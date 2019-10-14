Rough Waters For Agency mREITs, But Preferreds Look Good

We see preferreds of these issues as opportunistic given the high yield relative to the risk.

Agency mortgage REITs are having a tough time right now with wild fluctuations in interest rates making it nearly impossible to properly hedge. Most of the agency mREITs are losing book value in this environment as high CPR (constant prepayment rate) is forcing early liquidation of their mortgages at par which had been trading well above par due to the declines in interest rates. The constant threats of an inverted yield curve are pressuring net interest margin by reducing the spread between their short term repo borrowing and their longer duration assets.

Generally, I have been impressed by the management teams in the agency mREIT space. There are no glaring mistakes being made, rather the hardship seems to be entirely consequent to the environment in which we are in. Consumer protection laws prohibit any sort of maneuver that would prevent prepayment of mortgages, so this is a lever that management simply cannot control.

The one way they can influence CPR is indirect through focusing their portfolios on specified pools which contain lower principal balances and are therefore less likely to be prepaid. While this mitigates the harm, enough prepayments are still occurring to reduce book value. Even the best admirals can be shipwrecked in stormy seas.

The agency mREITs we look at are AGNC investment Corp (AGNC) Annaly (NLY) Armour Residential (ARR) and Arlington Asset Investment (AI). These are down between 25% and 60% over the past 2 years.

CPR is extra painful right now because the mREITs are getting hit on both ends. Not only are they taking a book value loss upon the prepayment’s occurrence, but they have to reinvest the proceeds at a significantly lower coupon. Thus, there is both a one time loss to book value and a sustaining loss to earnings through reduced NIM (net interest margin).

Given that NIMs are below 100 basis points for most of them, I see continued fundamental struggles for the space and would not invest in the common stocks at this time. The preferreds, however, still look opportunistic.

Protected by the waterfall

I think the market is seeing the volatility in the common stocks and assuming that means these are risky companies. From a common perspective that is probably correct as it is entirely possible the book values will continue to erode. However, it is important to note that there is in some ways a cap on the value erosion and that the erosion is capped at a loss that hurts the common but not the liquidation preference of the preferreds.

What is this cap?

Well, these assets are inherently among the safest assets as the principal is insured by the U.S. government. The fail state that we have been experiencing from prepayment is merely the agency REITs getting back their principal rather than the premium at which they are trading. For a mortgage trading at 105% of par, the agency REIT is losing the 5% when it is prepaid. Outside of some crazy scenario where the government insurance fails, that is essentially the most the agency REIT can lose on these assets.

The impact on the common shares has been sizable because these roughly 5 percent losses are being amplified by the high leverage at which the mREITs operate. We do not see the damages leaking through to the preferred because even with the leverage there is enough common book value remaining to cushion even extremely high CPR.

Thus, we view the preferreds as reasonably safe investments and see their high yields as outsized return relative to this risk. Below are the preferreds.

I think the risk level of these preferreds is far more even than is implied by market pricing. I don’t think NLY preferred F should be at a dollar premium to par and 6.7% yield while AI preferred C is more than 4 dollars below par and a nearly 10% yield. While NLY is better positioned and a larger company, the same structural protections apply to Arlington’s preferreds as apply to Annaly’s.

As such, I would lean toward AI.PR.C and ARR.PR.B as the best values at the moment.

AI Preferred C is a variable rate preferred paying an 8.25% coupon now and LIBOR plus 566 basis points starting 3/30/2024. It becomes callable when the variable rate starts.

AI Preferred B is a fixed coupon of 7% callable 5/12/2022. With the Preferred C having both a higher coupon and a bigger discount to par it looks to me to be pareto superior to the Series B. The gap is wide enough that those owning the B presently could collect a fairly significant arbitrage spread by switching over to the C.

Armour Residential’s Preferred B is also rather intriguing as it is closer to AGNC and NLY in quality but still carries the nearly 8% yield.

Wrapping it up

I think the market is incorrectly associating the carnage among the common stocks as risk for the preferreds and trading them at higher yields than is warranted by the actual fundamental risk. Due to the capped losses of the asset class, we view these preferreds as reasonably safe relative to their coupons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI.PC.