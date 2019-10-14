Williams Companies: A Bright Future In Natural Gas

The company is aggressively moving to take advantage of these opportunities and should be able to deliver 5-7% annual EBITDA growth over the next three years.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, diversified midstream giant The Williams Companies (WMB) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company spent a great deal of time discussing its current business and growth prospects, essentially making an investment case in itself. The company also discussed a few of the macroeconomic trends affecting the midstream energy industry, but it admittedly did not discuss this as much as some of its peers did at the same conference. Overall, Williams Companies does have some reasonably solid growth prospects under development to capitalize on the strong industry fundamentals and looks poised to reward its investors over the next few years. As such, the company may certainly be worth considering for your portfolio.

The Williams Cos. owns and operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline, processing, and other infrastructure networks in the United States. The company claims that its network handles about 30% of the nation's natural gas supplies. This scale is reflected in the company's enterprise value, which stood at $53 billion as of the time of the presentation and $52.95 billion today. This size would make the company one of the largest firms in the United States.

Source: The Williams Companies

One thing that is certainly going to grab your attention from the chart above is the 12% EBITDA growth that the company delivered over the trailing twelve-month period. This supports the growth story for the midstream industry that I have discussed in a few recent articles, such as this one. We also see that the company is expecting to grow its adjusted EBITDA at a 5-7% compound annual growth rate going forward. As investors, we are generally more concerned about where a company will be in the future than where it is today so this is something that is certainly nice to see.

The company has very good reason to expect that it will actually be able to deliver on these growth predictions. This growth is going to be coming from a number of new infrastructure projects that it will be bringing online over the next few years. We can see several of these projects here:

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can see here, the firm will be bringing online new natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines in each of the next few years. In addition, we also see some gathering and processing infrastructure that it will be bringing online to handle growing upstream production in the Northeast and DJ basins. As is the case with most midstream companies, Williams Cos.' revenues directly correlate with the volume of resources that it handles. As these new projects will increase the quantity of resources that the company can handle, we can expect them to increase the company's revenues and ultimately cash flow.

One of the nice things about these projects is that the growth from them is essentially guaranteed. This comes from the standard industry practice of obtaining contractual commitments from customers to use the infrastructure before the company begins to construct it. This is so that the midstream company does not waste a great deal of money constructing pipelines or other facilities that nobody wants to use. Williams Companies has done this in the case of all of these projects. This also aids the company in projecting the cash flows from these growth projects since the company already has the contracts under which they will generate money. Thus, we can be reasonably confident in the company's forward growth projections that were just discussed.

As we can see above, one of the areas in which Williams Companies is investing heavily is New England. This actually does not come as much of a surprise because New England is currently contending with a lack of available infrastructure to meet natural gas demand as I discussed in a recent article over at Energy Profits in Dividends. The Williams Companies' major demand-driven growth project in the area is called Northeast Supply Enhancement, which is designed to deliver 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to customers in National Grid's (NGG) service area in the New York City and Long Island neighborhoods:

Source: The Williams Companies

One thing that we note above is that the company is actively promoting the environmental benefits of this pipeline. This is in fact one of the factors that is driving the demand growth for natural gas in both the American and global markets as natural gas produces fewer emissions than oil. The intent of this pipeline is to enable residents and businesses located in the service area to switch from oil to natural gas as a heating fuel. The pipeline itself is scheduled to come online in the second half of next year, although the conversion of the properties in the region to natural gas heat will likely take longer than that. Williams Companies should begin deriving income from this project once the pipeline comes online, though, and that is the most important thing from our perspective.

One other thing that we notice is that aside from its project in the Northeast that we just discussed, Williams Companies has a number of projects in the works that will expand the Transco network. This is the company's existing network of natural gas pipelines. While this infrastructure already handles approximately 30% of all the natural gas in the United States, this quantity is insufficient to meet the demands of industry. In fact, we can see that there are eighty new industrial projects within the area of Williams' Transco network that will come online and begin demanding natural gas by 2023:

Source: The Williams Companies

These projects will increase the demand for natural gas by an estimated 1.8 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2023:

Source: The Williams Companies, Wood Mackenzie

In order to deliver all the extra natural gas that these projects are going to need, Williams Companies is going to need to expand the Transco infrastructure. This is because pipelines are only capable of handling a finite supply of resources. We see this in the firm's various growth projects and this should drive the company's revenues and cash flows up over the next few years.

These industrial projects will not be the only things driving the demand for natural gas higher over the next few years. The power generation sector in general is aggressively working to phase out its use of coal in the generation of electricity and the big winner here will be natural gas. As we can see here, the total nameplate capacity of natural gas plants commissioned in 2018 and 2019 far exceeded that of any other source of fuel (including renewables):

Source: The Williams Companies

This is a trend that is expected to continue as the share of natural gas in electricity generation rises from 34% today to 44% in 2030:

Source: Wood Mackenzie

The reason for this should be fairly obvious. Natural gas is generally perceived to be a clean-burning fuel as it produces no particulate emissions and much less carbon emissions than either oil or coal. Natural gas-fired power plants are also generally perceived to be safer than nuclear power and have better reliability than renewables. These factors make it quite desirable for utilities trying to improve the nation's electric grid. It should also serve to be a net positive for Williams Companies as the growing demand for natural gas will likely provide the firm with additional growth opportunities beyond those that it is currently working to exploit.

In conclusion, The Williams Companies is well positioned to deliver growth to its shareholders over the next few years. This growth is being driven by the surging demand for natural gas as industry and utilities seek to reduce their carbon emissions by switching to a cleaner-burning source of fuel. The company also boasts a reasonable 6.58% dividend yield at present levels, which is certainly something that will appeal to income-focused investors. Overall, the company may be worth considering.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long some midstream CEFs that are known to invest in WMB. I do not have a direct position in any company mentioned in this article.