks were not able to do so), but what I ultimately want to see is a multi-decade streak which implies to me that UNP can operate profitably and provide sustainable and reliable dividend growth throughout a variety of economic and market environments.

These concerns about reliable dividend growth were why I was originally happy to take such large profits on my former UNP position. Yet, I have to admit that I’ve felt a tinge of regret watching the EPS and stock price rise since I sold it. I know that no one ever went broke taking a profit, and at the end of the day, if one of the worst mistakes that I’ve made in the market in recent years is selling a stock for 26% gains, then I realize that I’m doing alright for myself. But I am willing to admit that selling UNP was a mistake, and I’ve known for a while now that if I ever got the opportunity to buy back in at a valuation that I deemed fair, I would view UNP as a buy-and-hold DGI stock and not a cyclical trading vehicle.

It wasn’t until the Christmas Eve crash we saw in December 2018 that the stock experienced its next bout of weakness. During that sell-off, UNP stock fell from the ~22x range to the ~17x range. The stock climbed quickly up my buy list, but that sell-off ended as quickly as it began, and I wasn’t able to pick up UNP shares because I prioritized buying other beaten -down names and the V-shaped recovery that most of the broader market experienced in early 2019 sent UNP soaring once again.

The sell-off on Tuesday/Wednesday of last week brought shares nearly down to my fair value estimate (which currently sits at $150/share). I was hoping that we’d get a negative jobs report on Thursday and then the sell-off would continue until the weekend and I would have an opportunity to right my previous wrong when it comes to UNP. That didn’t happen, however. The report met expectations, and the market rallied a bit into the end of the trading week. Now, I’m patiently watching and waiting for UNP to dip again to my price target. Here’s to hoping I see that $150 market in the near term!

Q2 Data

UNP’s most recent quarterly release came back in July. The stock’s next release date comes on October 17th. It’s too bad that this recent sell-off (which appears to be inspired by trade concerns more than actual fundamental data) didn’t coincide with earnings, because I’d love to be focusing on brand new data rather than data that is nearly 3 months old. However, I’ll make do with what I am and likely post a follow-up piece to this one once the Q3 report is in.

In July, UNP beat bottom line expectations by $0.08/share, with an EPS print of $2.22. This diluted EPS figure was good for 12% y/y growth. Operating income during the quarter came in at $2.3 billion, up 8% y/y. And, UNP’s operating ratio came in at 59.6%, up a stellar 3.4 points.

Q2 was the first quarter ever that UNP posted a sub-60 operating ratio for a full quarter. These results came during a tough quarter with regard to weather as well. Management was certainly excited about these results, and I think it clearly points towards the fact the company’s recent focus on precision and efficiency is paying off.

During Q2, sales missed expectations by roughly $28 million, coming in at $5.6 billion. This $5.6 billion figure represented -1.34% growth year over year. This negative sales figure has become a bit of a trend. The company posted negative y/y top line growth in the first quarter as well. Railcar volumes are falling. As I said before, the trade war certainly isn’t helping in this regard. Domestic intermodal volumes have declined significantly in recent quarters. Coal’s secular decline certainly isn’t helping here either. However, UNP made up for the volume declines with improved pricing, efficiency gains, and 4% lower fuel prices.

This has been the trend in the railcar industry for a little whole now. Precision scheduled railroading is the name of the game. This practice was implemented in the beginning of 2018. But prior to that, UNP was already known as one of the most, if not the most, efficient operator. UNP’s operating ratio was already higher than that of most of its peers, and now that figure continues to climb. In prior decades, UNP benefited from industry consolidation and deregulation. The company has shown a penchant for cutting costs when volumes fall, in order to bolster its bottom line.

The energy space showed a significant decline in Q2, down 13% (volumes were down 9% and average price per car load dropped 4%). UNP’s exposure to the energy sector remain troublesome, primary due to coal. Coal concerns have weighed on UNP for a while now due to its exposure to the Powder River Basin, yet even with these headwinds blowing into its face, the company has been able to continue to increase efficiency and, therefore, grow its profits. UNP’s petroleum, LPG, and renewable carloads were up 30% in Q2 though. To me, this speaks to the underlying sentiment that serves as a foundation for my bullish sentiment for the rails. It’s not the contents of the cars that matter so much, but instead, the rails themselves. Demand for specific products will ebb and flow, but generally speaking, human population will not. The infrastructure that UNP owns/operates is its most appealing aspect.

Some fear that this company (and all railroad names, for that matter) are going to begin to experience diminishing returns with regard to the efficiency measures it's taking. Terminal dwell fell 14% in Q2. Freight car velocity (a measurement that signifies daily miles per train car) increased by 4%. Average trail speed fell during the quarter, in large part due to weather issues and flooding. This too is expected to rise in the coming quarters, and while these gains are great for the company, there is a limit to the productivity gains here. Trains can only be but so long, can only move but so fast, and while dwell time can certainly be improved upon, it does take time to perform duties and services in terminals. While analysts are right to focus on the potential for diminishing returns, I think their bearish spotlight on the efficiency is somewhat misplaced, because I don’t think that the industry is facing secular declines in terms of demand, and eventually, volumes will rebound. Regardless, companies in this space (including UNP) are setting records for efficiency and profits, and this should be applauded, not demonized.

Dividend

As I mentioned before, UNP is on a 13-year dividend increase streak. That’s admirable, yet not a stellar growth history. UNP has paid uninterrupted dividends for 21 consecutive years, which helps to put my mind at ease a bit more regarding dividend safety. While I continue to worry about the company potentially being forced to freeze its dividend in an adverse economic environment, I do not think a cut is likely any time soon.

Right now, the consensus analyst estimate for UNP’s 2020 EPS total is $10.05. The company’s current forward annual dividend payment is $3.88. This represents a forward EPS payout ratio of 38.6%. This is a fairly conservative ratio, even for a cyclical name.

During the Great Recession, UNP’s sales fell by more than 21%. The company posed negative EPS growth of ~18% during 2009. I don’t foresee an economic collapse of the 2009 variety on the horizon, but for dividend safety’s sake, let’s go ahead and use the -20% EPS growth total as a worst-case scenario.

UNP’s EPS during the trailing twelve months is $8.41. If the EPS were to fall 20% from this level, we’d be talking about a $6.73 figure. This still covers the current dividend by a wide margin, representing a theoretical payout ratio of 57.65%. That’s certainly higher that I’d like to see from a cyclical name, but once again, we’re using an EPS figure that is unlikely to be seen, being that the company’s bottom line would have to shrink by a greater margin than it did during the worst recession in generations.

Analysts aren’t calling for -20% EPS growth, but instead, EPS growth in the low to mid-teens during 2020 and 2021. I suspect that UNP’s dividend increase trajectory will match that of its EPS trajectory moving forward. I doubt that management wants to see the payout ratio rise much higher than 40%, meaning that there is little wiggle room above the EPS growth rate. However, considering the fact that UNP currently yields 2.48% (which is well above the yields offered by the S&P 500), a double-digit dividend growth rate would be more than satisfactory.

(Source: CC Slide Show, page 24)

As you can see on the graphic above (sourced from the Q2 conference call slide show), UNP continues to be quite generous to its shareholders. The company’s most recent dividend increase came in at 10.2%. And UNP continues to dedicate cash flows towards its share repurchase program as well. It has reduced its outstanding share count by approximately 20% over the last 5 years. This is a dramatic reduction and has really helped to augment the company’s EPS figures.

Valuation

During the Q2 report, UNP management wasn’t exactly bullish when it came to volume growth. The company said that it expected to see -2% y/y growth on the full year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a number worse than that is priced into the stock now that we’ve witnessed the trade war escalate a bit. Management does expect to see efficiencies continue to increase, with a full-year operating ratio below 61%.

During the Q2 CC, CFO, Rob Knight said, “We have to play the hand that we are dealt when it comes to volumes, but rest assured our commitment to achieving our financial targets is unwavering and has never been stronger.”

I think that’s the right attitude to have, and I’m happy to use the weakness that the slowing volumes has created to get long UNP again.

Right now, shares trade for 18.2x TTM earnings. Looking at 2020 EPS expectations, they’re even cheaper, trading for a 15.55x multiple on a forward basis. I think that a ~15x forward multiple is about right when it comes to fair value, which is why I’ve arrived at a $150 PT.

Looking back over the last couple of decades, UNP’s long-term TTM average P/E ratio is ~17.2x. The company’s 10-year average TTM P/E ratio is 17.7x. This means that today’s ~18x multiple is essentially in line with those estimates.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graph)

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the last time that shares traded this cheaply was during the Christmas Eve sell-off. That was the only time during the Trump Presidency that UNP shares fell below those long-term averages. The Trump Administration’s early policies, deregulation, and tax reform were major boons for the company. However, this bullish sentiment has been replaced by a negative outlook due to the trade policies more recently put into place. Regardless, if the company is able to hit analyst estimates in terms of bottom line growth, UNP appears to be cheap, and I think long-term investors who buy this dip have a great chance of being rewarded for their decision years down the road.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, BMY, CSX, FDX, MMM, T, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.