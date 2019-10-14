Monroe Capital: Avoid This 14% Yield Trap

MRCC will report results likely during the first week of November and investors should be closely watching changes to the portfolio investments discussed in this article.

This article is a follow-up to "Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Part 1" that briefly discussed risk profiles for three BDCs, Monroe Capital (MRCC), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), and included the following table. Clearly, MRCC is a higher yield and this article will discuss why.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly-traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 14% annually as shown in the previous table) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Q2 2019 MRCC Risk Profile Update

As mentioned in previous articles, MRCC was downgraded in 2018 due to continued credit issues including Education Corporation of America ("ECA") that was added to non-accrual status, previous markdowns of Rockdale Blackhawk, and realized losses from TPP Operating, Inc. During Q2 2019, its net asset value ("NAV") decreased by $0.15 or 1.2% (from $12.67 to $12.52) mostly due to additional markdowns in previously discussed investments including American Community Homes, Inc. ("ACH") as well as its retail-related investment in The Worth Collection, Ltd.

The total fair value of investments on non-accrual declined to $14.0 million (previously $16.7 million) and account for around 2.2% of the portfolio fair value and $0.69 per share or around 5.5% of NAV. ECA was added to non-accrual status during Q4 2018 and are 'junior secured loans' and preferred stock as compared to first-lien positions. Other non-accruals include its Curion Holdings promissory notes, Incipio, LLC third lien tranches, Millennial Brands LLC (previously Rocket Dog Brands LLC), and Rockdale. The Curion promissory notes and the Incipio third lien tranches were obtained in restructurings during 2018 for no cost.

The other non-accruals just as a reminder, because this is a constant source of confusion. We have a couple of names where a portion of the holding is on non-accrual because there are situations in which we took over a piece of debt or a piece of paper that we didn't pay for as part of a restructuring. That includes the promissory note at Curion and a third lien piece at Incipio, and those are the only parts of those that are on non-accrual. There was really no cost associated with those two. And so I don't know. The only time those would ever really go in accrual would be, if there was a massive recovery in the business. But because those are no cost, I mean, it doesn't make any sense to put them on accrual status. And then there's a small piece of preferred Millennial Brands that we don't really expect to ever see value from. Those are all the non-accruals.

Source: MRCC Q2 2019 Earnings Call

During Q2 2019, MRCC participated in a credit bid to acquire the assets of New England College of Business ("NECB"), which was a subsidiary of ECA resulting in a 20.8% equity stake in NECB in exchange for a $1.5 million reduction of secured loan position in ECA. Management mentioned "the ECA situation is going to be ongoing for an extended period of time":

Q. A quick on Education Corporation of America, can you give like just some color on what drove the write-down there this quarter and then the outlook for just the rest of your non-accruals in general and the timing of the resolution? A. So, yeah, I think what you have to look at there is ECA has basically been split into two investments now. So that's the confusion here. ECA had an asset that's called NECB, New England College of Business, which is a performing school that's was - that's doing okay and was a good ongoing asset. And so basically, through the receivership situation there, we've credited a bit some of the debt and taken over NECB. So when you look at the marks, you sort of have to look at it by combining ECA and NECB. And more or less, when you look at it that way, the valuation hasn't really changed quarter-to-quarter. The ECA situation is going to be ongoing for a period of time, that's going to be extended

Source: MRCC Q2 2019 Earnings Call

Also, discussed in previous articles, American Community Homes, Inc. ("ACH") is still on accrual status (discussed later) and needs to be watched as it still accounts for around $0.73 per share or 5.9% of NAV. In October 2014, MRCC funded a senior credit facility to support the recapitalization of Towne Mortgage Corporation by ACH. Based in Troy, Michigan, Towne originates and services mortgage loans on residential properties located primarily in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. ACH has been marked down in previous quarters, and during Q1 2019, MRCC invested another $3.3 million. Also mentioned in the previous report, MRCC has put in place new management and was discussed on a previous call:

Just to be more clear is that was a compliance in the mortgage servicing business and general the mortgage servicing rights on a fair value from dollar in the industry and so what we did and our third-party valuation firm did more importantly is they looked at industry norms for valuation of mortgage servicing rights there. You know I don't believe that there is any deterioration in the overall enterprise value or the value of the Company, but when you value particular companies based on underlying rights or commodity items its right to do what they did. So we took the adjustment on that, but at the end of day as you mentioned, we have no additional non-accrual and I believe our portfolio is stable. There has been a change in management, we have put a new management, there is some things that could be done on the operating basis to make a company more profitable and better, we feel we have done all that and from here it looks really good in terms of the company's valuation. We feel solid in the future should be very strong, because we have done a lot to change the management team there and how they approach the business and it looks good in the future even if we have a protracted slowdown in mortgage originations, which appears to be the case right now. We still think there is value being created in the business.

The fair value of its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC ("Rockdale") remained stable in Q2 2019 but previously filed for bankruptcy as part of a restructuring process. MRCC's total investment in Rockdale accounts for almost $18 million (around 2.8% of the portfolio) and $0.88 (or 7.0%) of NAV per share. Management discussed on the recent call:

Q. The fair value in Rockdale went up a little quarter-over-quarter, was that simply change in the discount rate? A. It's really in the margin, I think. It's not a particularly material change. So, I wouldn't read much into it. It's just as you go through sort of a waterfall analysis and look at how things sort of play out on the valuation side, they have small shifts up and down. So there was some, I think, in the estate some realization of certain assets in the estate, so that has something to do with it as well. The Rockdale situation ought to have some resolution in the next quarter or two. It's - the arbitration there is happening as we speak, and we'll see - it'll take some time for that case to get through all the arguments, and then the arbitrator has some time to make a decision on what he wants to do. So I would expect to see that resolve itself, if not in the third quarter, maybe into the early part of the fourth quarter.

Source: MRCC Q2 2019 Earnings Call

MRCC's portfolio remains primarily of first-lien loans, representing around 90% of the portfolio and its investment in the SLF remains around 6% of the portfolio:

Our portfolio is heavily concentrated in senior secured loans, and specifically first lien secured loans. 92.9% of our portfolio consists of secured loans, and approximately 90% is first lien secured. We are pleased with the construction, diversity and the senior secured nature of our investment portfolio at this point in the credit cycle.

Source: ORCC Q2 2019 Earnings Call

Grade 4: Includes an issuer performing materially below expectations and indicates that the issuer's risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the issuer being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, scheduled loan payments may be past due (but generally not more than six months past due). For grade 4 investments, we intend to increase monitoring of the issuer.

Source: SEC Filings

Article Summary & Reasons to Sell/Trim MRCC

BDCs with 'higher quality' management typically let investors know of material issues concerning portfolio investments which MRCC management did not do on the earnings call on August 8, 2018. There is a good chance that the previous price decline driving MRCC's much higher-than-average dividend yield is due to the lack of shareholder trust which is important and the reason why I include a "Quality of Management" section. On a previous call, management was asked why they did not let investors know about the Rockdale Blackhawk bankruptcy and the answers did not impress:

Q. And as of the last August earnings call, I mean that bankruptcy has already occurred. Was there reason was it still not public or why was it not flagged at the last earnings call? A. The bankruptcy is kind of is not really the determining factor here of recovery. So, the issue and what has changed from last quarter this quarter is, at the time of the call last quarter, it was a view of the advisors that were supporting the management team and the company at Rockdale that it would be still in a position to generate significant EBITDA in terms of business around and there will be an ongoing entity, then the bankruptcy would effectively just be reorganization in order to get rid of some facilities potentially and look its unsecured claims all the normal bankruptcy related items. Since that time in this quarter, there has been a sort of change in reversal of the view point as to whether this company really has significant enterprise value or if it's more of an asset value play. So, we have been consistent in saying that we felt that there was a significant asset value here, but what was reputed in last quarter mark and expectations when we held the call was that there might be still some significant enterprise value here, which was way into the fair market value where as now this thing guide more on an assets value basis.

Source: MRCC Q3 2018 Earnings Call

My primary concern is the potential for additional non-accruals and markdowns of the investments listed in the following table that currently account for around 15% of the portfolio and 36% of NAV per share. My worst-case projections take into account additional credit issues that could result in a dividend reduction of around 25% as discussed next.

We're in an uncertain market and things are happening very often beyond our control as investors. And some of the things that happen from time to time that are beyond our control very really affect industries, in particular, companies in those industries, and it's very hard to predict. So, we're going to continue to do that, and we'll be back to you next quarter with a report. Hopefully, we'll see more stability in world affairs and other things that are happening that are the more uncontrollable factors.

Source: MRCC Q2 2019 Earnings Call

The last two quarters of higher-than-expected portfolio growth have driven its debt-to-equity ratio from 1.24 to 1.61 and its regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) has increased from 0.79 to 1.16. However, dividend coverage has not improved due to additional non-accruals and restricted cash.

For each BDC, I use a Leverage Analysis to assess the longer-term run-rate dividend coverage potential taking into account available capital (excluding equity offerings). I typically use stable and higher/lower portfolio yields with minimal amounts of non-recurring income to project dividend coverage with a fully ramped portfolio using "optimal leverage."

For previous examples, please see the articles linked below predicting the previous dividend cuts for Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL):

"Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" mentioned "the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28%, which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the 'Lower Yield' scenario."

"Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts" mentioned "the reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08."

MRCC's dividend is stable only due to management waiving incentive fees to ensure dividend coverage.

However, if there are continued credit issues and management decides to reset the dividend without fee waivers and/or change in the management fee structure, the quarterly dividend will likely be reduced to between $0.25 and $0.30. This is also confirmed by my worst-case projections that take into account continued credit issues likely from the investments discussed earlier.

It should be noted that the most recent insider purchases were at prices below $10.00 and they have not made purchases in since:

Source: GuruFocus

Q3 2019 BDC Reporting Schedule

As BDCs start to report results later this month, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

MRCC will report results likely during the first week of November and investors should be closely watching changes to the portfolio investments discussed in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.