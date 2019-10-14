Target Captures Market Share, The Children's Place Sputters

On the other hand, Target has experienced increased traffic and captured market share. Its most recent initiatives should continue to support the feat.

The Children's Place initially expected the Gymboree and Crazy 8 liquidations to hurt its sales and the numbers suggest it was correct.

Maybe I simply stated the obvious when I suggested in April the benefactor of Gymboree's bankruptcy would be Target rather than The Children's Place. Then, it didn't seem so obvious.

In April, I made a prediction. I suggested the benefactor of Gymboree's bankruptcy would be Target (TGT) rather than The Children's Place (PLCE).

The Children's Place won the bankruptcy auction for the Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands in March 2019. And, it will be relaunching the Gymboree brand in the spring of 2020.

But, Target made a big bet on kids and families beginning in 2016 when it began refreshing its private label brands. Source

That bet is paying off.

Before the Bankruptcy

In fiscal 2018, revenue for The Children's Place, in business since 1969, was $1.94 billion.

Target launched its private label Cat & Jack brand in 2016, replacing the Circo and Cherokee brands. In its first year, Cat & Jack garnered $2 billion in sales. Cat and Jack is not Target's only brand for kids. Since 2001, Carter's (CRI) has provided the Just One You line exclusive for Target. Carter's subsidiary, OshKosh, has provided the exclusive Genuine Kids line since 2003. In January 2017, Target launched a trend-focused line, Art Class, aimed at kids aged 4 to 12. The Art Class line expanded to include toddler sizes in February 2019.

Since the Auction

The Children's Place estimates $600 million to $650 million in sales are up for capture due to the Gymboree bankruptcy. But, it expected the Gymboree and Crazy 8 liquidations to hurt its sales – at least initially. The numbers suggest it was correct.

The Children's Place reported sales of $412.4 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter (ending May 4, 2019), a 5.5% decrease from the prior year. In the second quarter (ending August 3), sales declined 6.3% year-over-year to $420.5 million. For the first half of fiscal 2019, sales have slumped 5.9% compared to the first half of fiscal 2018.

“Store traffic transactions and conversions were all down in the [second] quarter.” “Although it’s difficult to precisely determine if a lost sale in Q2 came as a result of a customer stocking up at the Q1 liquidations events, TCP stores that are co-located in centers with closed Gymboree locations, as expected, under-perform the chain average in the quarter.”

In the second-quarter earnings call, the retailer did report a bit of reprieve.

“However, the declines at these locations [centers with a now-closed Gymboree store co-located with The Children's Place store] improved in the second half of Q2, and for Q3 quarter-to-date, the gap has completely closed.” “Our TCP locations that are co-located in center with closed Crazy 8 locations count hundreds of basis points better than chain average in Q2, which suggest we’re gaining early traction in securing positive comp contribution from the abandoned Crazy 8 customers.”

For the full year, The Children's Place upgraded its revenue guidance on the low end from $1.905 to $1.91 billion. It is now projecting a 0.7% to 1.4% decrease in sales in a range of $1.91 billion to $1.925 billion compared to $1.94 billion in fiscal 2018.

Comparatively, Target's numbers prove an increase in traffic and it is claiming to have gained market share.

In the first quarter (ending May 4, 2019), Target's traffic grew 4.3% and drove comparable store sales growth of 4.8%. In the second quarter (ending August 3, 2019), traffic grew 2.4% and drove comparable store sales growth of 3.4%.

Since Target does not offer a breakdown of its sales by category, we can't validate the growth in any category by numbers. But, its commentary in earnings calls does point directly to the categories of interest.

In its first-quarter earnings call, the retailer links its capture of market share to the additional traffic.

“But the one real benefit that we can utilize and continue to build on is the traffic that we've been building, which has gained market share for us in critical businesses like Baby, Kids and Toys. And, the halo effect of that, well, it began last year and it's continued all the way through into this strong quarter.”

In the second-quarter earnings call, it credited its capture of market share to traffic linked to Mother's Day and Father's Day.

“Some of our strongest share gains of the quarter occurred during these holiday periods, particularly in men's and women's apparel but also in toys and kids.”

In the first-quarter call, Target made note of the impact of its own private labels on its comparable store sales growth.

“We're on eight consecutive quarters of growing comps. So we feel really good about the progress Mark and his team made from a merchandising standpoint, the reaction we’re seeing to our own brands and the execution that we’re seeing in-store. So we think we’re well positioned to continue to grow share in this environment.” (emphasis added)

Thus, it's not surprising the retailer continues to develop private-label lines. In June, Target introduced a line for tween girls dubbed “More than Magic”.

“We are really excited to launch this new brand at a time when many more mall-based alternatives are closing their doors and we have been very pleased with the early results since the launch.”

In late September, Cleveland Research declared Target a “winner” during the back-to-school season. Target notes the back-to-school and back-to-college seasons are “second only to the fourth quarter holiday season in terms of importance”.

Target's strategy to attract families certainly appears to be hitting on all cylinders.

“We made big investments to make sure that we were going to garner market share in those important categories. It's going to drive long-term benefits for us, as families come to Target more frequently for toys and items for babies and kids.” (emphasis added)

It continues to expand on its inclusion of toys for the strategy. Its two latest initiatives should strategically position the retailer for the upcoming holiday season.

A week ago, on October 4th, the retailer announced the launch of the Disney (DIS) store at Target in 25 locations. The launch also includes an online shopping option. The assortment totals 450 items. Approximately 25% of these items were previously only available at Disney retail locations. As well, some of the items, themed for Frozen 2 and Star Wars, will be exclusive to Target. The “shop-in-shop” layout will average 750 square feet and will be positioned adjacent to Target's kids clothing and toys sections.

On October 8th, Target announced it will be the fulfillment platform for the relaunch of Toys “R” Us.

“Consumers browsing toys on ToysRUs.com can click “Buy Now at Target.com” to be automatically linked to the same product page on Target.com to complete their purchase.”

Also, Toys “R” Us will be opening experiential retail stores in two locations, Texas and New Jersey, this fall. The stores are experiential as they will feature new products opened and available for play. Target's e-commerce site will fulfill orders from the stores for items not in stock.

The benefit to toy-shoppers will be two-fold – Toys “R” Us relaunches on a tested and thriving Target platform.

“Target’s leadership in toys, digital and fulfillment are an unbeatable platform for Toys“R”Us to reconnect with their fans while we introduce them to the ease and convenience of shopping at Target.”

Share Price Action

In hindsight, I may have simply stated the obvious back in April. Though, at the time, it didn't seem to be the case. Since my prediction, shares of the two retailers have basically swapped places. Shares of The Children's Place have fallen 34% from the $110+ range to the low $70 range while shares of Target have soared 32% from the low $80 range to the $110 range.

In such a situation, one might expect the languishing retailer to now be a screaming buy and the high-flying retailer to be overvalued. Indeed, the forward multiple on The Children's Place is under 13. However, Target's forward multiple is still under 18 - even with the price surge.

Investing Considerations

There are timing factors worthy of consideration when weighing a decision in either retailer.

First, the upcoming holiday spend is just around the corner. It's not a stretch to suggest Target will see more traffic boost than The Children's Place in the next few months. To begin with, its toy section would be a draw for holiday shoppers. It should be even more so as a result of Target's recent initiatives with Disney and Toys “R” Us.

Second, a successful relaunch of the Gymboree brand is key for The Children's Place. The retailer, itself, acknowledges the Gymboree faithful are selective and discerning. There will be little room for error or disappointment. That launch is scheduled for next spring which means even early results won't be available until late May.

As odd as it may be, it seems more prudent to consider investing in Target at this point in time than it does in The Children's Place based on each unique business situation. But, for those focused only on the near-term, a valid question would be which retailer's share price has room to reflect success in the holiday shopping season? Is it more likely Target's share price will continue to gain or more likely The Children's Place's share price will begin to recover?

Income investors will weigh Target's yield at just 2.4% against the yield of The Children's Place at over 3%. Some dividend growth investors will point to Target's 51-year track record of dividend increases and declare an advantage over the 5-year track record at The Children's Place. Other DGI investors may consider the actual growth rate - 9.79% in the past five years at Target compared to 33.4% for The Children's Place. Target's next increase will likely be announced next June while The Children's Place tends to bump its rate in March.

In a nutshell, if an investing choice had to be made only between these two retailers, there is no one right answer for all types of investors. But, there is advice often offered to investors - don't fight the trend, the flow. The reality is traffic has flowed to Target. As a shopper, one could choose to avoid the traffic and shop online. But, as a current shareholder of Target, my investment club, preferring a DGI model with a current focus on fixed income, intends to go with the flow and continue to hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in DIS and TGT.