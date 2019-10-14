Why It's Time To Look At Chr. Hansen

Valuation for this company is tricky - but I believe current times could mark a "BUY".

Recent quarterly results from the Danish company Chr. Hansen have caused the stock to crash in double digits.

So, many of you might be asking yourself - just what is Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) (OTCPK:CRTSF) anyway?

Well, you're in luck. Today I'll present to you what company we're looking at and why it trades at a valuation that many argue it should not. We'll go through business specifics and try to see if there's a potential for capital appreciation and appealing dividend returns here - or if we'd do better by waiting for even better prices.

Let's get started.

Chr. Hansen - extremely defensive

The company is a global bioscience giant, with a 140+ year history. It's based in Hørsholm, Denmark, and it began when a Danish chemist began focusing on the commercial production of enzymes. Initial products were animal rennet for the process of cheese-making, as well as coloring agents for dairy products. The company has actually been active in the US for 130 years and more, and began selling starter cultures for cheese, yogurts, sour creams and fraiches.

M&As and consolidations followed for over 100 years, until the company was spun off independently in 2005, and listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange.

Chr. Hansen was ranked as the most sustainable company in the world, in 2019.

So what do they do today, as opposed to a century ago?

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

Chances are if you eat it, they do it. Food cultures, enzymes, food coloring, and bioscience focused on improving yields, human safety and fighting off pests/diseases - that's sort of where the company is currently, and where focus lies.

The company develops natural solutions to reduce sugar, food safeties and work with the aim of reducing the overall amount of artificial ingredients in the food industry apart from the core areas of cultures and enzymes. Chr. Hansen works to develop natural solutions in order to increase efficiency and industry output as well as, for example, solutions that reduce the required addition of sugar in order to reach a certain level of sweetness.

As we can see, company operations are focused on the following three areas, each with their own ambitions and goals.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

The company has also been a major investor in China, where it continues to go forward despite a current slowing growth in key markets and products.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

And while China is an interesting and important future market, the company also focuses on its products in NA/EMEA, marketing its fermented plant bases which as of yet doesn't capture a significant portion of the market. Growth has been exponential - 220% in less than 5 years - but as of yet only capturing 1% of the market.

The company is well-positioned for growth with its yogurt cultures with a varied plant base for soy, almond, coconut, and oats. Important to mention that several of the company's products are considered a premium sort of offering, with the respective premium pricing, as such things are still more expensive than using traditional cultures and artificial products.

The company also actively works to extend the shelf-life of basic foodstuffs, and are working on ways to extend shelf-life of non-traditional products in such segments, such as animal/vegetable products with a lower-than-desirable shelf life.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

If looking, you'll find the company's operations to be well-established worldwide, making it a truly internationally diversified company. Animal health is one example that can be mentioned - but each of the company's segments is international.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

As mentioned, the company also performs bioscience operations in areas of plant health and crop sciences, the current focus being sugarcane and soybean protection. Despite the company's size, market penetration here is still quite low, with excellent growth opportunities.

Natural food colorings is another area that's in the now and growing - not even having achieved real market penetration in NA as of yet.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

Despite some headwinds and pricing trouble, the company nonetheless achieves organic growth over time here.

Overall, the company's record of financial performance is very solid over time. Key metrics such as EBIT, RoIC, Revenue/Rev. growth and cash flow are excellent.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

When looking at the growth performance of the company's three segments, we also see strong trends, despite the expected drop-offs in natural colors now in the last 1-2 years.

There are several reasons for the flattening growth here, but more on that later.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

Overall, we're looking at an impressively growth-oriented company in an extremely defensive sector which, inarguably is contextually relevant in our modern society and touches every area of basic human nutrition available.

The portfolio is well-balanced, with an excellent 30%+ EBIT margins and targets an 8-10% organic growth going forward into 2020-2021.

The company's dividend policy is solid, coming in at 50% of net profit per share, with the latest dividend being €0.95/share. Less solid is the dividend history however - the company's stringent policy means that very little focus is being put on dividend reliability, despite the 50% policy.

During a weak year, the company may pay very little - such as 2014, coming in at 3.77 DKK/Share, which would represent a yield of 0.6% at today's share price. During good years, however, such as 2018, the payout was 12.44, coming in at almost 2.5% yield.

This has to do with company priorities. The dividend is third on the list on such priorities, with first priority given to growth reinvestment and second, being bolt-on M&A's and inorganic growth.

The company's CapEx record is impressive.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

And being that it's a Bioscience firm, the company's R&D is top-notch - as it needs to be.

(Source: Investor Presentation/Roadshow presentation)

So - that's a quick introduction of Chr. Hansen, showing you what they do and what they intend to do, as well as a bit of what you can expect in terms of dividend yield and shareholder rewards as an investor in the company.

Let's look at what's causing the current volatility.

4Q19 results - expected slowing growth and disappointment in emerging markets

As part of a company that demands a significant premium over what I would consider fair value, a flat or negative organic growth is extremely rare in this company. Nonetheless, that's what happened during 4Q19 - specifically in one segment which performed negative. However, none of the company businesses performed in a way that characterizes it as a "growth" company.

(Source: 4Q19 Report)

The slowing growth and negative development is blamed on a few things.

Macro headwinds, tariff problems resulting in slowing consumer spending.

Unfavorable trends in natural colors, including anatto and carmine, related somewhat due to climate and disease (i.e harvest).

Unfavorable customer dynamics, with large volume brands losing market shares due to customer-side savings initiatives.

Structural headwinds in China, specifically yogurt, and Europe slowing down.

Company-specific issues in the department of animal health, management changes and reorganization of sales forces.

And more. Not the prettiest picture, and it goes a long way to explain this.

(Source: Google Finance)

The company hasn't traded at these levels for some time - in terms of pure share price. The result of this quarterly has meant that:

Company goals of growth, margins, and cash flow are being guided at the lower end of the revised guidance, with organic growth of 7% for the FY, but only 2% during the quarter compared to 10% on YoY.

The company is reviewing its strategies in key segments.

Expectations are for emerging market headwinds to continue going into FY20.

If we look deeper into financials, we can see that the quarterly issues are severely affecting key ratios of RoIC, which dropped 410 bps during the quarter, YoY. CapEx increases of 2.1% are also recorded. The combination of increasing CapEx, lower margins, headwinds in sales, lower cash flow and general issues means that the picture of the company going forward is somewhat dimmer.

This has caused the company to guide the following for FY19/20.

(Source: 4Q19 Report)

Which means we as investors can expect the coming fiscal to be a soft one. The company is hesitant to guide specifically, coming in at between 4-8% for the entire group, in no small part due to raw materials such as carmine, annatto, and their pricing being linked to harvest conditions.

It's important to mention that despite soft performance from company segments, only parts of them are actually performing poorly. Many of the sub-segments, for instance in food cultures and heath are performing rather well. The slowing growth for the company is coming primarily from probiotics and certain lines in Food Cultures & Enzymes.

The trouble here being that Chr. Hansen is considered, and also considers itself to be a "Growth Company." While no dictionary definition of what a growth company is exists, a more or less accepted market guidance would be that a company averaging above 5% organic growth/year can be characterized a growth company. The company's normal organic growth ambitions are between 8-10% year. Now, however, they're guiding, at least at the lower end of the spectrum, to the growth of 4%. This would be little different from any more standard company on the market, which would invalidate the premium paid for this sort of company - at least in my view.

So, a soft quarter due to market headwinds, macro trouble, and company-specific trouble has hampered Chr. Hansen's organic growth ambitions going into 2020. While the company manages profitability with ease - even improving on EBIT - this in itself is not enough to placate investors.

Let me show you why.

Valuation

The company trades at an average of 30-45 times earnings, putting it in the place of either extremely overvalued traditional companies, or your standard growth-oriented defensive companies. The current valuation comes to around ~36 times earnings.

Now, the only reason to accept such a premium valuation as something even resembling fair market premium for a company is if the company is above-average quality, extremely impressive growth, and few potential headwinds able to de-rail the company's fundamentals to any major sort of degree. Recession-resistance, either through business, market share or customer base is also something I'd require.

A company doesn't get to trade at ~8 times sales and 11.5 times book value and be considered a good investment at face value without some of these things. Now, let's tick this off one by one.

(Source: Börsdata)

Share price history is impressive. Clearly, the company has been an excellent returner of shareholder value since its listing. Similar things can be said for the EPS - Chr. Hansen has grown the metric by almost 94% in 7 years.

Despite the headwinds, I do want to point out that Chr. Hansen is currently at record current and projected earnings.

(Source: Börsdata, EPS/DKK)

Similar metrics of rev/share and equity/share are also showing similar trends. So far, everything's good. Add the following to that:

The company is active in extremely defensive industry segments.

The company is internationally diversified, with both local and international market penetration.

The company has below 2.0X debt (net debt/EBITDA).

The growth prospects and potential for the company's new products, at least on paper, are tremendous.

The company has barely tapped the beginning of certain markets.

Given all of these things, we can see why the market may consider the company to be fairly valued at a higher earnings multiple than other companies.

However, this also brings us to some of the issues for investors here. Yield and dividend cannot be accurately forecasted, which severely affects potential shareholder return.

(Source: Börsdata, Dividend/share/DKK)

At good years, the yield approaches 2.5%+, coming in at competitive levels even to the broader market. During bad years, however, you'd get a better payout (not overall return - payout) investing in government paper and bonds. The company acts as though dividend stability isn't important - and indeed, perhaps it isn't for them. Because dividend stability is important to me, however, this is a major drawback as a potential investor.

Even if I can accurately forecast (and I have expected this) a minimum of 7-9 DKK/share profit, because of the company's prioritization and its character of being a bioscience company, profit does not equate to a minimum dividend. Companies in similar fields tend towards similar policies, however - so Chr. Hansen is not unique here.

The Kerry Group (OTCPK:KRYAY) would be the closest competitor/peer here, trading at slightly lower multiples but also with a significantly lower average yield - and given Chr. Hansen's focus on organic products and development, I've chosen to focus on them.

If we accept that a market premium valuation is justified - and I believe it is - I consider that from a historical point of view, this should be between 30-36 times earnings. This also takes into account that the slump in forward organic growth will be just that - a temporary slump, before recovery to 8-10% organic growth/annum.

Annualizing current reported earnings then brings us to a share price range of 450-530 DKK/share as a sort of premium "fair value." Chr. Hansen's share price, as such, is now scratching the upper limits of that fair value, indicating a 2.7% upside at current price levels. It has been years since the company traded at below 30 times earnings. The market has simply been trusting the company for a very long time now, giving the share higher and higher premiums.

I view the share price and valuation of the last few years as an exuberance. 40-45 times earnings isn't fair value for even this company, and I'd never buy it there.

At 35-36 times earnings, however, this stock triggered a few of my alerts. Now, it's crucial to not simply use P/E metrics as a yay or nay for buying a stock. However, other metrics here are very favorable in terms of long-term development - and this forms the basis of my initial thesis.

Thesis

The company's problems do not stem from a lack of profit or fundamental appeal in any way. Company profits are higher than ever. Chr. Hansen, seen from a historical context, is clearly a qualitative company.

Instead, the combination of poorly-performing sub-segments, macro headwinds, political risk, feedstock pricing volatility due to harvest uncertainties and internal, organizational changes with a growing CapEx/R&D allocation have created a situation where Chr. Hansen's prospective organic growth for 2020 no longer approaches either high-single digits or low-double digits.

For a company that prides itself on extremely high valuations, this is a problem. 2% organic growth in a quarter is simply not acceptable - even less so if it becomes a trend.

So the question posed to investors becomes whether they consider it likely that this is a temporary slump, or that something fundamental is broken. If something is fundamentally broken, now is obviously the time to stay away. If this is to be a temporary slump, with a long-term return to growth however, this would represent a decent entry point for investment into Chr. Hansen.

My view is that of the latter. I've been watching the company for a long time, and this would represent a true, long-term growth prospect investment. These companies are few and far between because I'm a valuation-oriented dividend investor - focus on the dividend and valuation - and the potential dividend here is modest.

In the end, however, I'm not looking to buy a yield - but a company. And few companies look better, more defensive or more qualitative than Chr. Hansen.

Today's share price marks a slump that I may take advantage of, come market opening bell next week. At the very least, I believe you should do a deeper delve as well and see where it takes you.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At today's share price of ~520 DKK, I believe Chr. Hansen is approaching the beginning of "fair value," and an investment into the company can be considered. As usual, I recommend allocation sizing, especially in the case of a growth company such as this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHYHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.