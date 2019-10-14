Fed Plan To Buy T-Bills, 'Phase One' Of Trade Deal Boosts S&P 500

The headlines we believe reflect the flow of new information that contributed to shaping investor expectations during the trading week ending Friday, October 11, 2019, are below.

The Fed's action appears to have followed an emergency videoconference meeting of the Open Market Committee on October 4, 2019.

The S&P 500 rose sharply at the end of the second week of October 2019, boosted by news of the Fed's plan to buy $60 billion in Treasury bills each month well into 2020 and also the "phase one" announcement of a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The following spaghetti forecast chart indicating the potential trajectories the S&P 500 might take depending upon how far into the future investors might be compelled to focus their forward-looking attention during 2019-Q4 shows that latest action:

We've added a redzone forecast to our chart, which is based on our assumption that investors are roughly equally splitting their forward-looking attention between 2019-Q4 and 2020-Q1 in setting today's stock prices, which we also assume will largely continue through November 8, 2019. This particular redzone forecast closely coincides with the trajectory that might apply if investors were to shift their attention to the much more distant time horizon of 2020-Q3, but we as yet see no evidence in the flow of new information shaping investor expectations that may be the case.

The Fed's action appears to have followed an emergency video conference meeting of the Open Market Committee on October 4, 2019. With the practical assessment that the Fed has decided to re-initiate its Great Recession-era quantitative easing policies in all but name, investors have reconsidered the likelihood of the Fed also continuing to reduce the Federal Funds Rate in both 2019-Q4 and 2020-Q1. As of the close of trading Friday, October 11, 2019, investors seem to be betting on just one quarter point rate cut in 2019-Q4, coming as early as the end of October 2019, with a less-than-50% probability of another rate cut in 2020-Q1.

That change in expectations would account for the apparent split in focus between 2019-Q4 and 2020-Q4 in the alternate futures spaghetti forecast chart above, where the odds of a rate cut in 2020-Q1 are in flux.

