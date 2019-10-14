RADA Electronic Is In The Right Place At The Right Time

If growth continues at the same pace next year, there is still room for the share price to go up, as operational leverage and positive cash flow will kick in.

It is building a US production facility that should be ready by the end of the year.

The company's radar technology is hitting a sweet spot, much of it as a result of rising demand due to the proliferating threat from drones.

RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) is an Israeli defense industry manufacturer with three product lines:

Avionics (together with the navigation systems) is a stable, cash-generating legacy business. Most of the excitement is a result of the take-off in the company's radar business:

Indeed, 2017 was a particularly good year, with revenues increased by 104% to $26.2 million (from $12.8 million in 2016), mainly due to the increase in sales of radars. There was a marked slowdown of this growth in 2018, with revenues only up 7% to $28 million, but things are accelerating again in 2019.

While profits have come down a notch as the company is building a production facility in the US (after opening a US joint venture at the end of March with SAZE Technologies this year, which is also aimed to help with a higher level of certification).

The production facility is scheduled to come on-line by the end of the year, when the company will have 40 people working (versus 20 now already). Revenue growth has been very impressive. Not surprisingly, shareholders have joined the festivities:

We think it is likely that the revenue growth continues and profitability emerges, and one sector is driving this - radars.

Radars

It's the company's radar business that is driving this growth, and there are two basic reasons for this:

Technological superiority

The market taking off, especially as a result of the proliferation of drone threats

We cannot independently verify the claimed technological superiority, but there are some pointers here:

Successful demonstrations

Rising orders and pipeline from the most discerning potential customers

On the first, the high-profile drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities and ships in the Gulf of Hormuz not only have heightened market interest, but they also provided a real-world opportunity to demonstrate the usefulness (Q2CC):

We also, as an example, on the news a few weeks ago, a first and very public demonstration of the United States using our technology as part of their solution to destroy Iranian drones in the Gulf of Hormuz.

The capabilities are the result of years of investment which are only now paying off (Q2CC):

We were at the right moment with the right product mature and available, that we started developing back in 2012... We believe that the market for our tactical radars is moving from the initial stage that we have experienced in ’17 and ’18 to the growth stage, and hopefully towards an inflection point even.

The right moment indeed. From the latest IR presentation:

There are some features of the company's radar technology that indeed seem very interesting:

Software-defined

They can be mixed depending on the mission

That is, they can be reconfigured depending on the purpose, and these fall into several categories:

APS (active protection) mobile radars on vehicles

C-UAV (counter-unmanned aerial vehicle)

VSHORAD (very short-range air defense)

CRAM (counter rocket artillery and mortars)

The first is a $1.5 billion market opportunity in the US alone, with another $1 billion for CRAM over the next ten years, with international opportunities doubling this for a TAM of $5 billion.

The company website distinguishes several product categories:

RADA Electronic keeps on innovating. It announced two new radars, the aCHR and the xMHR. From the PR:

The ‘advanced Compact Hemispheric Radar’ - aCHR, is RADA’s latest and most advanced radar platform for Active Protection (APS), Vehicle Protection (VPS) and Hostile Fire Detection (HFD) solutions. The APS/VPS market is emerging, especially in the USA, Israel and other NATO countries. The demand requirements include high accuracies, multi-mission, operation under a cluttered and saturated environment, low probability of detection, ballistic protection, and other high-end requirements. The aCHR, currently in the heart of the Iron Fist APS, is RADA’s most advanced radar in its family of compact hemispheric radars for the maneuver force.

Growth

The company's two main markets are Israel (its home market) and the US. From the latest IR presentation:

How's that going? Well, given the 52% revenue growth in Q2, we would say pretty well. From the IR presentation:

The FY2019 guidance was increased from $40 million to $43 million at the Q2CC on August 21, and management argues that it can maintain that growth (54% on a year-to-year basis) next year, in which case RADA Electronic would achieve somewhere between $85 million and $95 million in revenues.

You see a number of US programs in which the company participates, but it has a second major market, its home market Israel, for instance from its Iron Fist active protection program. Management argued they were expecting new orders from this program in the next few weeks or months, and it happened the very next day, although no figures were mentioned.

After the quarter closed, new orders have continued to flow in - $6 million to be precise. From the PR:

Over 90% of the new orders are for RADA’s multi-mission, software-defined tactical radar systems. Applications for the radar systems are mainly for C-UAV (counter UAV/drones) solutions, and for V-SHORAD (very short-range air defense) and APS (active protection systems) solutions.



The vast majority were follow-on orders from recent customers that have become RADA customers in the past two years. The remainder were from new customers whose orders were smaller in scale - bringing promising prospects for further larger orders in the near term.



Since the beginning of 2019, RADA has received a total of $41 million in new orders, out of which $32 million have been for RADA’s multi-mission tactical radars.

One could even arguing orders are slowing down a bit after $7 million of orders in June and a whopping $9 million orders in July, but orders tend to be somewhat lumpy.

RADA Electronic has an impressive list of strategic defense partners like Lockheed Martin, IMI Systems, Boeing, Leonardo DRS, SAZE Technologies, European Air Defense Integrators, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, etc. (see the company's 2018 20-F for the specific importance of each).

There is, of course, competition. From the 2018 20-F:

The markets for our products are highly competitive. Our principal competitors on the avionics and recorders include Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IAI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Sagem Avionics LLC., Thales Group and Zodiac Aerospace Group. Our principal competitors on tactical radars are IAI (through its subsidiary, Elta), SRC Inc., SAAB, Thales and Leonardo Selex. We expect to continue to face competition from these and other competitors. Currently, all of our competitors are larger and have substantially greater resources than us, including financial, technological, marketing and distribution capabilities, and enjoy greater market recognition than we do. These competitors may be able to achieve greater economies of scale and may be less vulnerable to price competition than us.

And see others like IAI, Harris, Hensolt, and Northrop. We are not qualified to distinguish between these technologies, let alone which one might be superior, or even to argue with any kind of conviction whether all of these are head-on competitors.

To illustrate these difficulties, management was asked about the difference between the Iron Fist System versus the system with Trophy built by Rafael and Alta. They argued that the information is very sensitive so they couldn't give an answer.

Margins

Gross margins have been expanding over the years, but operating margin is fluctuating around zero. Here are the figures from the 20-F:

And here are the H1 2019 figures:

We see big increases in operating cost, which almost doubled in H1 2019. That is something to keep an eye on. Here is management on the issue (Q2CC):

we continue to make significant investments especially in R&D as well as in our infrastructure in the United States, so operating expenses grew. Our aim is to bring operating expenses toward a $20 million annual range, which we believe will be sufficient to support our current expected growth.

In Q2:

R&D increased from $0.7 million to $1.7 million

S&M increased from $0.7 million to $1 million

G&A increased from $0.9 million to $1.8 million, especially as a result of the building of the US facility

Cash

Operational cash flow was a negative $6.75 million:

But $4.9 million of that is due to an increase in inventories. The company's balance sheet is very sound with $15 million in cash (much of it the result of a $12.5 million financing from Israeli institutional investors late last year), no debt and $16 million in inventories.

One thing investors should realize is that RADA Electronic has a history of significant dilution:

Valuation

Based on some simple assumptions from management:

2020 revenue of $90 million

Gross margin of 36%

Operational cost of $20 million

We arrive at an operational result of $12.4 million, which, due to the absence of debt and the existence of NOLs, isn't likely to diverge much from net earnings. This would amount to roughly $0.32 per share next year, which would give the company a pretty reasonable P/E ratio.

While on the one hand growth might not be so exuberant next year (management didn't issue specific guidance), brisk growth is likely to continue for some time, so we don't see the current valuation as stretched.

Conclusion

It seems that, especially under the impulse of drone attacks, which are now cheap enough and sophisticated enough for many parties in the world to propose serious risks, the company is sitting on the right technology at the right time, and significant growth is likely for multiple years.

Such growth will put the company into profitability and positive cash flow, and we think not all of that is priced in, despite the strong rally that the shares have already enjoyed. The main risk is competition, which is difficult to assess, but given the demand from sophisticated parties, this risk seems pretty benign right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.