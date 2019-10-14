Kimberly-Clark: Get Ready For The 48th Consecutive Dividend Hike

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. The stock has rallied 34% in about 12 months and thus it is now trading near its all-time highs. Moreover, the company is expected to announce its next dividend hike in January. In this article, I will discuss what dividend hike its shareholders should be expecting.

Business overview

Kimberly-Clark is an exceptional consumer staples company. Its products are sold in more than 175 countries and are used by one-quarter of the global population. The company has five brands that generate more than $1 billion in annual revenues and operates in 80 countries from the #1 or #2 position in market share.

Despite the strength of its brands, Kimberly-Clark has failed to grow its revenues for seven consecutive years due to some headwinds it has faced. Consumers have become more price-sensitive in recent years and thus private-label products have become more popular. In addition, while Kimberly-Clark is present in almost every country in the world, it still generates 66% of its total operating income in North America, where competition is fierce.

Nevertheless, the company has managed to grow its earnings per share by about 5% per year in each of the last two years, primarily due to its share repurchases and its cost-reduction program called FORCE. This program aims to minimize the costs of manufacturing and distributing the products and is on track to reduce these costs by about $300 million this year and $1.5 billion in the four-year period 2018-2021. Thanks to this initiative, Kimberly-Clark has managed to grow its earnings per share despite its stagnant revenues.

Moreover, the company is going through the biggest restructuring in its history. As per this project, which will last from 2018 to 2020, Kimberly-Clark will divest its low-margin businesses, which generate about 1% of the total sales. Thanks to this initiative, the company will be able to focus solely on its most promising brands and it will have more funds to invest in these brands. This restructuring project is similar to the one that Procter & Gamble (PG) implemented in recent years. While the scale of the restructuring of Kimberly-Clark is smaller than the scale of the project of its peer, it is likely to significantly benefit Kimberly-Clark.

The above initiatives and the declining commodity costs have already begun to have a positive contribution to the results of KMB. To be sure, while its organic sales remained essentially flat in 2017 and 2018, they have grown 4% in the first half of this year. In addition, gross margins have expanded from 33.2% in 2018 to 34.6% in the most recent quarter, and management recently raised its guidance for the earnings per share of this year from $6.50-6.70 to $6.65-6.80.

Growth prospects

Thanks to the divestment of its low-margin businesses, Kimberly-Clark will boost its investments on its most promising businesses. The company will also focus on accelerating its growth in emerging and developing markets, where it currently generates only 30% of its total sales. These markets grow much faster than the developed markets and hence they offer much stronger growth potential. To provide a perspective, in the second quarter, organic sales of KMB rose 1% in developed markets, but 9% in developing and emerging markets. It is also encouraging that the organic sales in emerging markets have significantly accelerated this year. They grew only 2% in 2018, but they have grown 8% in the first half of this year.

Thanks to all the above initiatives, Kimberly-Clark expects to grow its sales by 1-3% per year and its operating profit by 3-5% per year in the upcoming years. As earnings per share will be enhanced by the material share repurchases of the company, it is reasonable to expect an approximate 5% annual earnings-per-share growth in the upcoming years.

Dividend - Valuation

Kimberly-Clark is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Thanks to this exceptional dividend growth record, most of the shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and growing dividend. Therefore, it is only natural that the shareholders are looking forward to the next dividend hike of the company, which will be announced in January.

Management recently stated that it expects the dividend to rise in tandem with the earnings per share in the upcoming years. Therefore, as earnings per share are likely to grow at an approximate 5% annual rate, the dividend is likely to grow at this rate as well. It is thus reasonable to expect the company to raise its quarterly dividend from $1.03 this year to $1.08 next year.

While the dividend growth streak of Kimberly-Clark is exceptional, it is important for investors to realize that the almost breathless rally of Kimberly-Clark this year has led its dividend yield to an almost 10-year low level of 3.0%.

Data by YCharts

Part of the rally of the stock has been fueled by the recent cuts of interest rates by the Fed, which have rendered the dividends of consumer-staple stocks more attractive. It is remarkable that the yields of other dividend aristocrats, such as PepsiCo (PEP) and Procter & Gamble, are currently around their 10-year lows as well.

Overall, the rally of consumer-staples stocks, which has been fueled by the shift of the Fed to a dovish stance this year, has sent this group of stocks to overheated levels. On the bright side, Kimberly-Clark is currently trading at 20.2 times this year's expected earnings. This earnings multiple is not extreme for a reliable company like Kimberly-Clark and is much lower than the P/E of 25.0 of Procter & Gamble. Therefore, while I advise investors to wait for a better entry point in Kimberly-Clark, its current stock price is not extreme.

Final thoughts

Kimberly-Clark is going through a major restructuring project and a cost-reduction program. Thanks to these initiatives, the company has returned to growth mode this year. In addition, thanks to the divestment of low-margin businesses, Kimberly-Clark will have more funds to invest on its promising businesses and its management will be able to focus more efficiently on them. As a result, the company is likely to grow its earnings per share and its dividend by about 5% per year in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, while the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place in the near future, I advise investors to wait for a more attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.