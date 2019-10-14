WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund: A Tech-Heavy Dividend ETF To Consider

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) gives investors access to several dividend stocks. Unlike ETFs such as VIG and SDY, the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund doesn't screen companies based on a long history of dividend growth but it still holds several companies who can reward investors by paying higher levels of dividends for many years. Moreover, it also holds a number of dividend-paying technology stocks which usually get ignored by a number of other dividend ETFs. I think the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund is a great dividend ETF for investors to consider.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund, or DGRW, is one of the leading dividend growth ETFs with $2.8 billion of assets under management. It is, however, substantially smaller than the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) which is one of the biggest dividend ETFs around with $46.5 billion of AUM.

But what sets DGRW apart is its forward-oriented stock selection technique. Many dividend growth ETFs typically screen companies that have consistently grown dividends for several years. VIG, for instance, tracks the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index which consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends for at least ten consecutive years. The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which is another well-known dividend growth fund, invests in those companies which have grown dividends for 20 years in a row. DGRW, on the other hand, doesn't rely on the history of dividend growth to select stocks. Instead, it uses fundamental characteristics to identify companies that can potentially grow dividends in the future.

Image: DGRW - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

DGRW screens several dividend-paying stocks from the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index which consists of more than 1,400 dividend stocks. It selects those companies that have a market cap of at least $2 billion and a dividend coverage ratio of more than 1.0x. By doing this, WisdomTree effectively eliminates all small-cap stocks as well as those companies which do not generate enough earnings to support dividend payments. From the remaining companies, it selects 300 stocks that have the highest combination of long-term earnings growth expectations, the three-year average return on assets, and the three-year average return on equity. This allows the ETF to pick high-quality companies (with high ROA & ROE) which have significant earnings growth potential. In theory, such companies should be able to grow dividends over the long-term. The stocks are then ranked on the basis of cash dividends paid.

Image: DGRW - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

DGRW's top three holdings are Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Verizon Communications (VZ). DGRW is a top-heavy fund in which assets are allocated based on portfolio rank, meaning the top holdings get the greatest share of the net assets and bottom ones get the least. The top-10 holdings account for 36.45% of the ETF's net assets. The ETF is heavily tilted towards large-cap companies.

I believe there is, however, a disadvantage to ignoring a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies that have been consistently growing dividends for years tend to have a highly successful business that generates reliable levels of profits and cash flows, year in and year out, and shareholder-friendly management which prioritizes delivering cash to investors. Such companies often enjoy an economic moat and can deliver decent profits and cash flows during recessions or downtimes. The shares of companies with a history of dividend growth over a prolonged stretch often fare better than the broader market when the going gets tough and other stocks crash. In the current economic environment, when recession fears are mounting, I believe it makes sense to increase exposure to such dividend stocks. DGRW, however, doesn't pick stocks based on dividend growth history.

On the other hand, I believe DGRW also gives its shareholders two major benefits. Firstly, the ETF can give investors exposure to those companies which can potentially become dividend achievers (at least 10 consecutive years of growth) or aristocrats (at least 25 consecutive years of growth) in the future. The funds which focus on dividend growth history will always ignore those companies which haven't grown shareholder payouts for several years yet but are free cash flow machines and can potentially reward investors for decades. For instance, ETFs such as VIG won't hold shares of Apple since it hasn't grown dividends for 10 years in a row (Apple began paying dividends in 2012). But DGRW can identify and give investors exposure to such companies. Furthermore, the companies which end up with a rich history of dividend growth typically announce bigger dividend hikes in their early years than later periods. DGRW's shareholders can profit from this strong initial growth in payouts.

Secondly, DGRW gives investors significant exposure to some great dividend-paying technology stocks which usually get ignored by ETFs that focus on dividend growth history. As indicated earlier, DGRW's top holdings are technology giants. In addition to this, the IT sector gets the biggest weightage in DGRW's portfolio of 22.6%, followed by industrials (17.9%), and consumer staples (12.9%). This gives DGRW a big advantage over other ETFs like VIG which allocates less than 9% of assets for the IT companies or SDY where tech stocks get less than 3% of the funds.

Image: DGRW - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The IT sector has driven the market's growth in the last ten years and, barring any recession, could continue to outperform other sectors like consumer staples or industrials in the future. This could potentially fuel DGRW's outperformance. In the last six years, DGRW has climbed by 74%, outperforming both VIG and SDY which rose by 69% and 45% respectively in the same period. This trend might continue in the future.

Although DGRW is tilted towards technology stocks, it is still a diversified ETF that manages to avoid huge company or sector bets. DGRW caps the allocation for an individual stock and a single sector at 5% and 20% of the net assets respectively. The market movements may cause the ETF to exceed these limits by a small margin until the ETF rebalances on an annual basis.

In terms of dividend yield and expense ratio, I think DGRW is a middle-of-the-pack ETF. DGRW offers a decent dividend yield of 2.38% (30-day SEC yield). That is higher than the S&P-500's average of 1.9% and VIG's 1.83% but below SDY's 2.62%. Similarly, its expense ratio of 0.28% is low considering a number of dividend growth ETFs, including SDY, come with an expense ratio of more than 0.30%. But BGRW is not exactly a low-cost ETF like VIG which charges just 0.06%.

Still, I believe there are several reasons to consider DGRW, particularly if you think recession fears are overblown. With DGRW, investors can gain access to hundreds of great dividend stocks, including technology companies, and it can outperform other dividend growth funds in the long-term. The ETF is priced at a reasonable 18.2x earnings, lower than SDY (19.1x) and VIG (25.0x).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.