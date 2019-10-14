The Fed's New 'Not QE' Program Looks Good: The Specifics

High asset prices of both stocks and bonds, shrinking yields on cash, and numerous economic and political uncertainties make thematic investing difficult right now.

But with the Street now so focused on this point, its importance to traders seeking alpha may be nil.

Some are calling Friday's announcement QE 4; I'm hopeful it will not be like the other QEs, and explain why the Fed may have gotten it right.

Introduction - another pivot

Last week, the Fed surprised markets by switching its focus from cutting interest rates much more (absent an actual recession rather than fears of one) to more "printing" of money.

I think this is fully appropriate and, if handled well, could be one of those Fed moves that is fair to savers, long-term investors, and (most important) workers and the businesses that employ them. I've been writing on economic matters via the Internet since George W. Bush was president, and the only time I remember saying good things about Fed policy came when it stopped doing QE in 2011 and implemented Operation Twist (2011-2).

I have been harsh on the Fed for its reduction in the money supply with "QT," or reverse QE, beginning with a July 2017 article, New Data Show The Fed's Reverse QE Plans Are Risky. That was followed quickly by Reverse QE Is Very Different From Rate Hikes; How It Matters.

All that was pre-trade war. As 2018 moved along and the Fed took larger and larger amounts of liquidity out of the financial system, I got more and more bearish on risk assets such as stocks.

Then, beginning last October, I updated my views and pointed out that the Fed was too tight, writing articles such as Why Lower Rates On Treasury Bonds Won't Be Good For Stocks. Around the same time (Oct. 15), I also had the following to say:

Yep, The Fed's Going Too Far, And Trump Has A Point: Analysis Based on commentary I have been providing since Q2 2017, the Fed was taking a big risk by raising rates while also deflating the base money supply.

In November, I suggested that "the Fed is already too tight and should, therefore, sit tight."

But it persisted in raising rates in December and shrinking its balance sheet through July.

Today, I think it's valid to point to spreading economic weakness worldwide in part due to an artificial shortage of US dollars caused largely by the 2017-9 Fed tightening. In addition, weakness in the US in credit-sensitive industries such as housing and autos is again seen, just what would be expected when the Fed has over-tightened.

Now the Fed has perhaps completed its pivot, and it's important in our forward-looking markets to understand not just the past, but what the Fed is planning for the near future.

The new, multi-step pivot dance of the Fed finally leaves "QT" behind

Last December, the Fed was in tightening mode even as the stock market (SPY) was melting down and the spread between the 10-year and 30-year Treasury bond shrank to below 15 basis points (0.15%). The Plunge Protection Team was convened on or around Christmas Eve, and the Fed promptly backed off the hawkishness. First, it ceased raising rates. Then, in Q2, it diminished the pace of balance sheet shrinkage. Then, at the end of July, it cut interest rates and ceased balance sheet shrinkage.

However, by holding its level of securities holdings constant, it was engaging in a soft form of QT, because excess reserves were shrinking. So on the one hand, the two rate cuts are a form of ease, but a static balance sheet is a form of tightening (a growing economy with some inflation requires the Fed to expand its balance sheet if it is going to pursue a neutral monetary policy).

That changed Friday and "QT" or reverse QE is now history. The Fed is finally in pro-growth mode, but it promises to do so responsibly.

For the first time in a long time, I have nothing critical to say about Fed policy, just so it delivers on its promises.

May the Fed never overdo the money printing, as it did with QE 3, so that it never again shrinks its balance sheet again in a major way.

Here are some key quotes from what the Fed said on Friday (emphasis added):

In light of recent and expected increases in the Federal Reserve's non-reserve liabilities, the Committee directs the Desk to purchase Treasury bills at least into the second quarter of next year to maintain over time ample reserve balances at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019. The Committee also directs the Desk to conduct term and overnight repurchase agreement operations at least through January of next year...

Returning reserves "to or above" last month's levels is not especially a stimulative policy and therefore does not argue for risk-on strategies at today's asset prices (in my humble opinion).

The Fed Funds rate is being held steady, though the Street expects it to be lowered another 25 basis points at the FOMC meeting later this month.

Some operational details were published by the New York Fed in a different document, Treasury Securities Operational Details.

The numbers involved are large. The first month of what is scheduled to be at least a 6-month money-printing operation involves $60 B fresh Fed-created dollars entering into the financial system via purchase of T-bills. Further amounts to be printed will be determined almost in real time.

The size of the repo facilities was not specified other than to assure market participants that it will be ample to maintain liquidity.

In other words, having removed many hundreds of billions of dollars worth of securities from its balance sheet - effectively forcing the investing public to buy these safe, low-yielding bonds and thus diminish its/our liquidity - the Fed is turning right around and injecting liquidity that it was removing as recently as July. While this reflects a clear failure of the Fed to understand the effects of its prior policies, it may finally be triangulating to a sensible, rules-based policy.

In other words, a New Normal of Fed policy may be upon us, though with a much-enlarged balance sheet. But, how much damage has the over-tightening caused? That is an unanswered question that is relevant to the economy and to asset allocation strategies.

Is this QE 4?

The Fed insists, per the monetary policy implementation statement, that it is not doing another QE. Rather, the Fed's statement includes this key passage:

These actions are purely technical measures to support the effective implementation of the FOMC's monetary policy, and do not represent a change in the stance of monetary policy.

The Fed appears to be saying that it remains at a neutral policy stance (implicitly accepting that it had inadvertently gotten too tight) and by aiming to keep excess reserves roughly stable, it is not doing what Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP = QE) did. With QE, excess reserve zoomed to much higher levels. Here, the Fed is simply trying to nudge the level of excess reserves up about 10% to a neutral level, relieving the recent funding strains.

So, this is not like QE in that per FRED, excess reserves will not soar as in QE 1 (2009-10), QE 2 (2010-11) or QE 3 (2012-14).

Yes, this is money printing, but it's really a move from an extreme tightening posture (2017-9) to a normal, neutral one.

(Some may be interested in a Bernanke speech from 2009, that correctly pointed out that QE was unlikely to set off a prolonged burst of inflation.)

What will the economic effects of the latest Fed pivot be?

Fed policy works with long and variable lags, and of course, lots of other things are occurring in the economy that are not related directly to Fed policy.

The economic effects of the Fed tightening program, which was unjustified by any actual inflationary surge, are active right now, due to the lags between policy changes and actual economic responses.

Over time, I believe that the Fed has now committed to a balanced program that indeed can promote growth and low inflation.

That conclusion leads to a different focus regarding investments.

Less to the latest Fed pivot than some are saying

My sense is there is some talk that the Fed is engaging in QE all over again, so that risk-on is the way to go. I can quibble with the Fed's verbiage about whether this money printing program is merely technical, but overall I agree that it's now on a stable, neutral course. So I do not see any reason to react as a trader to this move, given that markets did so Friday and may complete responding to it by Monday's open.

Of course, if there is a recession, the Fed will get very easy.

But if the inflation monster snaps back, the Fed will raise rates again, just as Chairman Powell stated in one of his recent press conferences.

That dynamic is indeed the essence of a neutral policy.

The market difference between QT/reverse QE and the current Fed posture

Beginning in 2017, before reverse QE even kicked in, I was so prolific about it because the media was paying little heed to the phenomenon. Yet I thought it was more important to asset prices than a 0.25% increase in short-term rates every few months. So I (correctly) guessed that there was an edge in timing the stock (SPY) and bond (TLT) markets by focusing on the accelerated loss of liquidity last year.

However, now I think the media and traders are paying close attention to all the quantity of money stuff, and that there is now no prospective edge trading on it. Every market insight has its expiration date. This one served me well, but with so many eyes now focused on the Fed's balance sheet, it's time from a trading point of view to look elsewhere for an alpha-generating edge.

Summary and concluding comments on inter-asset class opportunities

First, a look backward. In 2018, the market was overly interested in rate hikes and uninterested in the Fed's balance sheet shrinkage, but it was the latter that best correlated with the Q4 21% peak-to-trough drop in the SPY. Fast forward to today. The SPY has had a 1-year total return of 4.1%. Yet on 9.28/18, forward expectations were for $176 in operating earnings for the S&P 500 in 2019. These have now dropped 9% to $160. So stock valuations have expanded as the Fed has made a 180-degree policy reversal and as bonds have outperformed stocks.

The Fed may have lurched into QE 3 and then overdid the reversal of it, and now it may have found a reasonable middle ground. We will simply have to wait for the economy to evolve and for the Fed not to be pushed into another round of QE by recession fears.

We may be in a period when the many economic and political uncertainties are dominant. The rampant global money/credit creation process has been in overdrive since about 2008, and has inflated asset valuations across the board. The contrast from 40 years ago is dramatic. Then, I saw stocks (and by 1981-2 bonds as well) as historically cheap: they had under-performed the real economy dramatically. Now the situation has reversed. The SPY is nearly 27 years old and has returned 9.5% per year on average since formation. This has outperformed earnings growth by 2.2% per year. But in 1993, Treasury bonds and cash used to yield more than inflation, and now they rarely do. So, take your pick of which is the better asset class. Similar questions go for gold (GLD) and other inflation hedges, investment-quality real estate, cash, etc.

In late-cycle times like this, where valuations are unappealing and uncertainty is the order of the day, I tend to play it safe and not make many major portfolio shifts. Warren Buffett's dictum that inactivity is an important investment virtue may be especially applicable right now.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday morning. SPY $296.28; TLT $140.44; 10-year Treasury 1.73%; GLD $140.03.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.