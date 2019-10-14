Short-Term Cyclical Pressures Overshadowing Columbus McKinnon's Long-Term Potential

I can't rule out the risk of another miss-and-lower quarter (or two), but the longer-term value proposition here is well worth investigating.

Weakening trends across many industrial end-markets is creating more earnings/guidance risk for industrial suppliers like Columbus McKinnon, and there could be downside risk to the coming quarters.

This isn’t the easiest time to be bullish on industrial names, and particularly those companies like Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) that are more heavily skewed to cyclically weaker end-markets likes autos, oil/gas, metal processing, and heavy industry. Management has acknowledged those cyclical pressures with lower guidance, and the shares have fallen a bit since my last update in May.

I’m still bullish on the company’s longer-term potential. Management has made meaningful progress on its restructuring program, including cost reduction, productivity improvement, and portfolio realignment, and the lends credibility to a long-term EBITDA margin target around 20% (versus the mid-teens today). I also believe Columbus McKinnon is an underappreciated emerging play as a facilitator of increased automation in heavy manufacturing and material handling. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is another cut to guidance, and investors may want to hold off in anticipation of this, but with a fair value in the low-to-mid $40’s, I see value for longer-term holders.

It’s Getting Tougher In Many Key Markets

Columbus McKinnon doesn’t have a lot of particularly useful direct comps, but I do believe companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) and Konecranes (OTCPK:KNCRY) can offer some worthwhile peer perspectives. To that end, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the operating environment is getting tougher for everybody. Auto capex spending has weakened noticeably (and a calendar 2H’19 recovery seems less likely), as has oil/gas capex, and process automation companies have seen some project delays or slowdowns in areas like oil/gas, chemicals, and so on. Heavy machinery, too, has started to weaken on more challenging outlooks for products like heavy trucks, construction machinery, and so on.

Revenue was up just under 2% in the calendar second quarter at Columbus McKinnon, and I see some risk to management’s prior guidance for basically flat revenue (on an organic basis), given the recent update from Fastenal (FAST) on ongoing deterioration in many markets through the third quarter. I’d note in particular that volume was already basically flat for CMCO in the last quarter, with a 10% drop in backlog, and conditions have not been improving in markets like metal processing, autos, oil/gas, rail, and “general industrial”.

Likewise, several other material handling companies, including KION (OTCPK:KIGRY) and Jungheinrich (OTC:JGHHY), have noted weakness among industrial/manufacturing customers. Again, I don’t want to press the comparability of these companies, but there are very very few suppliers of capex-type equipment (as opposed to components/parts used in finished products) talking about healthy trends across the board.

Credible Progress On A Multiyear Restructuring Program

Columbus McKinnon has been working for some time now on a multistage multiyear restructuring program aimed at not only improving the ongoing profitability of the business, but also repositioning it for more compelling growth in the future. EBITDA margins have already improved, from the low double-digits to the mid-teens, and I believe that lends credibility to management’s long-term target of roughly 20% EBITDA margins, particularly as the company is less than a quarter of the way through its core “80/20” cost improvement stage.

The cost improvement efforts at Columbus McKinnon are sensible and achievable. Rather than being all things to all possible customers, management is streamlining and refocusing around the best products (and best processes) for the best customers. The company has already cut out a meaningful number of SKUs (roughly 40%) from its Industrial Products product lineup (hoists, clamps, and winches), as well as reducing its supplier count by 25% and its purchased SKUs by 25%, shifting toward a model with more parts/components in common between models/products.

CMCO is also focusing in on more efficient manufacturing and customer service. Outsourcing non-core functions like metalworking (stamping, welding, tooling, etc.) and refocusing on value-added functions is targeted to improve revenue per square foot by 25% over time; an outcome I believe is credible given that it’s a model that has worked well for Atlas Copco (among others).

On the customer service side, management has focused on on-time delivery of customer requests for its top 80% customers and has eliminated about a quarter of its customers in the Industrial Products business. While it may seem counterintuitive to eliminate customers, the reality is that many manufacturers have large numbers of relatively low-value customers that are either highly transactional (they’ll leave if someone offers a 1% better price) or too expensive to service (leading to lower margins), or both.

With the 80/20 plan really only just getting started for Cranes and Engineered Products (collectively about 55% of revenue), I believe there is still significant potential operating margin leverage on the way over the next few years.

Not Ignoring Growth

Columbus McKinnon isn’t just a cost restructuring story; management is taking active steps to reposition the company for a higher-growth future. Basic material handling equipment isn’t a particularly high-margin business (as seen in some of Daifuku’s (OTC:DFKCY) legacy operations), and CMCO is increasingly pivoting to higher-margin growth opportunities where customers will pay up for enhanced capabilities.

I’ve talked about CMCO’s investments in “smart movement” before; more sophisticated lifting/handling products that include real-time capabilities like load sensing, predictive maintenance, and automation. Looking further, management is also actively pursuing opportunities to add automation to its product line-up (particularly in Cranes), as well as developing more products that facilitate automation like drives and controls. In the Engineered Products business, for instance, CMCO is partnered with KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY) for advanced lifting capabilities in automotive robotics, and CMCO is also working with companies in areas like fully-automated parking garages (which as you might imagine require a range of heavy-duty, precise moving/handling/lifting equipment).

The Outlook

As I said before, Columbus McKinnon is not looking at particularly healthy end-markets right now, and this downturn could last for another two to four quarters. I have what I believe are pretty modest organic revenue growth expectations over the next few quarters, and I’m still only looking for long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits despite management’s efforts to reposition the company for improved long-term organic growth (relative to underlying GDP and/or industrial production growth).

I do expect ongoing progress in margins, though, as I think the company’s 80/20 efforts will offset some operating leverage pressure from weaker sales volumes. Longer term, I believe CMCO can get its FCF margins to the double digits, helping drive mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Using a discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I have a low-to-mid $40’s fair value range for these shares. It’s tough to buy an industrial stock when there’s still downside risk to GDP/IP growth, and I won’t rule out another cut (and possibly two) to guidance before this correction is over. Still, I think there’s a strong core here, and I think the Street is missing the underlying transformation at CMCO as it transitions away from being a more commoditized provider of material handling products and toward a more margin-focused, value-added player.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.