Ain't No Stopping Marathon Oil Now

Marathon Oil (MRO) is that rare combination of growth and free cash flow. The investment grade rating is icing on the cake for investors. Most of the international business is now gone as this company makes a sizable bet on the unconventional business in the United States. Right now, this company has sizable acreage positions in some of the most visible producing basins in the industry. Continued cost progress is beginning to make this company an unstoppable force in the industry. There could be a lot of good news ahead for shareholders in the future.

Stock Price

In the meantime, the stock price is headed to levels not seen since the 2016 oil price weakness.

Management has lowered operating costs considerably and paid down debt to a far more reasonable level. Yet the stock price is acting like this progress is a big negative.

There has been fears for some time of oil oversupply. These fears combine with fears of a potential recession to send the stock price into the bargain area. A repeat of the 2008 to 2009 fiasco is very unlikely. However, a mild recession that would likely last a few months is probably far more certain.

Fiscal policy has been far from sound for a couple of years now. The resulting giant deficits demand attention. Any solution most likely would result in an economic slowdown. On the other hand, this economy has reached heights by some measures not seen in decades. Therefore, a slowdown should still result in a fairly robust economy.

Stock prices such as the price action by Marathon common stock appear to have priced in far worse consequences. In this modern day, oil supplies appear to be far more flexible than in the past. The Saudis are very unlikely to repeat the mistakes of the 1980s that forced oil to extremely low prices for several years. Nonetheless, it is clear that Mr. Market is heading out the main door for something more enticing than oil.

In some ways this is very good for investors. Bargains in the oil patch are seldom at the current levels. Once institutions clear out of an investment, they usually buy back in at considerably higher prices sometime later. Their purchases often push the stock price higher still. It has been stated many times that the stock market is the only store where shoppers are not interested in the merchandise until the price is marked up at least 50%. Investors may be about to get a front seat view on that old market saying in action. First though, comes the mass exit that leaves considerable bargains for the small investor.

Productivity Improvement

The impressive productivity enhancements continue. In fact, it looks like the company is positioning itself for some sizable future productivity increases.

While many have pointed to the slower pace of improvements shown above as evidence that well productivity increases are just not what they used to be, the record well results indicate the rate of increases may be about to accelerate one more time. Record results often become average results in the near future.

The worry about core acreage appears to be overblown as well. Whatever kind of acreage management is drilling on is showing better results than the previous wells. The end of the improvement trend is nowhere in sight. If core acreage was anything close to a concern, then the improvement trend would grind to a significant halt.

Shown above is a great well result in the Oklahoma area. This kind of improvement shown above often results in production improvements in other basins. Results will vary from basin to basin. However, anytime a company gains a 100% improvement as shown above, then there is every chance that within a year or so, the company will have one of the more significant well production improvement years in a while.

This turns out to be great news for Baytex Energy (BTE). Marathon operates the Eagle Ford leases of Baytex Energy. Baytex has been repaying debt for some time. The cost progress shown above gives the company significant hopes of generating cash flow at ever lower oil pricing levels.

Both companies are likely to do unexpectedly well in the next recession as operating costs continue to decline. The industry trend of continued growth on ever lower capital budgets appears to be about ready to go on steroids. In the case of Baytex, potential growth on ever lower capital budgets is a welcome relief because debt reduction is a priority. Marathon happens to be one of the faster growing companies (when looking at United States production). The more that Baytex can grow on less capital expenditures, the better for shareholders.

Stock Buybacks

This company has been repurchasing shares and selling some production overseas to concentrate on the United States. The share purchases when combined with the production sales do amount to a partial liquidation of the company. However, the market clearly sees growth in the future because this company is rapidly growing production in the present.

There is a lot of managements in the oil production industry that try to satisfy the market's need for free cash flow without demonstrating the growth that Marathon Oil is showing above. This appears to be one very healthy company.

Comparison To ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (COP) is one company that emphasizes the free cash flow to the market without showing the healthy rapid growth of production.

Compared to Marathon Oil, ConocoPhillips is definitely liquidating the company. The author has followed the company for a few years as it has sold more than one-third of the production to pay down debt and finance the share repurchases (as well as the dividend depending upon one's point of view).

ConocoPhillips has a large bet on future Alaska production increases. But Marathon Oil will grow steadily at a healthy pace to have materially increased production before ConocoPhillips sees any benefits from the Alaska discoveries.

Belatedly, ConocoPhillips has begun to ratchet up the unconventional business level of activity. But in the meantime, the rest of the industry has long been far more active on the unconventional lease areas.

In the meantime, Marathon Oil can now grow rapidly in the future without depending upon a large discovery. That steady growth is much safer for long-term investors than the dependence on a ConocoPhillips' "homerun."

The continuing productivity improvements reported by Marathon management give the company a robust future under a wide variety of industry scenarios. Yet the stock price is heading back to the higher cost days of 2016. Investors are unlikely to suffer serious principal losses at current stock price levels. This stock has a lot of disappointment priced into it. It would take far more than a recession to justify the current stock price. Most likely Mr. Market will overcome current fears to value the stock more appropriately. In the meantime "buy straw hats in January" applies here.

