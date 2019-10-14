Rockwell Medical's Triferic Slow Adoption Will Likely Force Additional Dilution - Pressuring Share Price

With operations cashflow negative, management will have to raise additional cash likely diluting shareholders further.

Rockwell has submitted New Drug Application for intravenous Triferic, but is unlikely to receive an an-on reimbursement J-code.

Rockwell's iron replacement medication Triferic is reimbursed within a bundle, not incentivizing dialysis centers to use Triferic.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) received FDA approval for Dialysate Triferic, a one-of-a-kind iron maintenance medication in January 2015. In clinical trials, Triferic demonstrated improved efficacy and less risk than currently approved intravenous iron products. Despite these advantages, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS, issued a J-code that reimbursed dialysis centers for administration of Triferic within an existing fixed-priced bundle. Without an add-on reimbursement under the CMS Transitional Drug Add-On Pricing Adjustment, TDAPA, Dialysate Triferic represents an added cost to dialysis centers without adjustments to intravenous iron and Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents, ESAs, for the treatment of anemia for individuals with chronic kidney disease.

When the company issued a press release regarding a preliminary recommendation to establish a new J-code for Triferic powder packet, distinct from the existing J-code for Dialysate Triferic, I incorrectly assumed this recommendation was for an add-on J-code allowing dialysis centers to receive a payment over and above the bundled payment rate for Dialysate Triferic. Rockwell received a separate J-code for Triferic powder packet but the J-code was again within the bundle.

Source: Rockwell Medical presentation

In May 2019, Rockwell submitted a New Drug Application, NDA, for an intravenous version of Triferic. Intravenous Triferic has the potential change the standard of care for anemia patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Source: Rockwell Medical presentation

To my surprise the CMS issued a preliminary rule that could make intravenous Triferic ineligible for an add-on J-code; company officials intend to oppose this ineligibility.

Acknowledging issues with the way payments are made for kidney treatments, in July, the Trump administration proposed changes to payment models intended to increase innovation in the delivery of kidney care. According to Dr. Holly Mattix-Kramer, a kidney specialist at Loyola University Chicago and the president of the National Kidney Foundation:

Once you get kidney failure then there's a payment structure for that," she says. "But there lacked a good payment structure incentive for preventing kidney failure, which seems not intuitive and seems obviously something that we should fix.

In an effort to prevent changes that could reduce profitability, Kaiser Health News reported leading dialysis centers, such as Fresenius (FMS), spent $2.5 million in the first-half of 2019

Source: Kaiser Health News

Triferic faces additional hurdles. Fresenius and Vifor Pharma formed Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma a pharmaceutical company specializing in iron deficiency anemia. In my opinion, without a financial incentive, Fresenius is unlikely to use Triferic in place of joint venture intravenous iron Ferinject and Venofer, and erythropoietin stimulating agent Mircera.

Financials

In the latest quarter, 2Q 2019, the company reported:

Net revenues of $14.8 million and cost of goods sold of $14.1 million, for a gross profit of $0.7 million.

Selling and marketing expenses of $2.2 million, general and administrative expenses of $5.5 million, settlement expense of $0.4 million, and research and development expense of $3 million, for an operating loss of $10.4 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had approximately $21.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $13.8 million of investments available-for-sale, working capital of $33.4 million.

Management believes they have sufficient funds to meet its operating requirements for at least the next twelve months.

In June, Rockwell announced a share offering of 5,833,334 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.00 per share and granted the underwriters the right to purchase an additional 875,000 shares of which 425,800 shares were purchased. This caused share price to tank.

YCharts

Additionally, shareholders approved an increase of authorized shares from 120 million to 170 million shares. One can infer the increase of authorized shares will cause current shareholders dilution in the future.

Intravenous Triferic

Rockwell has submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for intravenous Triferic with anticipated approval in early 2020. However, the company issued a press release indicating, based on current information, it may not receive an add-on J-code.

Global opportunities could be significant. In Europe and China, dialysis centers used dry bicarbonate cartridges or bags and so their existing protocols will integrate easily with intravenous Triferic.

Rockwell has partnered with China's Wanbang Biopharmaceutical and completed two clinical pharmacology studies of Dialysate Triferic with positive results. If approved, Rockwell is entitled up to $35 million in milestones, including an $8 million milestone upon regulatory approval and a transfer price that incorporates a mark-up to cost of goods sold and a percentage of net sales in the low-to-mid 20% range.

In Europe, Rockwell is in discussions with potential partners that may help penetrate that market. In Canada, Rockwell expects to submit an application for approval for intravenous Triferic in the near future.

Conclusion

Rockwell specializes in end-stage renal and chronic kidney disease with a one-of-a-kind FDA approved iron replacement medication Triferic. In clinical trials, Triferic demonstrated superiority compared to intravenous free iron. Rockwell has received J-codes for two formulations of Triferic, powder packet and ampule, but both are reimbursed within a bundle.

Rockwell has submitted a NDA for intravenous Triferic, with anticipated FDA approval in early 2020. Without add-on J-codes, all formulations of Triferic are likely to see slow market acceptance. If China approves intravenous Triferic, Rockwell will receive milestones and a percentage of net sales; however, timing of approval and royalties are uncertain.

Based on management's guidance, Rockwell has sufficient funds to operate until July 2020. With operations cashflow negative, management will likely have to raise money through issuance of shares pressuring share price. If you are a shareholder you may want consider selling and re-entering when positive cashflow is within sight. I am a shareholder with a modest position and plan on holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.