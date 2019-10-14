Fed Plan To Buy T-Bills, 'Phase One' Of Trade Deal Boosts S&P 500

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) rose sharply at the end of the second week of October 2019, boosted by news of the Fed's plan to buy $60 billion in Treasury bills each month well into 2020 and also the "phase one" announcement of a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China.
The following spaghetti forecast chart indicating the potential trajectories the S&P 500 might take depending upon how far into the future investors might be compelled to focus their forward-looking attention during 2019-Q4 shows that latest action:
We've added a redzone forecast to our chart, which is based on our assumption that investors are roughly equally splitting their forward-looking attention between 2019-Q4 and 2020-Q1 in setting today's stock prices, which we also assume will largely continue through November 8, 2019. This particular redzone forecast closely coincides with the trajectory that might apply if investors were to shift their attention to the much more distant time horizon of 2020-Q3, but we as yet see no evidence in the flow of new information shaping investor expectations that may be the case.
The Fed's action appears to have followed an emergency video conference meeting of the Open Market Committee on October 4, 2019. With the practical assessment that the Fed has decided to re-initiate its Great Recession-era quantitative easing policies in all but name, investors have reconsidered the likelihood of the Fed also continuing to reduce the Federal Funds Rate in both 2019-Q4 and 2020-Q1. As of the close of trading Friday, October 11, 2019, investors seem to be betting on just one quarter point rate cut in 2019-Q4, coming as early as the end of October 2019, with a less-than-50% probability of another rate cut in 2020-Q1.
That change in expectations would account for the apparent split in focus between 2019-Q4 and 2020-Q4 in the alternate futures spaghetti forecast chart above, where the odds of a rate cut in 2020-Q1 are in flux. The headlines we believe reflect the flow of new information that contributed to shaping investor expectations during the trading week ending Friday, October 11, 2019, are below:
Monday, October 7, 2019
- Oil prices drop as hopes fade for comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal
- Fed minions weigh next steps:
- Bigger trouble developing all over:
- Wall Street falls amid caution on U.S.-China trade dispute
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
- Oil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
- U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
- Weak producer prices support another Fed interest rate cut
- Fed minions fixing to unleash more stimulus?
- Wall Street slumps as visa restrictions stoke U.S.-China worries
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
- Oil steady as military action in Syria boosts prices, crude inventories weigh (Note: Turkey is the nation taking military action in Syria)
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Federal Reserve policymakers increasingly divided on way ahead, minutes show
- Wall Street advances on renewed trade deal optimism
Thursday, October 10, 2019
- Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
- U.S., China resume high-level talks to end grueling trade war
- ECB minutes show deep rift over policy as Draghi era closes
- Fed's Kaplan has 'open mind' on rate cuts, watching U.S. yield curve
- Wall Street rises on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
Friday, October 11, 2019
- Oil rises 2% after reports of Iranian tanker attack
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Fed minions unleash more stimulus, talk up other potential changes to monetary policies:
- "Phase One" U.S.-China trade deal:
- Wall Street rises but pares gain after news of partial U.S.-China deal
The Big Picture's Barry Ritholtz outlined six positives and six negatives from the past week's economics and market-related news. One of the negatives is political noise, so on the whole, a net positive week!
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.