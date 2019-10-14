Rio Tinto: Digging In For The Long Term

With slowing global growth creeping its way into the valuations of cyclical companies, it is time for investors to get reacquainted with some of the global cyclical behemoths who are, in my opinion, likely to survive the next recession but will also see their stock prices decimated temporarily along the journey. One such company is global diversified mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO) who has already seen their share price fall around 20% from 52-week highs. Rio Tinto has a strong track record of profitable operations and returning cash to shareholders uninterrupted over the past couple of decades. It is a company I will not only hold as an investment throughout the course of a commodity cycle but one I will also look to add to opportunistically in any downturns.

Data by YCharts

The company recently reported good 2019 half-year results with the strong iron ore prices supporting the declines seen in aluminum and copper. Free cash flow of $3.9B was 35% higher than the first half of 2018 and underlying earnings of $4.9B was 12% higher. Long-term investors should not be caught up in quarterly results though (or half-year in this case) and, as this article will lay out, should take a longer view of the company's operations.

Sourced from half-year result investor presentation

Introduction To The Company

With trailing twelve-month revenue of $41.3B and a market cap around $85B, Rio Tinto is a global behemoth. The company segments itself into Iron Ore, Aluminum, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals, and Other Operations. In the graphs below, I have provided the breakdown between the segments in terms of revenue and Underlying Earnings from Rio Tinto's 2018 annual report. The accompanying tables also further detail the breakdown of sales between products and countries. While diversified across a large range of commodities, Rio Tinto's largest exposure is to iron ore which generated 43% of sales in 2018 but 66% of underlying earnings.

Source data from 2018 annual report

Supporting the company's mineral deposits are immense infrastructure assets that range from ports, railways, and hydropower plants. Rio Tinto's Iron Ore segment owns 4 ports and 1,700km of railway lines. The iron ore segment's railway lines use the company's AutoHaul™ train system which is the first fully autonomous, long-distance, heavy-haul rail network, and the world’s largest robot. Within the company's Aluminum segment, there are a further 2 ports and railway facilities in addition to 7 hydropower plants in Canada which supply 100% of their energy needs there.

Also of note for investors with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, Rio Tinto completed their divestment of thermal coal assets in 2018 and as mentioned before provides their energy-hungry Canadian aluminum operations with 100% clean hydropower.

A Profitable And Growing Business

Rio Tinto's world-class assets have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity [ROE] and return on invested capital [ROIC] of 14.9% and 11.2%, respectively, over the past decade. This average level of profitability is right around my rule of thumb seeking 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

It is notable that large impairments in 2012 and 2015 caused the only earnings deficits of the past decade. The large 2012 impairments of US$14.4 billion were primarily related to Rio Tinto's Alcan aluminum businesses as well as coal assets in Mozambique.

Returning Cash To Shareholders

Rio Tinto does a great job of returning cash to shareholders both in the form of dividends and share repurchases. These shareholder-friendly policies were most recently witnessed by Rio Tinto issuing a special dividend of $1.0B back in August on top of their regular interim dividend of $2.5B. Dividends have been paid out every year for the past few decades, even during the 2008 financial crisis, according to the company's policy of returning 40-60% of underlying earnings in aggregate through the cycle. This policy makes dividend payments much less volatile than the revenue of this commodities giant might suggest.

Source data from Morningstar

Furthermore, the company's dividend policy goes on to say that "acknowledging the cyclical nature of the industry, in periods of strong earnings and cash generation, it is the board’s intention to supplement the ordinary dividends with additional returns to shareholders." The important takeaways in my opinion from looking at the dividend policy statements and the cash returns in action is that Rio Tinto looks at returns over the commodity cycle. The company does not look to cut dividends during commodity downswings but rather pays a stable regular dividend supplemented with special dividends and share repurchases during times of strong earnings.

Since 2009, Rio Tinto has repurchased around 7.5% of their shares outstanding. The company briefly issued shares around 2010 to finance large capital expenditures but since 2010 has repurchased around 17% from the peak number outstanding. Also important to note is that these share repurchases have been taking place alongside declining financial leverage in the capital structure as is illustrated in the graph below. This signifies that the cash being returned to shareholders, whether in the form of dividends or share repurchases, is sustainable as they have been fully financed with free cash flows.

Source data from Morningstar

Rio Tinto's financial leverage has stayed relatively stable for the past decade as can be seen in the graph below. Currently, financial leverage sits at a conservative 2.2x today and the company's interest coverage ratio is a healthy 40.3x in the trailing twelve-month period. This gives me comfort that this company will be able to drive through the next downturn in commodity prices.

Takeaway

Rio Tinto is a nicely profitable company able to achieve an average ROE and ROIC of 14.9% and 11.2%, respectively, over the past decade. While the company might be in a cyclical business, Rio Tinto's dividend policy offers some comfort and stability for long-term shareholders who are not worried about the day-to-day share price. The company's low financial leverage gives me confidence that the company will be able to survive through the next recession when it comes along. I will be looking to add to my position on any significant pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Rio Tinto with an average cost base of $53.72

While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.