Noble Energy: Start Building A Bullish Position Sooner Rather Than Later

In spite of its healthy growth prospects, the independent oil & gas company is moderately valued, constituting an opportunity for long-term investors.

The turnaround is nearing, but with negative free cash flows, the market keeps pounding NBL’s share.

NBL’s liquids output rose moderately during 2Q2019, but its prime Leviathan natural asset will significantly boost natural gas production by the end of the year.

Investment thesis

Noble Energy Corp. (NBL), an independent oil & gas company is set to improve its operational performance relative to expectations, particularly given the strengthening of its cost structure made possible by the adoption of lean manufacturing processes within its U.S. Onshore plays.

While the company continues to have a high exposure to weakening U.S. natural gas markets, NBL’s geographical diversification will boost its earnings, following the completion of its prime Leviathan gas asset in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Furthermore, NBL is moderately valued compared to its peers and we believe that this constitutes an opportunity, given its healthy growth prospects, allowing it to complete its turnaround sooner rather than later.

NBL’s liquids output rose moderately during the 2Q2019, but its prime Leviathan natural asset will significantly boost natural gas production by the end of the year

During 2Q2019, NBL continued to deliver on its strategic plan, moderately lifting total sales volumes, up 3.6% (q/q) to 349 Mboe/d. While gas liquids contributed the most to this rise, up 7.9% (w/w) to 68 MBbl/d, natural gas advanced slightly, up 2.1% (w/w) to 903 MMcf/d, whereas crude oil production increased slightly more, up 3.5% (w/w) to 130 MBbl/d.

In spite of that, average price realizations weighed considerably on the company’s revenue stream and the weakness is likely to persist, given the oversupply of U.S. natural gas markets. Indeed and although demand for the flammable complex ticked up considerably during the summer season, excessive supply has maintained prices down.

Concomitantly and beyond the robust advance of average crude oil prices in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea, up respectively 8.7% (q/q) to $58.13 per barrel and 9.2% (q/q) to $66.61 per barrel, gas prices plunged 35.3% (q/q) to $1.61 per MMcf/d in the U.S., whilst natural gas liquids dipped 18.6% (q/q) to $14.54 per barrel.

That being said, the company’s core exposure to U.S. gas markets will continue to disappoint going forward, yet, NBL is an internationally diversified independent oil and gas company and its future prospects in the Eastern Mediterranean, with its Leviathan asset provides robust growth prospects by the end of this year.

Indeed, recently, NBL announced that it amended their agreements for the sale of natural gas from the Leviathan and Tamar fields, more than doubling the firm's volume commitments previously agreed and extending by five years the agreement with Dolphinus Holdings Limited to reflect a 15-year term. With that, NBL engaged to deliver total supply volumes of 3 Tcf, with 200 MMcf/dm expected by H22020, 450MMcf/d by H22022 and 650 MMcf/d by the end of 2034.

In front of that, the company is also securing its natural gas deliveries in the region, thanks to the stake it took in the EMG Pipeline that will enable it to access Egypt’s growing demand through existing low-cost infrastructure.

The turnaround is nearing, but with negative free cash flows, the market keeps pounding NBL’s share

While NBL’s financials have somewhat improved over the last reported quarter, the financial situation is still weak and the company is struggling to generate a profit. After reporting three quarterly net losses in a row, the independent oil & gas company reduced drastically its loss over the 2Q2019 to $10m, from $313m in 1Q2019.

This has been due to a confluence of factors. First, the company managed to moderately increase top line growth, up 3.9% (q/q) to $1.09b, following improving average realization prices, while cutting total operating costs, down 7.2% (q/q) to $1.06b. NBL enhanced its operational efficiency, with a new well design that enabled well development costs to drop in U.S. Onshore plays. With that, the company reduced cycle times and lowered drilling, completion and facilities costs that enabled it to improve its cost structure.

With that, capital expenditures were lowered more than expected in its U.S. onshore and offshore developments, shrinking 22.3% (q/q) to $796m.

In spite of that, free cash flow generation remains negative (-182.23m) for the time being, but the turnaround is coming rapidly, with cash expected to pour into the company as soon as the Leviathan asset enters service.

Comps analysis

As regards NBL's valuation, the company seems overvalued in terms of 2020e P/E, trading at 21.5x versus only 12.1x for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), -5.64x for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) and -7.53x for Antero Resources Corp. (AR).

Yet, in terms of 2020e EV/EBITDA, NBL is fairly valued, with a ratio of 4.91x, the company trades slightly above AR (3.87x) and CHK (4.75x), but reasonably less than COG (6.35x).

Besides, NBL provides the second best 2020e net margin (4.88%). Indeed, while COG’s expected net margin reaches a staggering 28.6%, CHK and AR's negative margins of respectively 8.27% and 1.43% indicate that NBL’s portfolio of assets is healthier.

Furthermore, the oil & gas independent company has a moderate leverage, with an expected net debt on EBITDA of 1.99x for 2020, against just 0.6x for COG.

Finally, NBL’s dividend yield is slightly above our peer group, delivering a return of 2.43% versus 2.11% for COG.

Conclusion

That being said, we believe that NBL’s equity story is set to deliver robust growth going forward. Although, the company has not been able to generate a profit in the last three quarters, the turnaround is nearing and NBL is on track to returning a positive free cash flow. Indeed, NBL’s promising well design in U.S. shale plays will contribute to improve its cost structure, supporting its top line growth.

Besides, NBL’s prime natural gas asset in the Eastern Mediterranean region is expected to come online by the end of this year, boosting significantly its gas output in the next decade and contributing to the enhancement of its profitability level.

In addition and although NBL’s share price plunged steeply after the peak reached at the end of September, we believe that this constitutes an opportunity for long-term investors to get exposure to NBL’s healthy growth prospects.

