GEA Group - A Credible Self-Improvement Plan, But No Better Than Expected

Cost-oriented restructuring is essential, but I believe GEA Group must also address its capacity for innovation and new product development to drive both higher growth and higher margins.

GEA Group management has laid out a credible self-help program that tackles many of the most pressing issues, but the Street already had much of this in their models.

Guidance is a funny thing. Nobody wants to be lied to (or at least nobody will say they want to be lied to), but given the short attention spans and short-term focus of most institutional investors, investors often seem to prefer unrealistically high targets from management teams that boost the shares in the short term, with long-term consequences be damned. To that end, GEA Group’s (OTCPK:GEAGY) (G1AG.XE) restructuring plans announced in late September had credible, sober, attainable near-to-medium-term goals, but they didn’t exceed the already-inflated expectations from the sell-side and the lingering sentiment seems to be one of disappointment.

Valuation is tricky here, and I will remind investors that successful turnarounds often exceed initial expectations, but not all turnarounds succeed. If GEA Group does only what is already in the stated plan, the company will still be relatively lackluster compared to its peer group, and the shares are only modestly undervalued (though still undervalued). If, however, GEA Group’s new management team is taking sensible bites and setting achievable goals, with greater long-term potential than is reflected in the 2022 guidance, the shares are worth more serious consideration.

A Look Back

Before digging into the new plan that management offered in late September, I think it’s worth doing a quick review of GEA Group’s problems. Although well-regarded as a supplier in the food & beverage industry, particularly dairy processing and the pharmaceutical and chemical industries (to much lesser extents), years of ill-considered M&A and poor management have created a bloated, byzantine, inefficient operation scattered around the globe. EBITDA margins have slipped more than 700bp from their prior peak, with even worse erosion in the core Dairy Processing business.

The problems are legion.

Not only is GEA Group basically a mini-conglomerate with dozens of sub-scale businesses, prior management had a sort of “make it up while we go along” philosophy to organizational structure. As a result, the business management and reporting structure is not only complex, there’s really no meaningful manager-level P&L responsibility and transparency/visibility into the business is quite poor.

Because of the magpie-style construction of the business, GEA Group’s entire manufacturing process and IT systems are deeply inefficient. GEA Group sources from over 25,000 suppliers around the world, and sells a wide range of products to a wide range of customers with little focus or concern on the profitability on returns on capital for those sales. GEA Group has numerous sub-scale manufacturing facilities, and they’re not only distant from customers, they’re predominantly in high-cost areas. Last and not least, GEA Group tries to operate roughly 100 ERP systems in parallel, making the IT systems highly inefficient.

A New, Credible, Plan

GEA Group’s new plan, laid out at a late September Capital Markets Day, may have underwhelmed sell-side and institutional expectations, but I see it as at least a credible start on many of those far-reaching operational and organizational issues.

Management is looking for cumulative annual cost savings of EUR 130M by 2022, and looking to boost the EBITDA margin 11.5% to 13.5% by that time. That is relative to a 10% to 11% EBITDA margin today and a recent historical average of around 13% (peers Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and SPX Flow (FLOW) are closer to 20% and 12%, respectively).

To achieve this, management is looking to optimize procurement – standardizing components across platforms, reducing/consolidating its supplier relationships, and sourcing more from lower-cost areas like Eastern Europe. GEA Group is also looking at a modest headcount reduction (800 out of about 18,600). On the manufacturing side, management will be looking to shift more production to lower-cost countries (from 27% of production hours today to 33% in 2023) and consolidate plants where possible. Last and by no means least, management plans to have a unified global ERP system in place by 2025.

Significant portfolio reorganization doesn’t seem to be in the cards, or at least not yet. Management mentioned divesting some unprofitable businesses within Farm Tech and Refrigeration, but it sounds like these will be relatively small scale moves. This appears to be one of the bigger sources of disappointment, at least among sell-side analysts who wanted GEA Group to adopt an Alfa Laval-like “Greenhouse” structure for improving and/or divesting non-core segments. I believe there could be more divestment in the future, but I think management would rather look at that from a position of strength (fix, then sell, rather than selling as a fix-er-up).

Things I’d Like To See More Focus On

I’m okay with GEA Group’s plan, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some areas where I’d like to see more improvement.

Management’s target of 2% to 3% organic revenue growth is probably realistic, but it does nothing to contradict the idea that the company has been underinvesting in R&D and lacks a healthy new product development pipeline (a key issue, in my opinion, as markets like food/beverage, pharma, and chemicals become more automated). I would really like to see management launch an innovation program aimed at stimulating better revenue growth and market share gains through more effective product development and innovation.

I’d also like to see a little more on the working capital side. Working capital as a percentage of sales has grown from under 10% to around 16%, and management is targeting 14% by 2022. Maybe they’re just trying to establish an achievable initial target, but I think there’s more work to do here.

Last and not least, I’d like to hear more about a disciplined philosophy toward “keep or kill” across the many businesses in segments like Food & Healthcare Technologies. I believe there are numerous businesses that aren’t earning their cost of capital, and I’d like to hear a more disciplined philosophy about slimming down and out of those businesses that are neither earning their cost of capital nor producing synergies for the rest of the business.

The Outlook

GEA Group has a better plan in place, but there is a lot of work to do between now and 2022. What’s more, near-term conditions in markets like food & beverage are showing some turbulence, at least based upon commentary from companies like Alfa Laval, Rockwell (ROK), and SPX Flow. I believe the longer-term trend is still quite positive, though, and I think if GEA Group could exceed its growth target if they improved their product development/innovation in this market.

Recent trends are somewhat concerning, with an 18% decline in orders in the second quarter driven by a steep decline in project-oriented business. I’m expecting revenue to decline slightly in 2019 anyway, and I’m not looking for a big rebound in 2020. Longer term, I’ve reduced my long-term revenue numbers more in keeping with management’s 2% to 3% organic growth guidance. I think they can (and should) do better than this, but I see no point in getting ahead of the story now.

On the margin side, I haven’t made many major changes. I had been modeling GEA Group on the assumption of improvements, and management’s update hasn’t led me to meaningfully change those assumptions. I do believe long-term FCF margins in the double-digits are possible, but that’s a long way off, and I think mid-single-digit FCF margins will be the norm for the next few years.

The Bottom Line

Maybe it’s obvious, but GEA Group’s valuation really depends on just what management can do with this turnaround. Even though the plan seems credible, success is by no means assured. If the company does what they say they will (and no more), the shares are modestly undervalued today and offer a long-term annualized return in the high single-digits. If management can bring the company’s results more in line with its peer group, though, the prospective return moves into the double-digits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.