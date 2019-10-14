Recent Purchase: Charles Schwab

To me, the sell-off is overdone, and while the company isn't the most reliable dividend grower, the valuation was too attractive for me to ignore.

Prior to Monday, it had been roughly 6 weeks since I’d made a trade. That’s a pretty long time in between buys for me. I’m still in the accumulation phase of my dividend growth portfolio’s lifespan, and I’m always on the lookout for values in the market and opportunities to augment my passive income stream. However, when the market is hovering near all-time highs, the vast majority of DGI stocks are pricey as well. There are a handful of cheap, high-quality stocks out there (there is always a deal somewhere), but I already have full and/or overweight positions in the best values that I’ve been seeing in recent weeks/months, and therefore, I wasn’t interested in overexposing myself to these beaten-down individual names. I’m all about taking what the market gives me, but I also want to maintain a well-diversified portfolio. For a while, I’ve been patiently waiting for an opportunity to buy shares of a company that I don’t already own. Well, recent events have sparked a steep sell-off in Charles Schwab (SCHW), and I was happy to use the weakness to initiate a starter position.

So, What Caused the Sell-Off?

SCHW recently popped up on my radar when it dipped below the $40 threshold back in August. This was my conservative fair value target for the stock. I was surprised to see it sink that low. This was a $55 stock in the summer of 2018, after all. But when interest rates began to slide lower, SCHW was one of many financial names to experience weakness. Net interest income plays a large role in its business model. The company saw such strong EPS growth during 2017 and 2018 because of the Fed’s normalization process. 2019 has been a year of rate cuts, which has changed SCHW’s EPS growth trajectory.

I continue to believe that the U.S. will not follow some of its European brethren into negative yield territory. I’d like to believe that the strong U.S. economy will result in domestic rates eventually rising back towards historical averages. However, the economic data that we saw last week regarding the manufacturing and services spaces within the domestic economy wasn’t good. The trade war is clearly causing the global economy to slow, and while the U.S. has held up relatively well throughout this process, I think we’re beginning to see some cracks in the domestic economy’s armor. The jobs report late last week did restore a bit of confident into investors, but at the end of the day, my conviction when it comes to the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood that the normalization process will continue to play out over the short to medium term is waning. But lacking confidence aside, if the risk/reward of owning an economically sensitive name is attractive, I’m happy to buy shares.

Historically, SCHW has traded with a P/E ratio that represented a huge premium to the broader markets because of its blue-chip status and strong bottom line growth. However, it’s worth noting that the company’s bottom line is quite volatile, which might not sit well with certain investors (including myself). During bull market runs, SCHW has made a habit of producing very strong double-digit EPS growth, but during periods of economic contraction, its bottom line results have been downright ugly. Over the long term, the trends are positive and strong, yet I know myself well enough to acknowledge that stocks with this sort of economic sensitivity bother me.

A big part of succeeding in the market is understanding one’s weaknesses and limits, and I’ll be the first to say that my intestinal fortitude when it comes to cyclical stocks is weak. I prefer for my holdings to produce predictable earnings results. I prefer low-beta stocks. And when I take outsized risks, I prefer that the capital that I’ve invested is backed by strong secular tailwinds. SCHW is a best-in-breed company, but it doesn’t benefit from secular growth. I think it’s a company worth owning, but only with a wide margin of safety. Well, when the stock sold off last week on the $0.00 commission news, I got my double-digit margin of safety.

SCHW shares experienced a precipitous sell-off when this zero-dollar trading news broke. Shares fells some 15% last week alone. But when I took a look at the company’s operations, I couldn’t help but think that this sell-off was overdone. Heading into the zero-dollar news, I thought SCHW was fairly cheap already. That extra 15% discount was enough to inspire me to make an entry-level purchase at $35.44.

Preparing for the Purchase

I didn’t buy SCHW at the end of last week because I wanted to take the weekend to really dive into the numbers and make sure that the value that I thought I saw was real. It takes analysts a little while to update estimates and price targets, and I wanted to makes sure that my new estimations coincided with theirs.

When I saw the big sell-off in response to the zero-dollar commission fees, I was surprised, because frankly, I thought that was an inevitability. The brokers have been in a race to the bottom for a while now when it comes to trade costs. Other big brokers quickly followed SCHW’s lead, cutting their commission costs to $0.00 as well. The day after SCHW made its announcement, TD Ameritrade (AMTD) also lowered its trading cost to $0.00. E-Trade (ETFC) made the announcement the following day as well, and Trade Station jumped onto the bandwagon two days later. There is speculation that other brokers, such as Fidelity, will be forced to join in too. In short, SCHW’s bold move significant changed the landscape of the e-broker industry.

But there were upstart brokers already offering free trades. Fintech names hoping to gain ground in this space have been offering free and low-priced services for years now. I assumed that this would mean the big boys would follow suit in an attempt to protect their market positions and/or take share from the low-cost upstarts, which is why I was taken aback by the big share price moves we saw in response to the news. Honestly, I expected the eventual move to zero to be baked into the shares of these large brokers, but apparently, the market wasn’t expecting the move to zero for another couple of years.

Some of the newer fintech plays in the e-broker space were definitely trying to take hold of the millennial market by offering lower prices that the established players. By reducing its trading fees to zero, SCHW has taken the wind out of the upstarts’ sails. In analysis recently published by Credit Suisse, the analysts described the move as “disrupting the disrupters”. I liked seeing SCHW play aggressively. Oftentimes we see big, cash cow companies sit back and take their status for granted. It’s clear that this management team is thinking about the future and still has its eye on growth.

Prior to its sell-off, SCHW was the big dog when it came to the broker space with a $50 billion+ market cap. The size and scale of the company’s operations make it the clear leader in the e-broker space. By being the first major broker to cut its rates to zero, SCHW was playing offense, ensuring that it wouldn’t lose clients to its large peers by being beaten to the punch. What’s more, the move actually isn’t like to hurt SCHW nearly as much as it will several of the other large e-brokers such as TD Ameritrade or E-Trade.

SCHW makes most of its money from client cash management & asset management and advisory fees. Commissions only represented about 7% of the company’s sales. AMTD's exposure to brokerage and trading fees is ~34%, and ETFC's comes in at ~32%.

I understand the market's negative volatility when it came to AMTD and ETFC's share prices in response to the reduced fees, but I'm not sure why SCHW sold off so hard. To me, a ~15% sell-off on news that effects such a small portion of the company’s revenue pie doesn’t make much sense. Having confirmed SCHW’s strong market position and relatively small exposure to commission fees gave me the confidence to buy this dip.

Recent Quarterly Data

Being that SCHW isn’t name that I follow very closely, I had to spend some time over the weekend reading through recent earnings reports as well. In short, I liked what I saw.

During Q2, SCHW set a record with client assets coming it at $3.7 trillion. Net income was up 8% y/y in Q2. Net income was up 15% y/y during the first half as well. EPS was up 10% y/y for the quarter and 18% y/y for the first half of the year. This company is producing ~20% return on equity for its shareholders. So much of this growth was due to the recent rise in interest rates (the company’s interest revenues were up 30% during the first half of the year). Lower rates certainly point towards a slowdown here. Though, this data was still really attractive on a relative basis to SCHW’s largest peers. Considering the fact that SCHW’s largest peers are all likely to be hurt badly by the news assault in the pricing wars, I suspect that the company’s moat will widen in the short term, solidifying my belief that this is indeed a blue-chip name.

In the Q2 report, management highlighted that customers were opening up new accounts. CEO Walt Bettinger said that he expects to see active account growth of ~7% for the full year. This focus on accounts growth and offering premium services to its clientele (whether that be individual investors or the 7,500+ independent investment advisers who use SCHW’s platform) is what will drive profits in the future. These full-year estimates came out prior to the zero-dollar commissions news, and I wonder if there will be an update to this guidance during the next quarterly call. I suspect that this news will inspire investors whose brokerages don’t offer free trades to switch. Increased client asset totals should help to cushion any EPS blows related to the lost trading fees as investors contemplate the future of this space and understand that SCHW is likely to find itself in the best position for growth via its focus on client services.

Being that rates have fallen since the Q2 report, I wouldn’t be surprised if management used the combination of the fee cuts and the rate cuts to sort of put together a classic kitchen sink-like quarter/guidance, resetting expectations as the company begins to operate in a new environment. This is why I only bought a starter position even though I thought that SCHW shares were trading cheaply. My $35.44 purchase was good for a ~0.40% weighting.

Since SCHW is a financial name, I’ll likely keep the stock underweight. But considering that a ~2% position is considered to be fully weighted in my portfolio, I have room to make another purchase or two without overexposing myself to this cyclical name.

Oftentimes, kitchen sink-like announcements lead to further sell-offs, but they can also result in capitulation, which helps to create a long-term floor under the shares. If SCHW sinks lower in response to upcoming changes to guidance, I’ll happily add to my position. But I didn’t want to wait until the announcement to do so, because if guidance is better than expected (right now, expectations are low), then I think we could see a pop in the stock, because SCHW shares are currently trading at their weakest valuations since the Great Recession.

Valuation

After the recent sell-off, shares are trading for just 13.75x TTM earnings. As you’ll see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, this is the lowest TTM valuation that SCHW has been given by the market since the Great Recession.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

To me, this sort of discount signifies a grand reckoning of sorts on the horizon for the broker. Yet, when I look at analyst estimates for forward EPS growth, I don’t see doom and destruction, but a simple dip in 2020 followed by a double-digit recovery in 2021.

Granted, it’s important to note that the 13.75x valuation is using backward-looking numbers. If SCHW’s EPS were to fall off at a much faster rate than analysts are calling for, then the valuation isn’t quite so cheap. Looking back, the company performed quite terribly during the aftermath of the 2008/2009 crash. In 2008, its EPS came in at $1.05. In 2010, that figure was just $0.38. If SCHW’s EPS were to fall some 65% from today’s levels, we’ve be talking about a $1.70 print. That represents a ~21x multiple when compared to the current share price, meaning that significant downside from today’s prices in a worst-case type macro scenario. However, considering that SCHW’s 20-year average P/E ratio is north of 30x, I think that mean reversion could easily result in significant upside from here as well.

In short, while the stock appears to be cheap at these levels, buying shares certainly doesn’t come without risks. There is no such thing as a sure thing in the market, however. Buying and selling equities is all about risk versus reward. To me, the downside potential is much less pronounced than the upside potential. And in the meantime, the company will pay me a 1.92% yield.

The Dividend

1.92% might not seem like a lot to some, but when it’s growing at a double-digit pace, it doesn’t take long for the passive income like this to become something quite significant.

SCHW isn’t known for its dividend growth because the company hasn’t been a reliable grower. It is only on a 4-year dividend growth streak at the moment. But the company has paid an uninterrupted dividend for more than 25 years. This implies that while management may not be willing to put the balance sheet at risk for regular, reliable dividend increases, it does put conservative management practices into place that protect the shareholder dividend to a certain degree.

In recent years, SCHW has been very generous with regard to dividend raises. The company’s most recent dividend increase came in at 30.7%. Shareholders received two raises in 2018. During the last 5 years, SCHW’s dividend has nearly tripled, from $0.06/share to $0.17/share on a quarterly basis.

Tax reform and larger-than-expected net interest gains have contributed to these bullish actions by management. Being that SCHW’s EPS growth is expected to slow, I suspect that dividend increases will slow as well. Right now, SCHW’s payout ratio hovers in the 25% range. This isn’t high, but it does seem about right for a company that could experience such high bottom line volatility during the next recession. 2020 is expected to be a negative EPS growth at the moment, and I don’t expect to see another strong double-digit increase into that type of performance year. My expectation is for a mid-to high-single digit increase next year and then for dividend growth to fall in line with EPS growth moving forward after that (though this expectation doesn’t come with a high degree of certainty, which also plays a role in the relatively small position that I plan to build here).

I will say that I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see the dividend frozen in 2020 as the company adjusts to an unexpectedly low interest rate/lower fee structure environment. Generally, I wouldn’t be interested in buying a name that had a somewhat likely chance of freezing the dividend in the short term. But looking at the long-term dividend growth charts, it’s clear to me that SCHW’s dividend is trending in the right direction, and while that growth trajectory might not be as smooth as I’d like for it to be, I do think that the passive income that my SCHW shares will generate in a decade or so will be much larger than the dividend that they generate today.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the value investor in me inspired my recent purchase much more than the dividend growth investor did. I continue to believe that SCHW is not for the faint of heart in the DGI space. This is a high-quality company, for sure. It’s a market leader with a wide moat. It’s a company with a great, well-respected brand name. And moving forward, I expect for it to continue to take market share from its peers. All of this, combined with what I believe to be an irrationally low valuation, is why I bought my shares. However, considering the fact that SCHW froze its dividend from 2010 to 2016, I don’t think this is a company that can be counted on for dividend growth. I think dividend growth is likely but not necessarily reliable (and certainly not predictable). I don’t think this is going to be a company that all dividend growth investors will find attractive, but I do think that some looking for a bit of a contrarian, value-oriented position will be intrigued as they begin their due diligence process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.