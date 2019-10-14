Nike: There Are Challenges, But I Remain Optimistic

However, Nike is still trading at a reasonable price on an EV/EBITDA basis, and I take the view that the company should prove resilient.

North American earnings growth has been lower than previously, and the NBA controversy in China could pose a threat to Chinese sales.

Investment Thesis: Growth potential remains for Nike, but North American earnings should ideally see a rebound to prevent the company becoming too dependent on Chinese growth to sustain overall earnings.

Back in June, I made the argument that Nike (NKE) is a stock that will continue to grow from here. My reasoning for this argument was based on the premise that the company faces less of a competitive threat from Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) than previously, and that Nike has continued to perform strongly from a financial perspective.

While I cautioned that US-China trade tensions might increase cost of production and hence force Nike to pass on price rises to customers, this prospect does not appear to have affected the stock – having since risen up to $93 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

When examining the company’s Fiscal 2020 First Quarter results, performance continued to remain strong.

Revenues for the company were up by 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis to $10.7 billion, while net income was up by 25 percent to $1.4 billion – thanks to revenue growth and gross margin expansion.

That said, what was particularly notable in this quarter was that the bulk of growth in EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) were in EMEA and Greater China – where growth came in at double digits - while that of North America was a modest 2%:

Source: Nike Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

This is significantly down from growth seen in Q3 2019 for North America:

Source: Nike Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

Taking this into consideration, is a lower level of earnings growth in North America a concern for the company going forward?

While Nike has continued to dominate the competitive landscape in this region, it would appear that growth is now reaching a saturation point.

In particular, lower growth in this region makes Nike is more dependent on growth in other regions – particularly in China.

As regards the Chinese market specifically, there has been no particular sign that the US-China trade war has had any particular impact on the company. However, with the NBA having recently become embroiled in controversy regarding the current political situation in Hong Kong, any potential ban on the NBA from China would have a significant impact on Nike – given that consumers could potentially boycott apparel manufacturers associated with the NBA – which would include Nike. While it is encouraging that Nike has been seeing strong growth in China, one would still want to see a rebound in North American earnings growth for Nike to diversify its risk effectively.

Looking more broadly, is now a good time to be getting into this stock?

When analysing the EV to EBITDA ratio, the stock would appear to still be trading at a fair value. While the stock is trading at a higher ratio, EBITDA per share has still been growing:

EV/EBITDA

Source: ycharts.com

EV/EBITDA (percentage growth basis)

Source: ycharts.com

From a macroeconomic standpoint, while there is concern regarding the possibility of a recession and whether consumer spending is set to significantly drop, the indications are that monthly retail sales remain on an equal footing relative to last year:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, the stock could still be set for upside should earnings in North America see higher levels of growth, and the situation in China remains stable.

I once referred to Nike as the type of growth stock that will always be “expensive,” i.e. investors will always be willing to pay a premium for its growth. In this case, should we see Chinese growth continue – with a rebound in North American growth – then I anticipate Nike will continue to see upside.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.