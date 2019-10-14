Zscaler: Time To Buy

Zscaler Inc.'s (Nasdaq:ZS) stock price has fallen roughly 46% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments and lower-than-expected guidance. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Zscaler is a leader in its space with growing switching costs. At $48.12, it is undervalued by roughly 9.5% based on my base-case assumptions.

Source: Google

Security needs have shifted to the cloud

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) adoption is expected to grow at roughly 15% annually to reach $144B by 2022. Companies are increasingly reliant on cloud software providers such as Salesforce, Slack, and Microsoft that deliver their services over the internet.

Source: Gartner

In the past, mission-critical workflows used to be done on-premises and security perimeters are mostly confined to companies' own data centers. However, this shift in SaaS adoption has led to a shift in pathways. When these pathways were on-premises, security appliances were usually managing internal workflows. Once companies migrate their workflows to the cloud, the workflows have to travel back and forth to the cloud. This exponential growth in pathways increases the number of connections required to secure this traffic. Instead of self-reliance or relying on the public's cloud security, Zscaler's value proposition is to provide a platform of security services to secure the cloud workflows.

Source: Zscaler Analyst Day

Zscaler has put up some great financial performance over the years

With a strong value proposition, Zscaler has achieved revenue growth above 50% in recent quarters. Revenue has grown from $80M in 2016 to $303M in 2019. Within the same period, gross margins have also expanded from 75% to 80%. Growth is also likely to continue. In their Q4 2019 transcript, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlights that they are investing significantly in sales and marketing:

So we are investing significantly in our sales and marketing. In fact, if you look at our 2020 plan, we haven't brought down sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue which typically we would year-over-year and that's keeping in mind that we need to keep on putting some more gas on it, and if I left another message impression then I didn't do a good job.

Source: Zscaler Analyst Day

Moreover, Zscaler has been named a leader in the Gartner SWG Magic Quadrant positioned the furthest for completeness of vision for 8 years in a row. Being a leader helps Zscaler acquire new customers in trying out at least one of its services before potentially expanding to other services. This helps to drive growth more efficiently than other companies in this space.

Source: Gartner

Beside switching costs, Zscaler has a growing total addressable market

ZScaler uses a land-and-expand model targeting enterprises by first providing a proxy gateway and then bundling other services together. Besides increasing their total addressable market beyond the current $20B, this serves to increase the switching costs for Zscaler.

Source: Zscaler Analyst Day

As companies adopt more services using Zscaler's platform, they become more entrenched with time. Once Zscaler proves that they are able to meet the security needs of companies, companies become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. With the threat landscape across data packets become increasingly complex, companies are likely to trust their existing security provider with their mission-critical workflows. This is reflected in Zscaler's high net dollar retention rate of 118% for FY19.

Investment Risks

As Zscaler broadens its platform to expand its total addressable market, they are likely to face increased competition from other network security providers like Palo Alto and Cisco. These players have longer history working in this space with large customer bases. They also have huge resources to compete with Zscaler, as seen from their transition to cloud solutions as well.

Public cloud companies Like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon could also build similar multitenant security clouds if they choose to compete in this space. Although it is likelier for them to partner with companies like Zscaler, a large enough market with attractive economics could lead to those public companies competing in this space in search of growth.

Zscaler is undervalued based on my estimates

To value Zscaler, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 35% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity, starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Zscaler's strength in the cloud security space and track record of strong top-line growth. Coupled with a large and expanding total addressable market, Zscaler should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, Zscaler faces many potential competitors in this space and may experience some headwinds in growth if it is faced with execution issues.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Zscaler should be focused on growth right now, so there is definitely room for margin expansion and operating leverage in the future. Furthermore, it has expanded its gross margins from 73% in 2015 to 80% in the latest fiscal year. However, if competition heats up, Zscaler might have to spend more on sales and marketing, which might create some short-term pressure on operating margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing security software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Zscaler will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Zscaler has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.07%, which stabilizes at 8% in the terminal year. This higher cost of capital reflects the fact that Zscaler is still losing money, which makes it riskier. However, the cost of capital should trend downwards as the company move towards profitability.

Source: Author creation using Zscaler financials

The value I derived for Zscaler is roughly $6.5B for the entire company. This represents a 9.5% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $52.7 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar high-growth software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Zscaler 19.63 19.05 40 -7.34 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) 26.7 27.64 41 -30 MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) 21.37 21.8 48.9 -32.2 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 14.38 16.2 54 -24

Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha

Compared to other high-growth peers like Okta and MongoDB, Zscaler looks relatively cheap in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios with a better operating margin. It is considered more expensive compared to Twilio but has a better operating margin as well.

Source: Author creation using Zscaler financials

However, Zscaler would be considered overvalued if sales growth and operating margins fall below 35% based on the table above. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Zscaler will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth or operating margins, the recent pullback might not make Zscaler a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.