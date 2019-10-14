Bryn Mawr Bank Earnings To Decline On Provisions Charge, Net Interest Margin Squeeze

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) has historically had very volatile earnings due to provisions charge and non-interest expense that fluctuate from year to year. Going forward, the provisions charge is expected to remain at an elevated level, which will pressure earnings. Further, net interest margin is expected to decline, dragging earnings downwards. Non-interest expense is also expected to contribute to reduction of the bottom-line.

Provisions to Drag Earnings

BMTC's provisions charge for loan losses has historically been very volatile, with extreme movements from year to year. To be prudent, I'm assuming provisions charge to be on the higher side in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. The expectation of high provisions charge is also attributable to the outlook of slowdown in the economy. I'm expecting BMTC to book provisions charge of around $2 million on average each quarter, which will limit earnings in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020.

Further, the bottom-line is expected to receive little support from loan growth. Due to the absence of any news related to merger and acquisition activity, BMTC's loan growth is expected to slow down in 2020. The prospect of economic downturn due to cooling of the overall global economy is also likely to weaken the demand for credit products. Consequently, I'm expecting BMTC's loan portfolio to grow by 1% only in 2020. The table below summarizes my estimates for BMTC's key balance sheet items.

Margin to Come Under Pressure

Earnings are likely to receive a hit from lower net interest margin. Yields are expected to decline in the second half of 2019 and first half of 2020 due to the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut in 2019 till date. Funding cost is expected to decline too due to lower interest rates, but the reduction will not be deep enough to counter the effect of lower yields. Consequently, net interest margin will come under pressure in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. Further, as mentioned in the earnings release for 2QFY19, the operating environment was already very competitive for loans and deposits in the second quarter. Maintenance of high competition in BMTC's market is expected to further squeeze net interest margin in the future. The table below shows my estimates for BMTC's yields, costs, and margins.

Earnings to Decline in 2020

Apart from the factors mentioned above, BMTC's earnings are expected to receive a hit from non-interest expense, which is expected to grow at a normal rate of around 5% year on year in both 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, the effective tax rate is expected to be higher in 2020 compared to 2019, as BMTC booked high tax benefits in 1Q2019 related to stock-based compensation. The table below shows the 2020 earnings estimates for BMTC, which is expected to decline to $2.11 per share.

Dividend Yield of 3.09% Expected

I expect BMTC to maintain its trend of increasing its dividends every year. However, due to the prospects of earnings decline, it is likely that the dividend growth rate will shrink. I'm expecting BMTC to pay total dividends of $1.10 per share in 2020, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The dividend estimate implies a payout ratio of 52% for 2020, and as the company has had higher payout ratio in the past, I think this level can be comfortably maintained. Further, BMTC's Tier I capital ratio was recorded at 11.12% at the end of June 2019, which is above the regulatory requirement of 8.50%. Consequently, BMTC will not face pressures from capital adequacy requirements to curtail dividend.

Valuing at $39

I'm using BMTC's historical price to book ratio, P/B to value the stock. BMTC's P/B multiple has been quite volatile in the past (i.e. from 2013 to 2019); therefore, it is more appropriate to take the average for 2019 only. Multiplying the average ratio for 2019, of 1.29x, with the forecast book value per share of $30.2, gives a target price of $39. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to different levels of P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

My target price implies an upside of 9.6% from BMTC's October 10, 2019 closing price. As this upside is lower than 10%, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. BMTC's earnings have been very volatile in the past, which increases the risk of variance between my forecasts and actual results. Based on the high risk and the price upside, my suggestion is to avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.