Cloud Computing: Beyond The Cloud

The arrival of the fourth industrial revolution has driven the market’s attention toward a variety of technologies. As AI and big data analysis call for swift data management and processing, the use of cloud computing continues to grow. In the past, enterprises’ computing environment was mainly characterized as a client-server system where a database was stored on site. Now the environment has become hybridized as many companies are transitioning to cloud computing. This has worked to boost the earnings and stock prices of relevant companies across the globe.

Slow-growing Korean cloud computing market expected to find momentum soon

The global cloud service market, where Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM (IBM) have 60% market share, is forecast to grow at a 17.6% CAGR until 2021. Korea’s cloud computing utilization rate, however, is one of the lowest among OECD member countries and the market itself is still dominated mostly by international cloud service providers. Korean cloud service providers’ initial strategies in the oligopolistic market were to form partnerships with global players or to exploit the peripheral ecosystem. Because of the growing need for cloud computing recently, increasing numbers of public institutions and other enterprises have started converting to cloud services, calling for our attention to Korean companies that can achieve sustainable growth while adapting to Korea’s specific cloud computing environment.

SI and ICT companies merit long-term attention; Duzon Bizon is our top pick

Cloud computing represents too small a portion of sales for Korean SI and ICT companies to create meaningful momentum. However, we think there are growing expectations for the expanded coverage of cloud computing. We present Duzon Bizon as our top pick for the visibility of its cloud computing business. We believe a re-valuation of shares is in order for Duzon considering the likely top-line growth led by its new business and the Wehago platform service. As stocks of interest, we recommend Samsung SDS and Hyundai Autoever among IT service providers affiliated with conglomerates, as well as Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF) and KT (KT) among ICT names.

Executive Summary & Valuation

Industry 4.0 triggers expansion of cloud service and stock rally

The arrival of the fourth industrial revolution has driven the market’s attention toward a variety of technologies. Recognized as an indispensable component of network infrastructure of the Industry 4.0 era, 5G has helped boost the earnings and share prices of not only telcos but 5G equipment manufacturers as well. Stock market performance has also been a reflection of expectations for the new services launched by Internet companies using AI and big data technologies, as well as digital ad agencies which make full use of fintech and ad-tech.

Companies offering cloud or cloud-related services are no exception. The environment has become somewhat hybridized, as many companies are starting to use cloud computing. This has worked to boost the earnings and stock prices of relevant companies across the globe. Indeed, after the success of its cloud computing platform Azure, Microsoft (MSFT) experienced robust growth in earnings as well as a sharp stock market rally.

Korea is a fledgling market for cloud computing, with international names such as Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft making up the dominant market share. Recently, however, as increasing numbers of enterprises in the country desire to use the cloud, a more ideal cloud computing environment is being built by Korean telcos, Internet and SI companies. While the market has yet to come into bloom, the potential is tremendous, given the expected changes in the computing environment and favorable regulatory changes under way. Cloud computing currently represents too small a portion of sales to create meaningful stock momentum but considering the robust growth potential in the long term, the sector merits our constant attention.

Cloud service providers merit attention from a long-term perspective

Korean cloud computing service providers have been avoiding direct competition with international players and instead have partnered with them or chosen to capitalize on the peripheral ecosystem. In the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment, IT service providers affiliated with large enterprises and telcos have expanded the cloud computing business by leasing data centers or signing MOUs. The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment in the meantime has seen an inflow of SMEs and startups.

Domestic cloud service providers that can benefit from the increasing use of the cloud are IT service companies affiliated with Korea’s conglomerates (Samsung SDS, Hyundai Autoever, etc.) as they can directly work for group affiliates when they convert to the cloud. KT and Naver also stand to benefit, as they continue to build good track records after acquiring cloud security certifications for public institutions. We also like Duzon Bizon as the company is the undisputed leader in the Korean SaaS market.

We present Duzon Bizon as our top pick because: 1) it directly benefits from the favorable turn in the regulatory stance and winning back of customers; and 2) the prospect of a new business model with the Wehago platform. The government’s stance on the SaaS security certification policy is changing, and on Sep 2, Duzon’s Wehago V, a dedicated integrated working platform for the government (a public institution version of Wehago) became the first of its sorts to obtain the government’s cloud service security certification, making Duzon practically a go-to company when public entities transition to using a cloud computing platform. Furthermore, as SAP announced that it would terminate the maintenance service provision for its existing systems by 2025, domestic companies that use SAP are likely to switch to Duzon, which should fuel the sales of Duzon’s ERP solution. Wehago is also expected to generate meaningful sales as the new business model starts to monetize next year. Duzon can create a new fin-tech business through data collection, analysis, and processing. Considering the company's top-line growth through the new business and the possible birth of a new platform, we believe a re-evaluation of shares is possible.

As stocks of interest, we first present Samsung SDS (BUY, TP KRW240,000) and Hyundai Autoever (BUY, TP KRW60,000) among IT service companies affiliated with large enterprises. Samsung SDS is expected to have a bigger top line thanks to solid captive sales and growing cloud managed service sales on the greater use of multi-cloud computing. Hyundai Autoever is also expected to grow on the back of rising captive sales on Hyundai Motor Group’s IT system integration and increasing investments in IT.

The cloud is an unstoppable trend in Industry 4.0

Renewed focus on cloud computing with the arrival of Industry 4.0

If 5G is the essential network infrastructure in the 4th Industrial Revolution, the essential infrastructure for collecting, storing, and using data would be the cloud. Cloud computing allows users to access, exchange, and store as much data as needed regardless of time and place. In other words, it is a service that stores various types of content, software and applications in a data center connected to the Internet, unlike the server-client architecture where all data has to be internalized.

Cloud computing was introduced in the beginning to make better use of idle server capacity. Its importance is being highlighted as the use of AI and big data has become commonplace with upon the arrival of Industry 4.0.

The expansion of cloud computing is significant in that it has changed the concept of IT infrastructure from something that has to be purchased or owned to something that can be leased as necessary. From the perspective of corporations, this means that spending on IT infrastructure is booked under opex rather than capex. Amazon Web Service (AWS) defines cloud computing as a cloud service platform that gives access to computing power, databases, and a broad set of application services over the Internet for a charge. This has the advantage of making more efficient use of resources by leasing the resources only when necessary. For small businesses feeling the burden of capex, the perk is that they can use good infrastructure at minimal expense; for large companies, it is also good as it helps them to realize economies of scale.

Digital transformation requires 5G, cloud, quick operation, etc.

AI technologies using big data have begun to be incorporated into real life, and the interest in digital transformation (DT) is growing as a result. Digital transformation refers to the innovation of traditional social structures by applying digital technology to society as a whole. In other words, it means corporate innovation of traditional operation methods and services by building/utilizing the ICT platform such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, AI, and big data solutions.

There are many examples of digital transformation. Various mobile apps that allow users to order and pay in stores, or the use of system solutions that enable factory automation are some examples. More recently, more advanced digital transformation is in progress as cloud technologies have spread with the advent of the 5G era. That is, the movement to transform all processes from purchasing to production and sales into digital is gathering pace, using technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, and blockchain, not to mention cloud computing. These businesses are mainly carried out by SI companies, but telcos and other various solution providers are also working to expand their businesses in related areas.

Cloud computing and IT services in Korea

Korea has a minimal presence in the global cloud computing market

As AI and big data continue to grow in importance in the industry 4.0 era, the use and importance of the cloud service are also being highlighted across the world. Gartner predicts that the global cloud computing market will grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from USD145.3bn in 2017 to USD278.3bn in 2021.

Korea’s cloud computing market is relatively far smaller in size. According to Gartner, the market is projected to grow from KRW1.63tn in 2017 to KRW3.44tn in 2021, making up only a small portion of the global cloud computing market.

As of 2018, the average cloud utilization rate of enterprises with 10 or more employees among OECD countries (except the US) was 30.6%. However, the cloud computing utilization rate by Korean companies is less than half the global average at 12.9%, which ranks it 29th among the 33 OECD nations. Indeed, cloud computing is being introduced at a snail’s pace in Korea.

In addition to slow introductory speed, Korea is also behind in terms of the level of cloud computing technology. According to the ICT level survey report published in 2017, Korea’s ICT level is 75.1 assuming the US level at 100, meaning Korea is about 1.3 years behind the US in cloud computing technology.

Korea’s cloud computing market showing pedestrian growth

Why does Korea lag behind in cloud computing? The biggest reason, in our view, is that it has not been able to establish economies of scale due to its late entry into the market. The prerequisite conditions for the success of cloud computing normally include: 1) proper product positioning; 2) massive infrastructure; 3) ability to operate large-scale systems; and 4) openness. What is most important, however, is to have economies of scale, because storage capacity (in the form of data centers) is essential to process vast amounts of data. For advancement in cloud computing technology, it is necessary to establish economies of scale, which is only possible in a big market. In this regard, the Korean market alone has limitations. The reason that Amazon's AWS is cheaper than other cloud computing services is because of its economies of scale; indeed, Amazon was able to offer 51 price markdowns for AWS for a decade since launch. Global names such as Amazon, Google (GOOG), and Microsoft have invested about KRW30-40tn in cloud computing, but in Korea there are few companies that can make investments of such scale. Also, areas with high cloud adoption rates including the US, Europe, and Japan have first encouraged the public sector’s adoption of the cloud to foster the growth of the sector. One such example is US President Trump’s cloud-only mandate which practically ordered federal systems to move to cloud computing systems.

In the early days of cloud computing in Korea, there were misunderstandings that cloud computing was difficult to adopt, open to security exploitation, or would destroy jobs, which worked to slow the technology’s development in the country. There was also a budgeting issue. Only about 10% of Korean firms allow working-level staff to draw up their budgets, which stands in stark contrast to the US and Europe where 50-60% of all enterprises have working-level employees plan and manage their budgets. As the opinions of those more open to using an advanced technology like cloud computing were not effectively reflected in budget planning, the adoption of cloud computing in Korea had to be delayed that much.

SaaS, global partnerships, managed services = niche market opportunities

Does this mean that there is little chance left for Korean cloud service providers? Not exactly. We still think there are opportunities for niche markets, notably: 1) SaaS development and expansion; 2) collaborations with overseas players; and 3) cloud managed services.

In the case of IaaS and PaaS, global companies’ presence in the domestic market will likely strengthen further, and we believe this trend is sustainable. That said, Korean names will still be able to stage growth by working with overseas players given the nature of the cloud computing business where the physical distance of a data center is crucial. The SaaS market in particular is considered to be promising for Korean players as the market’s top name currently has less than 9% market share. There will be more opportunities for Korean SaaS companies as the Korean government and enterprises have begun to recognize the importance of cloud computing and many companies would seek to switch to different cloud service providers once their current contracts expire. We also expect to see growing demand for cloud management service as many companies, still unfamiliar with cloud computing, would want to make a smooth transition to a cloud system in the most optimal way possible.

With no companies leasing or directly managing data centers in Korea, telcos have been leasing data centers in Korea. Korean telcos’ collaborations with foreign players have been increasing, both in the B2B and B2C space, as B2C cloud content requires a fast communication network. SK Telecom has recently collaborated with Microsoft to unveil Microsoft’s cloud game platform xCloud, which will start test services in Korea in October. The xCloud game streaming test service is the first of collaborations between the xCloud platform and a telco in a country where the service is available. Meanwhile, LG Uplus has partnered with Nvidia (NVDA) to provide the GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Cloud games require fast network speeds and massive data processing space because they can only run smoothly if the delay does not exceed 60 milliseconds. In the future, B2C cloud content and 5G in the B2B space will require increasingly larger data storage space, and the collaborations between the concerned Korean and overseas companies will continue as a result.

SaaS to grow most sharply in Korea; Korean firms opt to coexist with foreign players

SaaS, an opportunity for Korea’s cloud market

Korea’s cloud computing market is slightly different from the global market. The domestic cloud computing market’s growth so far has been mainly driven by IaaS but we expect SaaS to replace IaaS as the major growth catalyst going forward. Currently, the lion’s share of cloud service revenue in Korea is generated by foreign companies. According to IDC, foreign names accounted for 67% of the Korean cloud computing market by revenue as of 2018.

The top three players in each service segment of the Korean cloud computing market—IaaS, PaaS, SaaS—are mostly global companies. In IaaS, KT and LG Uplus are the second- and third-biggest players but the top player AWS makes up more than half of the market share. In the PaaS and SaaS segments, all of the top players are foreign, with the exception of Duzon Bizon.

The reason that international companies have a lion’s share of the Korean market is that Korean companies’ major strategy was to collaborate with them rather than engaging in direct competition, as global players already had state-of-the-art technology and economies of scale. Indeed, IBM (IBM) built a cloud center with Korea’s SK C&C, and Microsoft leased a data center from LG Uplus. These kinds of partnerships help global cloud computing firms further cement their leadership in the Korean market. We expect global companies to penetrate the Korean market further going forward. Oracle (ORCL) plans to build its own data center in 2H19, and Google (GOOG) is scheduled to complete construction of its data center in 2020.

SaaS to lead growth amid favorable regulatory changes

We expect SaaS to provide a key growth catalyst for the cloud service market in Korea. Various changes in the industry back up this view. We believe these changes are triggered by: 1) a favorable turn in the regulatory stance in efforts to encourage the adoption of private cloud services; and 2) SAP’s decision to terminate the maintenance of its third-generation cloud service by 2025.

Korea’s public sector has been slow to adopt private clouds compared with other countries that are more advanced in terms of cloud computing. More recently, however, the Korean government has been encouraging the adoption of clouds by introducing a series of regulatory changes. In March 2015, it enacted the world's first law addressing the development of cloud computing services and user protection issues, laying the foundation for the growth of relevant industries. Despite being the first to have such a law, the country now has one of the lowest cloud utilization rates among OECD nations due to initially negative perception toward clouds, security issues, and low technology.

Private cloud providers must clear security certification in order to provide services to public institutions. Previously it meant that a private cloud service firm had to provide a physically separate space and network for public institutions. Thus, until recently, only six IaaS companies and two SaaS companies managed to obtain security certificates. According to the guidelines on the use of clouds based on the level of importance of information, although they were discarded in 2018, central and local governments were only allowed to “consider” using private clouds only when the level of importance of information was medium or low. Only public institutions were allowed to adopt private clouds when the importance level was low. This explains why the public sector was so slow to adopt public clouds.

But the regulatory stance is beginning to change. For example, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Public Administration and Security unveiled in July a revised SaaS security certification system which aims at stimulating the use of private clouds. The validity period of security certificates has been extended to five years from three and the introduction of a basic certificate in addition to the standard certificate has made security certification easier and quicker. Administrative procedures have been made simpler, and prerequisite conditions that cloud firms were required to fulfill before certification application were removed. If these measures are put into practice properly, the time that it takes to obtain the certificate is expected to be shortened to less than three and half months from five months.

Cloud managed services to benefit

Cloud managed services help enterprises adopt clouds

Normally, the biggest challenges that a business faces when switching to clouds are: 1) security issues; 2) lack of cloud specialists; and 3) cost management. Cloud computing is complex enough for first-time users, and few enterprises have so-called cloud experts. Therefore, most enterprises would find solace in having an expert with professional knowledge. As clouds becomes more common, cloud utilization rates should increase going forward, and demand for cloud managed services should grow too.

Until recently, cloud services were mainly embraced by startups that build their business from scratch. Going forward, however, an increasing number established companies are expected to convert to cloud services. Naturally, there is growing demand for cloud managed services, which refers to a business that manages everything from cloud infrastructure building to cloud consulting, development, operation, and security so that converting companies can continue to concentrate on their core businesses.

Enterprises converting to a cloud platform need to move their database from their own servers to the cloud. This requires hiring or training of cloud experts. By using experts through cloud managed services, however, companies can reduce costs and better focus on their core businesses. Additionally, since cloud is an on-demand, pay-per-use self-service, the cloud managed service can provide consulting as to what the cloud is most suitable for and how much it will cost.

IT service providers affiliated with conglomerates have an advantage

As demand for cloud managed services grows, we believe the prospect is especially bright for SI companies affiliated with conglomerates in Korea. Samsung SDS looks set to benefit the most among other companies. SDS is expected to be able to expand its cloud managed service business based on the technology, experience, and reference that it has acquired by helping Samsung Group affiliates converting to the cloud platform. The biggest concern for enterprises in using cloud services is security, and the reason that there is growing demand for cloud managed services is because managed service providers (MSPs) can directly and proactively address these security concerns. Indeed, as the cloud service utilization rate grows in Korea, we are witnessing a steady rise in revenue from the cloud management and security space.

Against this backdrop, those that can provide security solutions additionally are expected to have greater merit. Last September, SDS unveiled a string of cloud security solutions that it can provide, including a cloud security control service, integrated certification service designed for clouds, cloud-based security software, and blockchain- based solutions. Furthermore, it launched Enterprise Cloud' in May 2018, a multicloud service that it developed in partnerships with global cloud service leaders based on the know-how that it acquired from converting Samsung affiliates to clouds and managing the cloud service for them.

Hyundai Autoever: Getting richer as Hyundai Motor Group gets smarter

Investment highlights

We initiate coverage of Hyundai Autoever with BUY and a target price of KRW60,000. Hyundai Autoever is the exclusive IT service provider for Hyundai Motor Group (NYSEMKT:HMG). Hyundai affiliates currently run their IT departments separately but as Autoever moves to standardize and integrate the IT system, IT staff, and IT infrastructure of the Group, the Group’s IT operations will be able to enjoy greater synergy. Autoever finished consolidating the workforce at the IT department of Hyundai Mobis after going public and is scheduled to complete IT staff consolidations overseas and at other subsidiaries by next year. These consolidations will raise the cost per employee, meaning higher ITO sales, and system integrations will generate bigger sales.

Autoever’s four strategic IT business initiatives—global One-IT, smart mobility, smart city, and smart factory—are expected to provide mid/long-term growth catalysts. The company is making strenuous investments in R&D, expanding its R&D center and workforce. Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors plan to make their connected car service available in all models to be released in the global market by 2022. The ultimate goal is to build a fully connected platform including Smart City and Smart Home. In 2020, Autoever will be able to take in fresh sales from the GBC project and Hyundai Motor’s new factory. Hyundai Motor announced a plan to build a new factory in Indonesia. Kia’s Indian plant is forecast to generate KRW30bn in sales for Autoever this year. While it is not yet certain whether Autoever will assist in the building of Hyundai Motor’s Indonesian plant, we believe the likelihood is high, considering Autoever’s know-how acquired from its experience with Kia’s Indian plant.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 3Q19, we forecast KRW387.1bn in consolidated sales (+12% YoY, -5.2% QoQ) and KRW19bn in operating profit (-3% YoY, -13% QoQ).

Share price outlook and valuation

The shares have corrected continually after a short, post-IPO rally. Going forward, earnings growth led by the Group’s increasing IT investments should prove key to stock momentum. As for 2H19, we believe the stock will move in an upward direction, considering the Group’s growing earnings fundamentals amid strong seasonality. We initiate coverage of Autoever with a BUY and a target price of KRW60,000, applying our target P/E of 19.0x (average peer multiple) to 12-month-forward EPS.

Investment points

Exclusive IT service provider for the Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Autoever is an IT service provider for Hyundai Motor Group. It has managed to build a solid sales structure based on the know-how and expertise that it acquired from servicing various industries (sales CAGR 9.5% from 2014 to 2017). Hyundai affiliates currently run their IT departments separately but as Autoever moves to standardize and integrate the IT system, IT staff, and IT infrastructure of the Group, the Group’s IT operation will be able to enjoy greater synergy. Autoever finished consolidating the workforce at the IT department of Hyundai Mobis after going public and is scheduled to complete IT staff consolidations overseas and at other subsidiaries by next year. The consolidation of the IT workforce will raise the cost per employee and help boost ITO sales. IT governance will strengthen further, ensuring steady streams of new orders when IT system contracts expire.

After consolidating the IT human resources of the Group, Autoever plans to build an integrated IT system and provide its IT services to all group affiliates. HMG has previously unveiled plans to invest KRW23tn in five new projects (robotics/AI, smart cars, vehicle electrification, future energy, and startups) over the next five years, and we expect the Group’s vision to lead to bigger investments in IT.

The earnings of Korean IT companies affiliated with conglomerates typically move in line with the earnings of Group affiliates. For SI companies, 4Q demand is seasonally strong because enterprises usually increase their IT investments in 4Q. Depending on earnings performance, however, some companies frequently postpone the execution of their IT budget until the following year. HMG was the only one out of the top 10 Korean conglomerates to enjoy a YoY increase in operating profit in 1H19 (+19%). Since its full-year operating profit estimates for 2019 are also improving, this year’s projects are likely to progress on schedule. This means that Autoever’s earnings will be solid for 2H19 and 2020.

More money for the company as HMG smartens up

HMG has made relatively smaller investments in IT compared to other Korean conglomerates. However, with the announcement that the Group will beef up IT investments, Autoever is expected to play an increasingly bigger role in the Group. We believe the company’s four strategic IT initiatives (global One-IT, smart mobility, smart city, and smart factory) will provide mid/long-term growth engines.

The four strategic business initiatives have yet to produce meaningful results, but we expect to see continued growth on these fronts. The company is making strenuous investments in R&D, expanding its R&D center and workforce.

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) announced at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show in January that they would acquire 10mn subscribers to HMG’s global connected car service by 2022 and make the connected car service available in all models to be released in the global market by 2022. We believe this is one of initial steps toward building a fully connected car service platform in the future.

Autoever is working with Hyundai E&C to introduce the Smart Home system (Hi-oT 2.0) to apartments that the construction company has been building. The Smart Home system was available in 11,000 homes supplied in 2018, and the number will increase to 26,000 homes from 2019 to 2020. Steady system upgrades required by these homes will make the Smart Home business a stable revenue stream for the company.

We expect sales from the company's smart business to continue growing in the mid to long term through steady investments. The big projects that will likely materialize in the near term include: 1) GBC; 2) the expansion of Hyundai Motor Company’s Indian/Indonesian plants; and 3) Hyundai Motor Company’s introduction to a cloud- based ERP solution.

HMG's new headquarters building complex that it calls Global Business Center (GBC) is expected to break ground in 1H20 and be completed between 2023 and 2024. The estimated cost of construction is KRW3.7tn, and Autoever is expected to rake in KRW110-260bn in sales from the GBC project alone. In our view, the sales that Autoever is able to make from the project will be at least 5% of the total construction cost, about KRW185bn to be precise which will be spread over four years. Assuming that sales become bigger as the construction nears completion (to be spread over four years with a ratio of 10: 20: 30: 40), we believe the GBC project will generate KRW18.5bn in sales in 2020.

After helping Kia to build a plant in India this year, Autoever’s sales in India skyrocketed 110% YoY to KRW17bn in 1H19. Kia’s new Indian plant has an annual capacity of 300K units. Hyundai Motor Company is currently seeking to build and expand its plants based in India and Indonesia. It will likely start the construction of an Indonesian plant before the end of September with a capacity of 250K units per year. There is also a possibility that the automaker will expand the capacity of its Indian plant as it is currently running at full capacity. It is unclear whether Autoever will be able to contribute to the project, but the know-how that it has acquired from building the new plant with Kia will be taken into account when orders for new plants start to come in.

Hyundai and Kia announced plans to launch a cloud-based ERP system by 2026. With the decision to switch to the SAP S/4 HANA ERP solution, Hyundai and Kia’s overseas bases and 39 factories as well as their subsidiaries will sequentially start to use the cloud-based ERP system. Autoever will be in charge of DB and ERP integration. Accordingly, sales are expected to increase continuously. The cost of switching to the cloud ERP system is estimated to be around several hundred billion Korean won. For reference, Samsung Electronics is known to be spending about KRW100bn per year over a three-year period to switch to a next-generation ERP system, of which Samsung SDS has taken charge.

KT: 5G fuels mobile business turnaround

Investment highlights

KT’s (KT) 5G subscribers reached 600K as of end-July, and its 5G market share stands at 31.2%. The increase in 5G subscribers has helped facilitate a turnaround of the mobile service: mobile ARPU inched up 0.8% QoQ in 2Q19 and mobile service revenue ticked up 1.1% QoQ. 5G plans are more expensive than LTE plans, and 82% of 5G subscribers have opted for the 5G “Super Plans.” If more 5G-enabled phones become available and the 5G network coverage expands further in 2H19, the growing 5G subscriber base will help accelerate ARPU growth further. Of note, the 5G penetration ratio is expected to rise to 10% at end-2019 and 30% at end-2020.

The 5G network coverage is expanding: as of end-August, some 60K units of 5G network equipment have been installed; KT also built eight telecommunication centers which utilize 5G cloud edge technologies. Its cloud computing business has been especially good against public institutions. KT is seeking more business opportunities now that the regulations on cloud computing in financial services have been relaxed. It is also providing a hybrid multi-cloud computing service in partnerships with global cloud computing companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL). A capex hike (KRW3.3tn earmarked for 2019) and intense competition in the 5G market mean weak cash flow in the short term. However, we expect shareholder return policy to remain as strong as it can. Of note, KT paid out a KRW1,100 dividend in 2018.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We estimate 3Q19 consolidated revenue at KRW6.17tn (+3.7% YoY) and operating profit at KRW292.8bn (-21% YoY). While the company’s marketing spend is bound to increase for the time being amid efforts to attract 5G subscribers, 5G subscribers should begin to make meaningful contributions from 2020 onwards.

Aside from the mobile segment, growth also continues for the fixed-line and content businesses. In particular, we expect the media and content businesses to remain strong on steadily increasing IPTV subscribers as well as the sales growth of subsidiaries such as KTH, Nas Media, and Genie Music.

Share price outlook and valuation

We note the 5G-driven turnaround of mobile ARPU. We reiterate BUY and our target price of KRW37,000 on KT.

