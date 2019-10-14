5 Reasons That Medical Properties Trust Is A Better Investment Than Physicians Realty Trust

Intense competition in medical office buildings has caused cap rates to compress for DOC while MPW is achieving cap rates nearly twice as high while maintaining a bigger moat.

As you can see below, the past two years have produced very different results for two popular healthcare REITs, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC):

As a value investor who looks for stocks that are out of favor, DOC caught my attention as a possible bargain bin pickup. However, upon closer examination, I believe that there are some issues that make an investment in DOC not nearly as attractive, or downright unattractive, as an investment in its peer MPW.

Portfolio Composition

MPW’s portfolio is 95% hospitals and 5% other. DOC’s portfolio is 93% medical office buildings and 7% hospitals. Luckily, both companies have had the wisdom to steer clear of skilled nursing facilities, which I wouldn’t touch with a ten foot pole. In my personal experience as a healthcare professional and based on the industry statistics supplied by companies like Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), the majority of SNF tenant operators have coverage ratios around 1.3x. Conversely, medical office buildings and hospitals have tenant rent coverage ratios over 3x.

MPW:

DOC:

MPW is achieving blended cap rates of 8% on its recent acquisitions while focusing on hospitals, yet DOC is sticking to the high-safety, low yield approach. This conservative portfolio building has caused their average first year cash yield on investments to fall from 8.6% in 2013 to 5.5% in 2018. Asset recycling and rotation into high-quality MOBs has caused NFFO contraction with no relief on the horizon.

Medical Properties Trust has also experienced a drop in NFFO, but that was due to a massive wave of dispositions and share issuances. The nearly $2 billion in proceeds of those actions was used to fund immediately accretive purchases of 24 hospitals. The result is raised guidance for the rest of 2019 and pro forma run-rate NFFO.

Moat

Medical office buildings are great, but they can be built largely anywhere and the moat is small due to their low barriers of entry to the industry. Hospitals are much more difficult to build due to their massive size and the fact that most cities/states either already have enough of them or cannot afford to build new ones. They also are more likely to exist in a solo nature rather than operating as part of a large health system. This is especially true since DOC is specifically targeting more attractively priced properties far away from the central medical campuses. MPW enjoys a big moat and the associated master leases that provide extra layers of protection should the tenant run into issues. They should both be able to sell their assets at low cap rates in order to recycle capital, but MPW’s assets should experience a larger difference in purchase and sale prices.

Growth

I already mentioned that MPW has gone on an acquisition spree that allowed them to increase their forward guidance for earnings. Now that the portfolio rebalance has largely been completed, MPW will be enjoying this high growth through its accretive acquisitions and dispositions. The lower payout ratio that MPW enjoys (more on that in a minute) means that they can retain more earnings with which to fund future acquisitions. DOC is in a much tighter situation and just does not have the internal ways to grow that MPW does.

Both companies have standard 0.5-3% rent escalators in place with their leases so the effect of same-store organic growth of NOI is rather moot when comparing the two.

Dividend coverage

While DOC used to enjoy some breathing room, the focus on safety and the cessation of payment from one of its operators (1.6%) of revenues caused things to get a little hairy. DOC’s normalized Funds Available for Distribution in the most recent quarter exceeded the distribution paid out. This payout ratio came in at 105.7% and is the result of deducting recurring cap ex from NFFO. If you choose to ignore this very real recurring cost of maintaining the business, then you would think that the payout ratio is either a most recent quarter annualized 109.5% or a TTM payout ratio of 86.8%. However, not only is that TTM figure deceiving because it includes prior quarters’ assets that don’t exist now, but it also does not include the recurring costs that we discussed and Trapping Value pointed out in his excellent article. MPW, in comparison, has a much more manageable 81.2% payout ratio, and it’s only this high because they just raised the dividend by 4%. DOC last raised the dividend in mid-2017, and boasts a pathetic 0.74% 3-year CAGR of the dividend. MPW’s 3-year dividend CAGR is a more respectable 4.3%.

Price

DOC’s TTM Price/Normalized Funds from Operations is 16.6x, which is rather high for a stock with little to no growth, or even negative growth. I think the reason for the expensive price is due to the fact that it is viewed as a safe place to park your cash. However, as we have shown, there are far better peers with a higher dividend yield and growth for those seeking income.

MPW’s TTM P/NFFO is 15.4x, which is a little better for a valuation. Since MPW can be considered a growth stock with pro forma run-rate NFFO of $1.56-$1.58 per share, it becomes more reasonable. The forward P/NFFO of 12.6x is therefore cheap for investors to jump in now despite the fact that the stock is trading near 52-week highs.

International Exposure and Debt Load

MPW is an international company that has properties all over the world and will not be subjected to the same type of regulatory uncertainty that DOC will, being based solely in the US. We don’t know what the next election will bring, but MPW’s risk is much lower in this regard.

A bit of a miscellaneous benefit, MPW also enjoys a lower cost of debt abroad, which MPW should probably take advantage of more than it is. Technically, DOC has a slightly better weighted average interest rate than MPW, but it’s pretty negligible overall.

MPW has a lower net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x (pro forma) compared to 6.7x (last quarter annualized) for DOC. This is surprising at first due to the conservative nature at which DOC built their balance sheet, but it shows the effects of negative growth on the debt metrics. Before the portfolio shuffles, MPW and DOC were flipped, with MPW being burdened with more debt with respect to their earnings. However, MPW was able to lever up and improve its balance sheet overall because of the increased earnings power. DOC is kind of stuck now, because it could deploy more leverage to fuel growth, but at the expensive valuations and low cap rates on MOBs in the current environment, DOC might do more harm than good.

Summary

I understand why people own Physicians Realty Trust. It provides a safe place to store cash and receive a fairly reliable 5.24% dividend (I’m sure many people have higher Yield on Costs). However, with declining earnings and a cap rate compression happening with their target properties, growth will be hard to come by, and the dividend payout ratio has been shown to be right around 100%. By investing in the cheaper (despite the run up) Medical Properties Trust, you will enjoy actual earnings growth, dividend growth, safer dividend payout ratios, lower regulatory risk and a wider moat.

