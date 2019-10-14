Copart: A Winner In Auto-Retail

With its impressive earnings report, the company is on the right track and the future prospect looks promising.

The pre-owned auto market has grown tremendously over the past years and has considerably outpaced the new car market.

CPRT has outperformed its industry and eclipsed the US Market with its annual return bordering on 60%.

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, Copart Inc.(CPRT) has outperformed its industry and eclipsed the US Market with its annual return bordering on 60%. But still, the company is under-appreciated despite rendering such top-notch growth. Given the solid fundamentals, spotless balance sheet, and expanding market CPRT is undeniably inclined to further appreciate in the coming years.

Company Overview

Copart Inc. is a leading global company that offers online vehicle auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company has around 200 locations in 11 nations and uses its online auction platform to connect buyers and sellers around the world.

Financials and Valuation

Copart's growth has significantly expedited in the last two quarters. The company reiterated its impressive performance in the fourth quarter with revenue bolting to a 20.8% increase from the year-ago period. The reported sales growth echoed the continued progress of global service revenue which grew by 20.1% and vehicle sales that made a 25.4% leap to $72.2 million. Net income was $153.5 million, reverberating an appreciation of 39.9% or $43.7 million from fourth-quarter fiscal 2018.

Source: Based on Company's 10k Reports

The most influential fundamental for the company's further success is the drift in the selling price of vehicles sold through Copart auctions and according to the management that trend has continued to accelerate raising the average selling price by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. For fiscal 2019, the company oversaw striking top-line expansion paired with appreciable growth in earnings. The yearly results were hit owing to unfavorable repercussions of Hurricane Harvey boosting costs for storage facilities, subhaulers, and labor. Going forward the management is looking to proliferate their business geographically as well as establish new acquisitions.

Catching up on the financial health of the company, Copart has a net debt of just 0.27x EBITDA which is a manifestation of management's tactical and prudent control over liabilities. And this belief is further reinforced by the interest coverage, with EBIT reaching 40.7x the interest expense over the last year.

The leader in salvaged vehicle auctions also faces some tough competition but a deeper look into the company's historical financials indicates that Copart is certainly ahead of the curve and has a tangible quantitative advantage over its competitors.

Source: Company's 10-K Reports

From a valuation perspective, PE ratio of 31.3x may seem a bit expensive compared to the industry average of 25.5x but the higher valuation is most likely accorded for its robust growth. Apart from being valued at 31.3x P/E, Copart also delivered a 35.2% Return on Equity which is among the highest in the industry.

Over the past 5 years, the company has fostered a sound balance sheet and simultaneously generated remarkable growth. On top of that, the high and improving profitability ratios further back up the bullish argument for the company.

Industry Exposition

In 2018, the number of new vehicles retailed in the United States was 17.21 million, while the number for used vehicles sold in the country was 40.42 million units which suggest that the US used-auto market is more than twice the size of the new car division.

Source: Statista

Not only is the global market for used vehicles forecasted to register a striking 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2023 but the industry is also determined to outpace the new-car sales market. The growth of this market is in all likelihood attributed to growing consumer demand for used vehicles, record-high prices for new cars are pushing many customers to buy a used one instead.

At the same time, the amount of vehicle crashes is also escalating every year and as a consequence, the number of vehicle write-offs by insurance companies is also rising:

Earlier this decade, insurance companies wrote off about 15 percent of vehicles in collisions as total losses, but that has risen sharply since then and reached 19 percent of accident vehicles in 2018, according to collision industry researcher CCC Information Services Inc.

What's more, recently the average price trend for used cars is also witnessing an upswing. The surge in the prices is attributable to a variety of reasons, rising ingression of foreign buyers and hike in prices of scrap metal being some of them. The global automotive aftermarket would soar even more in case the Trump administration winds up meting out steep tariffs on imported cars.

Risks

Looming Recession- In consonance with McKinsey's report, the market for used cars is somewhat immune to the economic downturn which plays to Copart's advantage.

Used cars offer a relatively countercyclical safe harbor from the dramatic sales highs and lows seen among new vehicles, with peak-to-trough declines averaging about 11 percent over the past two decades, compared with 23 percent for new ones. Historically, used-car sales have had less volatile reactions to market shocks, such as the 2009 recession.

Source: McKinsey

Currency Fluctuations- The company's penetration into the international markets has exposed it to currency fluctuations. Going by the belief that the US is the strongest economic market at the moment it might be inconvenient for potential investors to come to terms with this expansion. However, Copart is considering to spend the revenue generated in a particular country in further advancing its operations in that country itself which will efficiently tackle this risk.

Digital Disruption- Copart has always prided itself as a technological leader in the auto retail industries. Since the auction giant operates in the retail sector it has to keep its brand on track with d igital upheaval taking on the sector and for this reason, Copart has taken several measures to stay consistent even going as far as instituting a solid social media presence.

The Bottom Line

Copart is a strong brand with high-quality business and well-established distribution. The company is highly profitable with modest debt, abundant cash flow, and a stable balance sheet. With its impressive earnings report, the company is on the right track and the future prospect looks promising.

Copart has been growing its net income at CAGR of 27% for the past 5 years, and I for one do not see that growth weakening anytime soon. Although valuations seem a bit rich at the moment I believe the company has more room to grow and for that reason, I remain bullish on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not a certified financial advisor nor in any way licensed to give financial advice. Investors are expected to do their due diligence and research before any investment.