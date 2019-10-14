The Bulls Will Charge Again

Just when things were beginning to look bleak for equities, good news out of Washington put some sugar in Wall Street's sour lemonade. As many investors had hoped for, a limited trade deal was reached between trade representatives of the U.S. and China on Oct. 11. Additionally, a pledge of support from the Fed gave investors a needed boost of confidence and paves the way for stock market improvement in the coming weeks. In this report, we'll review the abundant evidence which weighs in favor of higher equity prices in Q4.

Stocks were higher across the board on Oct. 11 on favorable news that the U.S. and China had reached a "substantial, phase-one" deal to ease trade tensions between the two nations. The deal reportedly includes a promise from China to purchase between $40 and $50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural goods in exchange for halting a tariff increase that was scheduled to take effect on Oct. 15. However, a proposed 15% tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods scheduled for Dec. 15 hasn't been halted yet.

Nonetheless, the limited trade truce was enough to send the U.S. stocks as well as China ADRs soaring. While the trade deal was one reason for investors' revived enthusiasm for equities, an even bigger reason was the latest pledge from the Federal Reserve to provide more support for the financial system. The Fed announced Oct. 11 that it would begin purchasing $60 billion in Treasury bills every month into at least next year's second quarter, effective this week. The Fed also said it would commence overnight repo operations at least through January 2020 for the purpose of reducing pressure in the money market.

More than any other factor, the Fed's reaffirmation of support for the financial market is what investors needed to hear. The central bank's tepid response to the bond market's demands for a lower Fed funds rate fell largely on deaf ears among Fed officials for much of this year. But between the Fed's gradual (if grudging) cutting of its benchmark rate and its new commitment to purchase Treasuries, investors have every reason to assume the struggling bull will re-assert itself in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest factors in favor of a resurgent bull market in Q4 is, ironically, the near-complete absence of bullish sentiment among individual investors. The negative emotions that the trade war engendered in the last two months has left most retail participants completely exhausted and without faith in the long-term strength of either the stock market or the U.S. economy. This lack of positive sentiment can be seen in the latest poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), which was released on Oct. 10.

The most recent AAII sentiment poll revealed that a mere 20% of respondents were bullish on the stock market's intermediate-term outlook. Besides being well under the historical average of 38%, this represents the lowest percentage of bulls in over three years.

Source: AAII

After last week's trade deal, small investors will no doubt be scrambling to buy stocks. It will almost certainly result in a higher percentage of bulls in the next AAII sentiment poll. And an increase in the bulls from these low levels would be welcome since it would provide the market with fresh inflows. Combined with the apparent buying on the part of informed investors and institutions last week, renewed optimism among retail investors would also help stocks break out of the holding pattern of recent months.

It should also be noted by way of comparison that the last time the AAII bulls were anywhere near current levels, investors were also worried about recession due to a major setback in the energy sector in 2016. At that time, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was emerging from a choppy, lateral consolidation phase - much like the one it has experienced in recent months. The final result of the big drop in bullish sentiment in 2016 was a remarkable surge to new highs in the SPX in the last two months of that year (after a weak October). I anticipate a similar outcome this time around, with November and December having the potential to be the strongest months of this year's fourth quarter.

While the major indices have been quite choppy since August, another factor which supports an optimistic outlook for Q4 is the remarkable stability in broad market breadth this fall. While many market averages - particularly the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT) - were under pressure in the last couple of months, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line reflected a large measure of poise and stability. This in turn reveals that the U.S. broad market's internal health was and is far greater than the bears had previously assumed.

Source: StockCharts

Even when the major indices threatened to dive earlier this month, the A-D line remained fairly calm and hovered near its all-time high. This tells us that there were still more advancing than declining stocks on the Big Board during the volatile August-October period. And with most retail traders bearish on equities, the obvious conclusion is that informed investors were doing most of the buying during this time. And when the "smart money" is bullish, it rarely pays to bet against them.

Also underscoring the positive tone of the market's below-the-surface condition is the cumulative trend in NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. As my long-time readers are aware, I regard the new highs and lows to be the single most important technical indication of broad market health. This is because the new highs and lows reflect the incremental demand for equities better than almost any other indicator. When the new net highs-lows are trending higher, it can only be assumed that stocks are in strong hands. This is especially true when there is a great deal of market turbulence and small investors have every reason to sell stocks. In recent months, uninformed retail investors have eschewed equities in favor of safe-haven assets like bonds. During this same period, the cumulative new 52-week highs-lows on the NYSE have continued to trend higher. That alone argues in favor of the "smart money" being in ultimate control of the market. And just as investors are always advised to avoid "fighting the Fed," so too should they avoid going against the smart money.

Source: BarChart

Speaking of fighting the Fed, with the central bank's latest commitment to bolstering financial market liquidity via bond buying, investors have a major reason for believing the bull market will reassert itself in the next several weeks. We haven't seen the Fed this loose in its monetary stance in years, and loose money ultimately favors higher equity prices.

In summary, while optimism toward stocks all but disappeared over the last two months, the confidence that an improved trade outlook is likely to inspire will refresh the bulls and entice sidelined investors to return to the equity market. The reaffirmation of support from the Fed will also drastically boost confidence levels among participants. Accordingly, investors can maintain intermediate-term (3-6 month) long positions in stocks. I'll also be looking for new entry points in short-term trading positions in NYSE stocks in the next couple of weeks. Nasdaq investors, however, should be wary of initiating new long positions until the number of stocks listed on that exchange falls to below 40 for several consecutive days.

