Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Could Drive Q3 Earnings

Source: Forbes

Union Pacific (UNP) reports Q3 earnings October 17th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.71 billion and EPS of $2.32. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Industry Rail Traffic Facing Headwinds

U.S. railroads are experiencing falling rail traffic, which implies a slowing economy. In September, U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 6.4% Y/Y. Through the first 39 weeks of the year, combined U.S. traffic and intermodal units fell 3.9% Y/Y. Union Pacific and other U.S. railroads could be vulnerable to more volume declines. In Q2 2019, the company reported freight revenue of $5.2 billion, down 2% Y/Y. Carloads fell 4% while average selling price ("ASP") increased 3%.

Agricultural revenue rose 4% on flat volume and a 4% rise in ASP. The segment represented 22% of Union Pacific's total revenue during the quarter. The U.S. and China agreed to a limited trade deal where China is expected to restart purchases of soybeans and pork. This could spur Agricultural revenue by early 2020. Energy revenue fell 13% on a 9% decline in volume and a 4% decline in price; this segment could face more headwinds if demand for oil falls due to a stagnant economy. Industrial revenue rose 4% due to demand for plastics, while Premium revenue was stymied by competition from the trucking industry.

Total carloads fell 4% Y/Y. Agricultural carloads could be flat to declining in Q3; however, volume should pick up over the next few quarters once new orders from China kick in. Volume from the other segments will likely rise and fall with the vagaries of the global economy. This does not sound promising, particularly for the Premium segment which may have to compete with the trucking industry for new business.

Union Pacific hiked prices by an average of 3% last quarter. Energy was the only segment that experienced a decline in ASP. Price hikes partially cushioned the decline in volume. How long can the company continue to pass through price increases when business activity appears to be stagnating? This is a question facing several railroads that are trying to keep their share prices afloat in the face of declining rail traffic.

More Cost Cuts Ahead

CSX (CSX) was an outlier among U.S. railroads when it engaged in extensive cost cuts in 2017. Union Pacific is beginning to catch up. The company has been gradually cutting costs in order to offset headwinds to its top line. In Q2 2019, the company's operating expenses of $3.3 billion fell 7% Y/Y and declined more than revenue. Union Pacific also lowered its operating expense ratio to 60%, down 300 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. CSX, Canadian National (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP) have reported operating ratios sub-60%. Union Pacific could join them shortly.

The biggest expense item was compensation and benefits of $1.1 billion. Union Pacific reduced this by 8% Y/Y, primarily via headcount reductions. Purchased services declined 9% due to reductions in mechanical costs. Fuel costs declined by double-digits as the company consumed less fuel. The fall-out was that EBITDA of $2.8 billion rose 6%. The EBITDA margin of 50% was up 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. I expect more cost take-outs over the next few quarters to further expand Union Pacific's bottom line and drive the narrative away from falling rail traffic.

Valuation Remains Stretched

UNP bulls were energized by the company's ability to grow earnings despite the decline in its top line. Cost cuts could last for a while, which is likely what bulls are banking on. With an enterprise value of $138 billion, UNP trades at 13x run-rate EBITDA (first-half EBITDA annualized). The stock has most likely benefited from the incessant melt-up in broader markets. The anticipated trade deal with China has come to fruition and there could be few catalysts to spike stocks further. The question now is, "What is the quality of Union Pacific's earnings?" I do not believe cost cuts are enough to justify UNP's lofty valuation.

Conclusion

UNP is up 5% Y/Y, yet its valuation remains stretched. Sell UNP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNP, CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.