Cognizant: Solid Growth Across Three Core Verticals For 3Q19

Company Description:

Cognizant focuses on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing / Retail / Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers. In addition, the company also has clients in media, entertainment, high tech, and telecom groups, albeit its presence in those segments is much smaller than that of its core competitors, such as Accenture, Infosys, and IBM.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Cognizant’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong capital return story, we continue to believe that CTSH shares merit ~14.5x PE multiple. We note that this multiple comes at a ~2.3x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space, making our valuation fairly conservative. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $5.53 (up from $5.51), we get the target price of $80.

What to Expect During Q3 Earnings?:

Demand continues to be strong across Cognizant’s three core verticals. Let’s examine each of them in some detail, ahead of the quarter earnings:

Financial Services: With banking sector continuing to outperform insurance business, we still believe that ~14% Y/Y growth is realistic in 3Q, as demand for SMAC (social – mobile – analytics – cloud) initiatives, as well as business process outsourcing in general, remain strong, particularly in the United States. Our channel checks indicate that while projects are slowing down at some bulge bracket firms, they are being picked up at others, making it a zero-sum game for Cognizant as a company. Further, back-end tech support remains quite strong, growing revenue in double digits. As far as signs of slowdown of the insurance sub-vertical, we are not seeing any major softness, except the generic consulting pullback that has been telegraphed back in 2016-17. Overall, insurance remains a solid segment with mid-single-digit top-line growth.

Healthcare: We have seen strong traction for both payer and pharma segments over the last several months, each growing the top-line in upper single digits. We do not anticipate these growth patterns to deviate meaningfully in one direction or another for the rest of the year, as equipment-related initiatives remain strong; in addition, recently adopted patents are offsetting some headwinds from the unraveling “patent cliff” (i.e., expiration of patents). We expect the payer business to grow at 8.7% in 3Q, while the pharma business should grow around 9.35%. On the margin side, we may see some acceleration, by about 30-40 bps to around 20%, which is fairly in line with the company’s overall average.

Manufacturing / Retail / Logistics: Logistics growth has been growing in low single digits over the last several quarters, so we don’t expect major tailwinds or headwinds for that sub-vertical. We are not familiar if any of Logistics’ major clients are scaling back or increasing their business with Cognizant; our goal, therefore, is to model growth at the neutral pace. Regarding Manufacturing, this is one sub-segment where we expect negative growth in 3Q, likely around -2%, since the US manufacturing industry has essentially entered a recession lately, as evidenced by numerous clients of CTSH as well as declining ISM indexes. Conversely, Retail remains one of the star segments at Cognizant, growing as much as 16% Y/Y in 3Q, according to our model. This goes in line with the macro patterns we’ve seen throughout 2019: while business investments have been slowing down, it is the consumer (accounting for about 70% of the US GDP) that is pushing the US economy forward. By the same token, a number of retail clients of Cognizant continue to boost their BPO and SMAC presence, which should support mid-teens growth over the next several quarters.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future

2. Too Much US Exposure:

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks:

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company’s top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.