Five Below: A Reluctant Sell

I have been an enormous fan of discount retailer Five Below (FIVE) since I began covering it years ago. The company’s differentiated model has worked wonders for it over the years, and I was bullish on the stock in the $30s nearly four years ago. However, shares have continued to soar over time and even with more than a year without any net upward movement, I still think shares are way too expensive today. Five Below remains an outstanding growth story in retail and I love the company fundamentally. However, at 41 times this year’s earnings, it is priced for perfection when it isn’t perfect.

Lots of runway to grow

Five Below’s model has worked because it offers a treasure hunt experience that has been so successful in the past decade or so from the likes of TJX (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), among others, but combines it with extremely low price points. This combination has proven very popular with consumers of all income levels as its sub-$5 offerings are plentiful and constantly changing.

This attractive model has afforded Five Below tremendous store base growth over the years.

Source: Investor presentation

Management reckons it will have 900 new stores by the end of this year, a net gain of ~150 stores over the end of last fiscal year. The company’s new store economics are also quite favorable, which affords it the ability to open new stores rapidly without concern over financing; more on that later. This rapid store growth has obviously led to very strong revenue and earnings growth over the years, and there is no reason that won’t continue in the years to come.

Five Below’s stores are located in high-traffic centers with other popular destinations that attract impulse customers. That is, more than half of Five Below’s traffic comes from consumers who were in the area for something else, and decided to pop into a Five Below store.

Source: Investor presentation

This real estate strategy is key to Five Below’s success, and obviously, it works. The company focuses on high-traffic areas, noting that much of its assortment is impulse or nonessential items, so this sort of model works well given what it is offering.

Five Below also has otherworldly new store economics, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

Each new store produces ~$450k in unit-level EBITDA in the first year, which is 1.5X the average investment Five Below has to make to produce the new store. Year-one sales average more than $2 million for each new store with 24% EBITDA margins, highlighting the company’s outstanding profitability. This is why Five Below is opening as many stores as it possibly can, as quickly as it can; with new store economics like this, there is little reason not to.

Source: Investor presentation

As mentioned, Five Below will be around 900 stores by the end of this year, which is still just over one-third of the stated goal of 2,500 for the long-term. I have no doubt Five Below will reach 2,500 stores because its model works in all sorts of areas with different demographics. Just about anyone can afford a sub-$5 discretionary item, and many people can afford lots of sub-$5 discretionary items. This shouldn’t change a great deal during a downturn, so Five Below has tremendous potential to continue to grow over the years.

Source: Investor presentation

In addition to growing the store base, Five Below is continuing to drive increased brand awareness to grow its customer base over time. Its average customer shops at Five Below roughly once a month and buys ~6 items per visit, for total spend of ~$150 annually. Current customers are big opportunity for Five Below when it comes to driving new traffic, as its current customer base really doesn’t shop there much today. Even incremental increases in traffic and spending could and should drive significant comparable sales improvements over time. Five Below is working on its assortment, its ability to deliver quickly with supply chain improvements, and increased marketing to accomplish this. I view this as incremental when put against the store growth potential, but it is meaningful nonetheless.

A history of success, but too expensive today

Now that we’ve established that I’m still just as enamored with Five Below as ever, let’s get to why I’m bearish on the stock. Five Below’s outstanding comparable sales history has gone to investors’ collective head in my view, and this is driving significant overpricing in the stock today.

Source: Investor presentation

Recall that Five Below is opening stores at a rapid rate; combined with that, this history of comparable sales growth is truly special. Five Below has a virtuous combination of an ever-rising store count with the added bonus of legacy stores becoming more and more productive over time. This is why the market is so willing to continue to bid up the stock, but it is just too much at this point.

Still, what you get is impressive and I think we’ll continue to see this sort of growth in the years to come.

Source: Investor presentation

Revenue has grown at 24% annually in the past five years, while EPS is up 31% annually over the same time frame. While 31% is a bit lofty at this point, I think we can easily see continued, sustained 20% to 25% EPS growth annually for the foreseeable future. Five Below is much bigger than it was a few years ago and recall that tax reform provided a one-time boost to profitability last year.

Analysts are obviously quite bullish as well, producing the impressive growth trajectory seen below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In four years’ time, analysts reckon Five Below should be earning ~$7 per share, which is more than double what it earns today. This is good for ~20% annualized growth, which is no doubt impressive. I don’t think this forecast has a great deal of risk given that Five Below’s model works in a variety of economic conditions for a variety of consumers, so even a recession shouldn’t be a big deal for the chain. However, all of this goodness comes at a too-high price in my view.

Below, I’ve plotted the company’s price-to-earnings ratios since it came public a few years ago, and as you can see, the stock is very expensive.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

Shares trade today for an eye-watering 41.5 times this year’s earnings, which is close to the most expensive valuation it has traded for since coming public. It is certainly as expensive as it has been in the recent past, and I think it is expensive not only relative to its own historical valuations, but on an absolute basis as well.

I think Five Below will grow EPS at ~20% annually for the foreseeable future, so I’m certainly still bullish on the company’s fundamentals. However, even if that comes to fruition, Five Below is priced at a price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, of just over 2. That sort of territory is too rich for my blood as growth stocks tend to become very expensive with PEGs approaching 2; Five Below is in excess of that today. In other words, while Five Below continues to be a best-of-breed retailer, it is priced for more growth than it can deliver.

I’d love to own Five Below again, but not at this price. I think a sizable pullback is needed to a PE ratio in the low-30s ideally, but 35 at a minimum, before investors should consider buying. That equates to a decline to at least $110 before investors should consider buying, which is ~$20 below today’s level. Five Below, then, has to be a sell at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.