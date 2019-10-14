A Closer Look At The U.S.-China Trade War 'Micro Deal'

Investors may want to decrease exposure to the U.S. and Chinese equities and increase exposure to EMs that may gain from the conflict.

New conflicts such as censoring on behalf of U.S. businesses in order to appease Chinese leadership have added fuel to a growing bipartisan consensus against China.

Looking at the data, the U.S. seems to have an advantage over China. Though, political pressure against tariffs may be higher in the U.S. (despite no increases in import prices).

While the conflict may be put on hold during the election, it is very far from over no matter who wins in 2020.

Very little was accomplished at the recent trade discussion besides concessions that both parties already wanted.

(Source - Pexels/Tom Fisk)

The much anticipated U.S.-China trade talks are now over. Thank goodness, because I for one am getting a bit tired of hearing the word "deal" on financial media and want to discuss the greater issues. Still, fully assessing deals like this are important in understanding those greater issues.

Regarding the word "deal", I think it may need a slightly new definition. While Trump touted that the deal was "very substantial", its true economic impacts will be marginal.

Initially, investors hoped for an expansive and complete deal akin to the size NAFTA that would halt falling global trade and end IP theft. Then, after IP (the major problem) was taken off the table, many hoped for a "mini deal" that would stop the December tariffs, save farmers from bankruptcy, and protect against a currency war. Ideally, a real deal like this would come with enforcement guarantees.

The "deal" that was reached is essentially a "micro deal" where both countries only agreed to what is in their immediate best interest and did not make any true concessions. The U.S. won't increase tariffs on the 15th of October which was necessary to ensure Christmas sales. In return, China will buy around $40B in agricultural products which it desperately needed to begin with due to its extreme pork shortage (due to the ongoing swine fever epidemic).

Now, $40B is no small figure for the roughly $200B farming GDP in the U.S., but it is peas compared to the roughly $650B U.S. trade deficit. Frankly, this "deal" may have occurred even if no talks were held since China needed those agricultural products. The markets saw the bluff too and fell about 1% from peak after the details were released.

While China agreed to currency stability in principle, no enforcement or oversight mechanisms were agreed to, and China will remain on the "currency manipulator" list. It is worth noting that one must only do basic statistical analysis on the CNY/USD rate to see that it is a managed currency. Quite frankly, I believe this "deal" marks another trading peak for most Asian and U.S. equities and opens up a short-selling opportunity.

Phase One? Or The Final Breath of Hope

The "deal" is being touted as "phase one" of a series of future deals that are said to end the trade war. Still needed are a pathway to lower tariffs on both sides, an end to IP theft, currency devaluation protections, and possibly a cut to government industrial subsidies. Geopolitically, for U.S.-China relations to thaw, there needs to be greater clarity or fixes over the South China Sea, Huawei, ongoing well-documented human rights violations in China, and the Hong Kong issues.

I am not certain what Trump's goal is on these fronts, but I think it's fair to say that the U.S. population's reaction to events last week with the NBA, Activision (ATVI), and Apple (AAPL) all making concessions to Beijing proved that the U.S. political consensus is turning away from China.

To illustrate, take a look at U.S. Google Trends search interest for "China" over the past five years:

(Google Trends)

Last time it was this high was in August 2015 when the Chinese stock market crashed about 40%. Even then, there was much less of a build uptrend, which is a sign that the U.S. population's general interest or concern with China may be going viral and is here to stay until a resolution is reached. And it may be many years before such a complete and full resolution is made.

The way I see it, if a deal is not reached soon, it will not be reached for years no matter who wins in 2020. Both political parties agree on very little besides "China is a growing threat" and "Big Tech is a problem". If those are the only areas where a bipartisan political consensus exists, one can be nearly certain that congress and the executive branch will legislate accordingly.

Importantly, the U.S. President can make tariffs and reduce tariffs at will. But, if Trump makes a "deal" without it going through congress, it has zero legal standing when the next president comes to the office (be it next year or in 2024). Thus, Trump really can't make the deal he says he wants to make because China has no way of legally securing it.

Even more, the U.S. has learned again and again that there is no way to know what the Chinese leadership is really up to or if it's upholding its end of the bargain. The U.S. can't even regulate the auditing standards of Chinese companies listed on U.S exchanges. Even Chinese economic growth data is known to be fraudulent in certain provinces. As Bloomberg's Tom Orlik and Yelena Shulyatyeva said:

Past experience is that U.S.-China trade agreements aren't worth the paper they are written on, and this one hasn't even been written down.

In my opinion, this time is no different than in the past. Until a true resolution is made, the trade war will not end. Neither Chinese leadership nor U.S. leadership is even close to making the necessary concessions. Frankly, I believe that a multiple-year geopolitical and economic divorce is only just beginning. History tells us that conflicts like this will get worse until the vast majority of the population wants it to end.

Who is Really Winning?

Much has been said about "who's winning" in the trade war. Most will say both are losing since tariffs lower GDP for the exporter and raise prices for the importer. That said when you take a look at the numbers, the story is a bit more clearer.

From an equity market standpoint, the result is pretty clear. Take a look at the U.S. total return price divided by that of China's iShares Large-Cap ETF (MCHI):

Note this is a proxy of the performance of a long U.S. short China trade:

Data by YCharts

Since January 2018, U.S. large caps have outperformed their Chinese counterpart by 33% (math: 7.17/5.4-1). Importantly, about a third of this performance is attributable to the devaluation of the yuan (CYB), but that goes to show China is failing in its long-term goal to internationalize the yuan.

Moving on, here is a chart of YoY change in retail sales for both countries:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Both countries have seen retail sales growth decline. China did begin at a higher level at nearly 10% and is now down to 7% while the U.S. began at around 4.5% and fell to 2%, but has since climbed back up to 4%. While China still has a higher growth rate, the recent turnaround in the U.S. sales is impressive. This is particularly interesting considering tariffs should hit retail sales particularly hard.

Well... only if import prices actually rise. In fact, U.S. import prices are not rising. Take a look at the import prices for the U.S. over the past two years:

(Source - Trading Economics)

As you can see, import prices have generally fallen since the conflict began. They rose initially before the first round of tariffs took effect, but fell afterward. In general, tariffs have been offset by the falling Chinese yuan.

While certain sectors of the U.S. economy like shipping, trucking, and farming have been hurt, the U.S. is objectively in the lead on most leading economic indicators. Particularly those indicators like retail sales that cannot be shifted around by government spending or subsidization efforts (manufacturing).

It is worth noting that the labor markets of both countries continue to be strong. At least in the U.S., I don't expect a political pushback on tariffs until the labor market takes a hit (even if not caused by the tariffs).

Prepping Your Portfolio for the "Chimerica" Divorce

While a better deal could occur, I think it is smartest for investors to prepare for a long-term divorce between China and the U.S. Frankly, I think both equity markets aren't very attractive. Revenue growth will likely slow to zero in both countries and labor costs are rising. Supply-side inflation seems very likely.

Even more, valuations in the U.S. (usually over 20X "P/E") are extremely high compared to what are found in the rest of the world, and valuations in China (usually 15X "P/E"), though much lower, fail to account for the extremely high opacity of the country's financial market. Many Chinese companies also tend to come with lots of U.S. dollar-denominated debt that can be deadly when the yuan falls.

In my opinion, you want to find the "children countries" that the U.S. and China are going to financially fight over and increasingly depend on for trade. These include (ETF ticker next to country):

South Korea (EWY)

Vietnam (VNM) (Likely to side with China)

Malaysia (EWM)

Thailand (THD) (Likely to side with China)

Indonesia (EIDO)

The Philippines (EPHE)

Mexico (EWW)

Brazil (EWZ)

Singapore (EWS) (More likely to side with China than H.K. and Taiwan)

Importantly, I did not include Hong Kong (EWH), New Zealand (ENZL), Australia (EWA), Taiwan (EWT), and Japan (EWJ). Frankly, I think all of these countries are already on the U.S.'s side (ex. Hong Kong's leadership) and may become the target of Chinese trade. It is a political ally of the U.S. but is economically dependent on China; not a great place to be in if you ask me.

From an asset allocation standpoint, financial assets like bonds and stocks, in general, may be worse than commodities going forward due to rising inflationary pressures. Because oil has been weak, bottom-line inflation is falling, but core inflation is stable and wage inflation is rising. If energy prices (the missing variable) rise, all prices will. Of course, besides asset prices due to higher interest rates that come with inflation.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this plays out. It may be much (much) longer than many today expect. There could even be a one-year pause (due to the election season) followed by a return in full.

While being hopeful has its virtues, I think it is best to be prepared. Now maybe the most opportune time to make such preparations.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EWH, FXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.