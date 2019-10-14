Exxon Mobil: The Struggle Is On

Exxon Mobil is struggling in this tough oil environment and is failing to show sufficient earnings.

I see 3Q'19 earnings between $0.59 and $0.66 or about $0.63 (mid-point). It is quite a drop compared to the 3Q'18, which was $1.46 per share.

Exxon Mobil announced that third-quarter earnings would be affected by lower oil and gas prices.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the most traded "first-class" oil supermajors, with about $300 billion in market capitalization and a dividend yield of 5.04% as of October 10, 2019. It is one of the stocks that I consider safe enough to hold long term. However, I recommend trading short term about 30% of your position because the oil sector is highly volatile, and taking advantage of the fluctuation makes this stock very appealing.

As it is common in this oil category, the company pays a secure dividend yield which makes even more sense to hold XOM in your long-term portfolio.

Note: Exxon Mobil's dividend is now $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 5.04%.

The company is part of my "six oil majors" group, which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have also added ConocoPhillips (COP), which is not a supermajor (integrated) but an oil and exploration company that deserves a special status.

Exxon Mobil is an "integrated oil" which owns meaningful onshore (e.g., Permian) and offshore projects (e.g., Guyana, Brazil) that is a guarantee of constant production for years to come.

Besides the Upstream segment, the company is involved with two smaller sections in revenue size called the Downstream and Chemical.

Third Quarter Earnings Preview

On October 2, 2019, Exxon Mobil guided to weaker third-quarter results in a regulatory filing due to weaker oil prices and Chemical margins.

Let's analyze what we have so far.

1 - For the Downstream segment, 2Q'19 results were up sequentially to $451 million for a loss of $256 million.

2 - For the Chemical part, earnings decreased sequentially to $188 million from $518 million in 1Q'19.

3 - Exxon Mobil's Upstream production is active worldwide with an output of 3,909K Boep/d in the second quarter of 2019 (see chart below).

For the second quarter of 2019, earnings increased sequentially from $291 million to $3,261 million.

4 - Third-quarter of 2019 outlook indicated with the 2Q'19 release:

(Source: Presentation)

What can we expect?

Let's analyze the 8-K filing. The main issue is that "liquid price" is lower sequentially, and it will be an impact due to the non-US tax. Downstream margins increase, and Chemical is slightly down

Upstream Downstream Chemicals Corporate & Finance Total Earnings 2Q'19 earnings $3.261 billion $0.451 billion $0.188 billion $0.77 billion $3.130 billion Change in liquid price -0.4/-0.7 - - - - Change in gas price -0.1/0.1 - - - - Change in Downstream margins - 0.1/0.3 - - - Change in Chemicals margins - - -0.1/0.0 - - Absence of 2Q'19 non-US tax item -0.5 - - - - Corporate & Finance - - - 0.0 - 3Q'19 earnings estimated by Fun Trading ~$2.8-$3 billion ~$0.38-$0.47 billion ~$0.09-$0.12 billion ~$0.75 billion $2.52-$2.84 billion

Because the Upstream segment is the most substantial part of the earnings, any adverse change in gas or liquid prices will hurt the 3Q'19 results. Production is expected to be in line with the 2Q'19

For the Brent, I have estimated that XOM will get $6.50 per barrel less than in 2Q'19, whereas the natural gas price will be only slightly down. Furthermore, the absence of the non-US tax item in 3Q'19 will have an adverse effect.

Margins in Downstream and Chemical will not have a severe impact on earnings, in my opinion.

Based on the table above, I see 3Q'19 earnings between $0.59 and $0.66 or about $0.63 (mid-point). It is quite a drop compared to the 3Q'18, which was $1.46 per share.

The market may not like it, and it explains why the stock sold off on the news and only recovered a little on Friday last week. Any earnings below $0.55 per share could trigger a selloff, but I believe that the company will be able to report over $0.60 per share and limit the downside from here.

Finally, on September 26, 2019, we learned that Exxon Mobil:

[S]igned an agreement today with Vår Energi AS for the sale of its non-operated upstream assets in Norway for $4.5 billion as part of its previously announced plans to divest approximately $15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021.

The company retained Downstream refining operations and the Esso-branded retail network in Norway.

Technical Analysis

Oil prices have been struggling during the third quarter of 2019, while both Downstream and Chemical were affected by downtime, maintenance, and lower margins. This situation is not going to change anytime soon, and the oil sector will continue to shake erratically. Exxon Mobil is struggling in this environment and is failing to show sufficient earnings.

One exciting upstream offshore production that will make a big difference for Exxon Mobil is, of course, the Liza I in Guyana, which starts producing early next year.

However, it is not our immediate concern. Right now, oil prices are weak with a general trend pattern down, despite some sporadic rebounds due to political manipulation based on nothing factual.

However, as I said a few weeks ago, if you are a savvy investor, this is pure gold because the stock is trading in a predictable long-term range and pays a steady dividend that we can consider safe.

The only task remaining is to apply a trading/investing strategy that will maximize the gain, and it is quite an easy assignment for a stock of this caliber.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finviz and its TA interpretation, at least short term.

XOM is forming an intermediate falling channel pattern. Line resistance is the line formed by the top printed in mid-September and the close on Friday. Line support is parallel to the line resistance passing by the recent low around $66.50.

The strategy short term is taking profit at resistance, which means now unless oil continues its ascent. In this case, I recommend waiting for the $71 resistance before pulling the trigger.

On the bearish side, if oil prices cannot hold their recent gain, then I recommend accumulating XOM starting $64.75, which is an opportunity long term.

XOM is highly correlated to oil prices, and any trading decision must be taken while watching oil prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long term position and trade frequently the stock