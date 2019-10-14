Highpoint Resources - Mid Quarter Update

Stock remains over done to the down side in light of current valuation, dropping as estimates have risen.

Please see our 2Q19 post quarter update here for reference.

Hereford Field - by Section Update:

DSU 11-63-15 - #1 on map - 10 extended laterals - (Gen 1 fracs) DSU 11-63-16 - #2 on map - 11 extended laterals - This is a higher fluid intensity set of wells (Gen 2 fracs, a 50% increase in fluids pumped per foot to 30 barrels per foot). 7 wells on east side placed on production at end of 2Q19 on tighter spacing and high intensity completions yielding 75% increase in same time daily production vs prior wells (section 15 above). 4 west side wells placed on production in July and ramping (more comments likely with 3Q call), DSU 11-63-17 - #3 on map - 12 extended laterals - This is a further enhanced frac design set of wells (Gen 3 fracs with 40+ barrels pumped per foot). 6 wells on east side and 6 on west side - showing a 30% uplift in fluid productivity two months into production vs section 11-63-16 wells above but still ramping. DSU 12-63-34 - #4 on map ("Fox Creek") - 5 extended laterals - to be popped in 1Q20. Hereford Field again listed as producing over 10,000 BOEpd. They made the same comment at the time of the 2Q call. The 2Q19 average for the field was 7.145 MBOEpd (75% oil). You can feel the impact of rapidly growing Hereford on the overall corporate mix (it's dragging it higher). 35% reduction in drill and complete costs since 2017 with costs at $4.9 mm/well (in line with prior comments) due largely to pad drilling. LOE cut in half. LOE now $4.50 per BOE in Hereford with more reductions expected.

NE Wattenberg Update: See notes in acreage section of the cheat sheet below but just know continuous improvement in place. Recent developments:

Section 4-63-5 - 7 extended laterals on west side of play - high intensity fracs, placed on production in July 2019, outperforming 2018 area wells early results by almost 2x.

Section 4-63-3 - 4 short laterals on west side of position (just to east of section above) - also high intensity fracs and also tracking a 1 MMBOE curve adjusted for lateral length.

Section 5-61-34/35 - 14 extended laterals on east side of the position - completions in progress - first production for half the wells came on in September 2019,

2018 well costs were $4.85 mm; 2019 to date has been $4.6 mm. Best pad average cost now $4.2 mm despite rising per well frac intensity. Look for questions on this on the 3Q19 call.

3Q19 Pre Announced Production:

As noted yesterday, production for 3Q was up 20% in total and 25% for oil.

This is at the upper end of the range for volumes and above expectations for oil.

2019 Spending:

2019's plan of $350 to $380 mm was left unaltered with the update,

3Q19 spending came in at $76 mm, in line with the guidance range of $70 to $80 mm,

1H19 spending was $250 mm.

In the company presentation yesterday HPR said it expects to be cash flow positive at $50 and $3 in 2H19. Recall that spending in 2H19 falls substantially from 1H19 levels with 4Q19 expected to fall further to a maximum of $54 mm.

Other Items:

Hedge Update:

No change to 2H19 hedges,

2020 hedges increased from 50% covered to 55% covered (slight increase to the back half of the year since mid 2019; all via swaps average remains near $59) - see hedge section in the cheat sheet below for details.

Permits - no interruption in permit issuance. Current inventory of 112 permits, good for 1.5 rig program through 2020.

HPR reiterated keeping debt to 2x net debt to TTM EBITDAX by YE2019. They were at 2.5x as of 2Q19.

HPR is conducting 5x the number of monthly leak checks called for by EPA. Reduced carbon emissions 39% in 2018 while increasing production 65%.

Estimates are essentially unchanged here for the last two months, both for production and for EBITDAX.

Borrowing base was reaffirmed at $500 mm yesterday. Note that borrowing only crawled higher by $25 mm quarter to quarter (again, see expectation of a CF positive second half above).

They have no near term debt maturities. But, given a $350 mm senior note due in 2022 and given the balance on the revolver we would expect a $400 to $500 mm senior notes financing next year with additional cash flow likely paying down any remaining revolver balancing allowing them to move ahead with a $0 balance revolver with thoughts then turning to return of capital. For reference their senior note are trading in modest discount territory. The 7% 2022 notes are trading at 91.7; the 8.75% 2025 notes are trading at 89.5.

Short interest: 18.7% of float is short or 10% of the outstanding shares. Seems set up for a squeeze.

Our Numbers:

Modest increase to our $50 and $60 oil based 2020 EBITDA figures on slightly higher production assumption (in line with current Street) and the bigger hedge position (helped the $50 deck).

Nutshell: Few care right now (about any small/mid caps it seems) but Highpoint beat Street with this pre release and they did it via an in line spending figure due to better than expected well performance and are on track for cash flow neutral to positive 2H and likely a positive free cash position in 2020. We see the name as easily over done to the down side trading at 3.0x next year's Street estimate (and less vs our numbers) even as the balance sheet and well results continue to improve and as they transition towards a neutral and potentially cash flow positive stature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.