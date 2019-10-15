Enbridge: What To Do If A 6% Yield Is Not Enough And You Want Even More Than That

Article Thesis

Enbridge's (ENB) common stock provides a compelling dividend yield of 6.2% at current prices, but some investors might want a higher yield from their investments, even if it means foregoing share price gain potential. There are two ways for investors to accomplish the goal of generating even higher income yields from the rock-solid Enbridge: By buying its preferred stock, or by employing option strategies. Both result in higher current income yields, but on the other hand, the potential for price appreciation is not as large. These could nevertheless be interesting strategies for income-oriented investors.

In a recent article, I explained my view that Enbridge is a compelling, long-term holding. This is based on the fact that Enbridge owns a large infrastructure base that is, at least in many cases, irreplaceable and highly important for North America's energy security. The take-or-pay nature of most of Enbridge's contracts results in highly predictable, recession-resilient cash flows, which makes its dividend look quite safe. Its leadership position in the North American pipeline industry comes with scale advantages and access to large amounts of capital that the company can deploy effectively across a range of growth projects, which includes pipeline expansions, the build-out of new pipelines, and even projects such as wind parks. All in all, Enbridge offers a combination of a solid current income yield of slightly more than 6%, some growth potential over the coming years, and recession-resilience to its shareholders, which makes its shares look attractive.

Insiders seem to agree that Enbridge is a solid, long-term pick at current levels, as insider ownership has been rising in 2019, although insiders still own just 0.15% of the company's shares, which equates to around $100 million. According to the Toronto Stock Exchange, insiders have bought ~$800,000 worth of shares in 2019, while selling ~$120,000 worth of stock over the same time.

Data by YCharts

Enbridge's long-term history looks quite convincing as well: Since 2000 Enbridge has returned 1,150% for its owners, which equates to an annual return of 11.8%, which easily beats the performance of the broad market.

Enbridge's Preferred Shares: Even Less Risk, Even More Income Compared To The Common

Enbridge has a range of preferred stock that investors can choose from:

Source: Enbridge

Among these different types of preferred shares, most are denominated in Canadian dollars, but some are denominated in USD, such as the Series J and L, as well as Series 1 and 3 preferred shares. All of these are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, whereas they are only traded OTC in the US. Seeking Alpha has a ticker for one of these, the Series 5 preferred stock (OTCPK:EBGEF).

When we look at EBGEF, we see that this is not only a cumulative redeemable preferred stock, but also a fixed-to-floating preferred stock, which means that its dividend yield is changed regularly. 8 million of these were issued, for total proceeds of $200 million.

EBGEF's fixed-to-floating dividend is constructed in the following way:

Source: EBGEF prospectus

Since the original five-year period has passed, we are now in the zone where the yield on these preferreds is recalculated regularly. The dividend has been reset in early 2019 for the first time. According to Enbridge's press release, the new annual dividend yield, calculated by adding a spread of 2.82% to the yield of US Treasuries, is 5.38%. This does not sound bad all by itself, but it gets way better when we account for the fact that the yield of 5.38% is based on a share price of $25, which means that investors get annual dividends of $1.35. EBGEF is not trading at $25, though, but rather at $18.55 at the time of writing. Dividing the new annual dividend, that will only be readjusted in 2024, by $18.55 gets us to a dividend yield of 7.3%. EBGEF thus offers a dividend yield of more than 7% to its owners until early 2024, before being readjusted, either upwards or downwards. Right now, it seems more likely that the yield of Treasuries will be lower by 2024 than it was at the beginning of 2019, which means that the annual dividend would be lower as well.

If the yield on five-year Treasuries would be 1.5% instead of 2.5 (January 2019) by the beginning of 2024, the yield would drop to 5.8% based on current prices. It is not at all guaranteed that Treasury yields will be lower more than four years down the road, though, and an even higher yield is possible as well. Investors can thus lock in a highly attractive yield of more than 7% from EBGEF right now, with some risk of this yield declining in 2024. Even then, income generated by EBGEF would still be way higher than what investors get from Treasuries, thanks to the fact that EBGEF has a built-in spread of 2.82%, while on top of that investors pay only 74% of par value right now.

Selling Covered Calls To Boost Income Yield On Enbridge's Common Stock

Investors who want to own Enbridge's common stock instead of owning its preferreds have the chance to capture some additional income by selling call options on their common shares. This means that the potential upside is capped, depending on the strike price of the option contract, but current income is boosted, and by selling call options that are out of the money, investors can still benefit from some share price appreciation.

Right now, Enbridge's shares trade at $35 and offer a dividend yield of 6.2%. If an investor was willing to sell Enbridge at $40, where shares would offer a dividend yield of 5.4%, the investor could sell a call option contract with a strike price of $40. The premium the investor would receive depends on the point in time when the option contract expires, with longer time spans until the expiry date resulting in higher option premiums. If the investor from our example was willing to sell Enbridge's stock at $40 up to January of 2021, i.e. over the next 15 months, the investor would receive an option premium of $1.20 per share (at the time of writing).

Based on Enbridge's current share price of $35, this would result in an additional income yield of 3.4%. Combined with the dividend yield of 6.2%, investors could thus generate an income yield of close to 10% on an annual basis. The downside of this strategy is that investors would not fully participate if Enbridge's stock jumps upwards - if Enbridge's stock rose to $45 by January 2021, the investor would only receive $40 per share plus the $1.20 per-share premium, for a total of $41.20, which would result in a return of 19%, whereas those that could sell at $45 would see a return of 29%. Even this would not be a bad scenario at all, though, as the investor would still bag a 25% return in 15 months, including dividends. On top of that, it does not seem overly likely that Enbridge's stock breaks above $40 in a couple of months, I believe, as Enbridge has been trading sideways for most of the years, with no large ups and downs.

Investors who want to employ a covered call strategy can also choose any other combination of strike price and expiration date, of course, which could result in lower or higher additional income, with a correspondingly higher or lower risk of shares getting called away. The example above was just to illustrate the strategy and its potential to enhance total income generation drastically. Investors who are sitting on ample share price gains because they have owned Enbridge for a long period of time should account for the fact that forced selling (due to an option getting exercised) could result in tax consequences, this strategy thus might not be suitable for everyone.

Final Thoughts

Enbridge is, I believe, an attractive investment at current prices. Investors who put the focus on income primarily, and who are less eager to generate capital appreciation, might favor Enbridge's preferred stock, which offers a very attractive and low-risk way of generating a dividend yield of more than 7% over the coming years.

Buying Enbridge's common stock and then selling call options with an appropriate strike price is also a great way of generating an income yield that is higher than the already solid dividend yield of 6.2% that Enbridge's shares offer right here. The second one is a strategy I seek to employ in the future myself.

Author's Note: If you liked this article, and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Jonathan Weber is covering the large-cap dividend sector for Cash Flow Kingdom: "The Place where Cash Flow is King". From inception (1/1/2016) through January 2019, the CFK Income Portfolio has had a total return of 50.2% (verse 46.8% for the S&P 500, and 32.3% for the Russell 2000). This was accomplished while offering a very attractive average portfolio yield (currently 9.6%), an income stream that looks like this: Cash Flow Kingdom, "The Place where Cash Flow is King"

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.