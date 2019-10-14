I Am Not Sure That PBF Logistics LP Is Covering Its Distributions Sustainably

The long-term debt is not sustainable, and the company cannot fund the distributions from CFO.

The operational performance is bad. The operating margin is shrinking, and the financial leverage is sky-high.

I would not invest in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX). While the macro outlook for crude oil looks bullish, PBFX’s operational performance is not exciting. The operating income margin is declining year-over-year, and the financial leverage is sky-high. Also, the company borrowed money and issue equity due to liquidity issues. Moreover, on a relative valuation basis, the company is overvalued. I believe that it is time to avoid PBFX.

The macro picture looks bullish for crude oil

I think that the demand for crude oil will continue to remain high in the coming years. According to the October 2019 report, the EIA is forecasting an average increase in global crude oil consumption by 0.8 million barrels per day in 2019. Moreover, the agency expects higher demand in 2020 since it is assuming an average increase in usage of 1.3 million barrels per day.

Although the macro outlook for crude oil seems bullish, I have several concerns with PBFX. However, before I address them, I want to comment on the most recent earnings call.

When listening to the Q2 2019 earnings call, it was interesting that there were no analysts in the call. PBFX has a market capitalization north of $1.2 billion. I find it highly unusual that no analysts were present. Is this indicative of anything? I do not know. However, I do not like it. Also, it was interesting to observe that the conference call was only seven minutes long. Usually, the earnings calls from other MLPs that I have covered are at least one hour long.

Since management provided almost no color on what the future looks like, I must base my recommendation action on PBFX’s recent operational performance and relative valuation.

PBFX’s operational performance is worrisome.

My go-to metric to measure the operational performance of the company is the DuPont ROE analysis. As you know, the ROE describes how efficiently the company generates net income from shareholders' equity. The coefficient is not very useful. However, the DuPont system allows you to pinpoint the drivers behind PBFX's operational efficiency. Companies may use the DuPont ROE system to design and implement strategies that improve these drivers. The summary describes how the company is doing on tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and leverage. I am showing the inputs and results for the DuPont ROE analysis in the following tables. The numbers are in thousands unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The tax burden is the ratio of the income that the company keeps from EBT after paying for taxes. Since avoiding taxes is not possible, you want to see the coefficient approach 1.0. Because PBFX is an MLP, we should see tax burden ratios above 0.9. Given PBFX’s pass-through status, I am expecting a coefficient closer to 0.95. Currently, while the factor is not there, it is improving on a YOY basis.

One negative aspect of the company is the interest burden. Ideally, you want to see interest burden ratios close to 1.0, which means that the interest expense represents a tiny portion of the operating income. In PBFX’s case, the interest expense represents almost 33% of the operating profit. PBFX should either increase the operating income or reduce its financial leverage.

Another driver is the operating income margin. The coefficient describes the ratio of revenue that the company turns into operating income. In this case, higher is better. On a positive note for PBFX, the operating income margin is hovering the 50%. However, the ratio has been declining on a year over year basis. In the next earnings report, I will pay close attention in hopes that the operating income margin expands.

The asset turnover describes how efficiently the company uses assets to produce revenue. In PBFX’s case, the asset turnover is stable at 0.09. There is not much to write home about.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is the most concerning efficiency driver. I start to get extremely anxious when the equity multiplier is above 5.0. In Q1 2018, the equity multiplier was (45.24) since the shareholders’ equity was ($16.1 million). In Q2 2019, the ratio improved to 8.97 due to increasing shareholders’ equity. However, you should not get excited, as the shareholders’ equity came from issuing common stock.

In brief, PBFX’s operational performance is highly concerning due to the shrinking operating income margin and astronomical leverage. I want to discuss the financial leverage from the long-term perspective more in-depth.

PBFX’s long-term debt is not sustainable

I want to delve into the debt-to-equity ratio as it tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective. In PBFX’s case, the story is bearish. LT debt continues to increase while shareholders’ equity shrinks. In Q1 2018, the company had $539 million in debt. As of Q2 2019, the company has $769 million in debt, representing a jump of 43% in six quarters. When measuring the financial leverage through the D/E ratio, it is evident that even the boost in equity after the issuance of common shares is not enough to bring the D/E ratio below 5.0. PBFX should focus on deleveraging.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

On a slightly positive note, the company has no liquidity requirements in the short term. However, the company will have to produce $525 million in 2023 to liquidate its notes. Regarding the revolving credit facility, PBFX has $245 million available. I hope that management does not attempt to sustain the distribution by borrowing from the revolving credit facility.

Imaged obtained from the Q2 2019 10-Q form

PBFX cannot cover its distributions from the CFO

In brief, since I do not think that the debt is sustainable, the distribution is not sustainable either. I look at the distribution sustainability from the distribution coverage ratios (DCR) calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO).

From the net income perspective, the company has only managed to cover the distribution in one quarter out of the past six quarters. Since Q1 2018, PBFX has generated $115 million in net income, and it has spent $187 million for distributions.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

When looking at the DCR from the CFO perspective, the picture looks worse. For the past six quarters, the company has generated $185 million in CFO. On the other hand, it posted capital expenditures and distributions for $190 million and $187 million, respectively. The cash burn rate is not sustainable. PBFX must slash the distribution.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

PBFX’s relative valuation

On a relative valuation basis, PBFX seems overvalued. From the P/B ratio perspective, the company is overvalued compared to its peers, according to the information gathered from Seeking Alpha. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company is also overvalued. Its trailing-twelve-month coefficient is 11.1, compared to a median of 9.9.

On a forward-looking basis, the stock also seems overpriced, with an EV/EBITDA ratio at 10.7, according to YCharts. Considering the PBFX’s astronomical financial leverage and its ability to fund distributions from CFO, I believe that the company is overvalued.

Image created by the author. Data collected from Seeking Alpha

In brief

I think that you must avoid investing in PBFX. The company’s operational performance is worrisome due to a shrinking operating income margin and significant financial leverage. Moreover, the company does not fund distributions from CFO. In one word, avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.